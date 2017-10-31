RPX Corporation's (RPXC) CEO Marty Roberts on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RPX Corporation (NASDAQ:RPXC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 30, 2017, 05:00 PM ET

Executives

JoAnn Horne - Head, IR

Marty Roberts - CEO

Dave Anderson - CFO

Analysts

Jeff Mueller - Robert W. Baird

Nikhil Dixit - Barclays Capital

Matt Galinko - Sidoti

JoAnn Horne

Thank you, Jessica and thank you everyone for joining us today to review RPX Corporation's third quarter 2017 earnings. Leading the call today to discuss the results are Marty Roberts, RPX's Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.

The agenda for today's call includes commentary from Marty, regarding third quarter results and recent developments in the business, followed by detailed review of the quarter's financials by Dave. Dave will also provide the fourth quarter guidance and an update on the full year outlook. Immediately following, we’ll open the call up to take your questions.

This afternoon, RPX issued a press release announcing its third quarter 2017 financial results, which is available on the company's website at www.rpxcorp.com. This call is being broadcast over the Internet and the audio of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website. Also, please note that there are slides corresponding to the information discussed today available on the IR site.

I'd like to remind everyone that today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements that are not historical facts, but are based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to expectations regarding the growth of the company’s business and the business outlook for the year. The company’s actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Company’s SEC filings for detailed information concerning the factors that could cause the actual results to materially differ. We do not undertake to update in light of any new information or future events. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed during the call. Reconciliations are included in the table that is available on the website.

And with that, I’ll turn the call over to Marty.

Marty Roberts

Thanks, JoAnn. As usual, Dave and I will give a quick overview of the quarter and then we'll take your questions.

The company's third quarter operating results exceeded our expectations for both the patent risk and discovery services businesses, with subscription revenues of $62.3 million and total revenues of $85.7 million. Discovery revenues were up 17% from the year ago period.

We've also continued to take a disciplined approach to our cost structure and are seeing it reflected in our adjusted EBITDA and bottom line.

We ended Q3 with more than 325 patent risk management network members and insurance clients. Our renewal rate in the Patent Risk segment of our business remained slightly below 90%. We feel were executing efficiently and continue to generate strong cash flow from our combined businesses and as a result, after a thorough review of our cash position and operating forecast, the Board has decided to institute a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share in addition to our ongoing share repurchase program.

We believe the company's cash generation easily supports the dividend of this size while also ensuring that we have adequate capital to acquire patents and develop new business opportunities, both organically and potentially through acquisition. Dave will provide more detail on the dividend in his remarks.

Looking forward, our goal continues to be in expansion of our services beyond in PE risk management to all stages of the IP lifecycle. We firmly believe that we can harness the power of our network, our proprietary data, our industry relationships and our market-oriented approach to deliver less costly and more predictable solutions to corporate IP team.

To do so, we're focused on three emerging business opportunities; new licensing models, tech-enabled IP services and foreign jurisdiction. For those of you who are at our most recent Investor Day, you know that we've been exploring these opportunities for some time and the feedback we've gotten from the market has been encouraging. So, I want to provide an update.

First, our new licensing models. As you know, our business is focused on mitigating our member's risk from traditional, acquire and assert NPEs and largely in the U.S. In the past year, we've been responding to increased interest from clients that are seeking solutions to broader patent risk challenges.

For example, our recent agreement with the University of Tennessee Research Foundation, cleared substantial risk presented by University-owned portfolio. This kind of intervention outside the traditional NPEs fear is a natural expansion of our expertise and we hope to have more detail on those efforts in the next few quarters.

Second, we're starting to explore a suite of new tech-enabled IP services in patent management and administration. These services would include the preparation and processing of patent filings, tracking and management of annual patent maintenance fees, foreign translations and many of the other ongoing administrative tasks that corporate IP legal teams currently perform.

We believe such services are a logical complement to our patent risk management business. We estimate the top 250 patent filers spend about $20 billion annually on patent filing, prosecution, administration and management and approximately $2 billion of that is on administrative services.

Outsourcing these tasks to specialists who have become increasingly common as companies seek both cost efficiencies, that law firms cannot provide and a depth of patent expertise that most vendors don't possess. By the way, 55 of those 250 companies are currently RPX client and after in-depth conversations with many of them, we feel there's a significant opportunity for us.

We believe that our expertise in acquiring, analyzing and administering intellectual property, as well as our proven ability to acquire and analyze data, our unique advantages to apply to this costly area for our client and were already starting to commercialize this differentiated expertise.

The data and analytical tool we call Insight, that I mentioned in last quarter's call is an example of just this kind of tech-enabled solution for IP professionals. It's still early days for Insight, but we're encouraged by the market's response.

As part of this expanding suite of IP services, we plan to deliver enhanced consulting and advisory capabilities to the market. Consulting is a natural extension for RPX because as many of you know, we've been an ad hoc advisor and consultant on patent strategy to many of our clients almost since inception; providing advice to our clients who helped us to form and nurture the relationships and network that is among our most compelling competitive differentiators.

We're now going to put more structure around that activity and hope to serve a large addressable market including sectors that we don't currently serve with our patent risk services. You can expect more information on this initiative in the coming quarters.

The third strategic initiative is to expand our presence in foreign jurisdictions, in particular we're focused on developments in China. The Chinese Government has been very clear about its intention to move from a manufacturing to an innovation economy and has taken steps to establish stronger laws to protect the rights of intellectual property owners.

In June 2008, China announced the outline of national IP strategy, which set up a roadmap for China to become a country with a high level of IP creation, utilization and protection by 2020 as a part of this strategy, China plans a number of judicial reforms to strengthen the protection of IP rights.

The government has opened three IP courts in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou that will try cases involving patent, technical secrets, computer software, new plant variety, integrated circuit layout design and cases regarding recognition of well-known trademarks and antitrust issues. We believe there is opportunity for RPX to participate.

So were very excited about these three strategic initiatives and we believe they provide an opportunity for RPX to expand its footprint not only with our current clients, but into a large market of other companies and law firms that we believe would benefit from our solution.

At the same time, we're pleased with the long-term prospects for our existing patent risk and e-discovery business. In particular, we continue our cross-selling effort to capture more of the estimated $500 million annually that our current RPX clients spend on e-discovery services.

Our discovery services business is growing nicely and we intend to expand the review business and explore opportunities in more jurisdictions outside the U.S. and Europe. That will do it for me. I look forward to answering your questions, but first to give you more detail on our business in Q3 and our outlook for the balance of the year, here's Dave.

Dave Anderson

Thanks Marty. As noted, please refer to the Slide deck on our Investor Relations site, which corresponds to today's third quarter 2017 financial discussion. I encourage you to review this deck and today's press release for the full details of our financial results.

As usual our discussion will focus on non-GAAP metrics, which JoAnn explained a few minutes ago. We posted a solid third quarter with revenues exceeding expectations for both the patent risk management and discovery services businesses. This outperformance combined with our continued balanced approach to our cost structure, allowed us to exceed operating income and adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Also as Marty noted, after our regular review of our capital allocation strategy the Board has taken some decisive steps, I'll provide some additional details around those decisions and a few other topics after we review the financials.

For the quarter, total revenue was $85.7 million, a decrease of 3.1% from Q3 2016, but up 6.5% sequentially. Subscription revenue in the patent risk management segment for the quarter was $62.3 million, essentially flat with the prior year period and up $800,000 sequentially.

Discovery Services revenue was $21.1 million representing a 17.2% increase from the prior year quarter and a 12.0% increase sequentially. Our revenue mix continues to shift toward review driven by our emerging U.S. review business and continued growth in revenue from a few particularly large client engagements in Europe. This is helping push our full-year discovery revenue guidance to the high-end of our original expectations.

Fee-related revenue for the quarter was $2.3 million. Non-GAAP cost of revenue was $51.7 million in Q3, a 2.7% increase from the prior year period. As a reminder, the cost of revenue largely reflects the amortization of acquired patent assets, which was $39.5 million in Q3. Those assets acquired during the third quarter will be amortized over a period of about 19 months as some of the assets have particularly short amortization periods.

As always, our focus is on completing transactions that are best for our clients and near-term prospects, regardless of the amortization period and the related impact on our operating results. Non-GAAP SG&A was $17.2 million. As we discussed last quarter, our approach is to balance a streamlined cost structure with investment in growth initiatives and we are focused on maintaining this balance going forward.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter was $10.9 million or $0.22 per diluted share. This compares to $12.7 million or $0.25 per diluted share in the prior-year quarter. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 36%.

For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA in the patent risk management and discovery services segments was $51.2 million and $6 million respectively. Consolidated non-GAAP EBITDA was $57.2 million and adjusted EBITDA minus net patent spend was $44.2 million.

Net patent spend for the third quarter was $13 million on gross patent spend of $41.5 million. Through the first nine months of 2017, we have had net patent spend of $54.6 million on gross patent spend of $114.8 million. Based on our acquisition pipeline and the size of the potential deals, we are maintaining our guidance of $110 million to $115 million for net patent spend for the full year.

However, there is a real chance that some of the deals don't close or at least don't close before December 31. So, we could enter the year at the low end or perhaps even below the $110 million spend level, which would of course increase our cash generation for the quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended Q3 with $267.5 million in cash equivalents and short-term investments, providing a net cash position of $177.6 million when subtracting the balance of our term loan. Our deferred revenue balance was $102.9 million, a decrease from $114.6 million in Q2, reflecting largely the seasonality of client contract anniversaries.

During Q3, we repurchased 144,000 shares of RPX stock for $1.8 million at an average price of $12.77 per share. This represents a partial quarter impact of adjustments be made to our buyback grid during Q3. Since the Board authorized our share repurchase program in Q1 of 2015, we've repurchased accumulative 8.5 million shares of our stock for $92.9 million at an average price of $10.94 per share.

We have $57.1 million remaining under our current $150 million authorization. Going forward, our share buyback program will only be one element of our commitment to expanding shareholder value, reflecting the strong cash generation of the business and our confidence in the strategic direction of operations.

The Board of Directors has initiated a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock. The first quarterly dividend to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2017 will be payable on December 5, 2017.

Another element of the Board's new capital structure strategy is the repayment of our term loan. We believe we can fund the opportunities we see, both organic and inorganic through our current liquidity and ongoing cash generation. Paying off the loan should reduce our interest expense by approximately $3 million to $4 million annually.

Now turning to guidance for the full year. Full year we expect subscription revenues of $245 million to $246 million and Discovery revenue of $77 million to $79 million, which reflects growth at the high end of the guidance we provided at the beginning for Discovery and the midpoint of original outlook for subscription revenues, reflecting the headwinds we have discussed all year.

We are reducing fee revenue to $3 million to $5 million for the full year as we currently do not have direct line of sight to additional fee-related revenue in Q4. This is primarily a reflection of the variability in how we structure deal and not the strength of our pipeline of opportunities. So full year total revenue guidance is now $325 million to $330 million, an increase of $6 million at the low-end and down $9 million at the top end with the majority of that top end decrease related to the lower outlook for fee related revenue.

Full year non-GAAP cost of revenue increased slightly to a range of $203 million to $205 million, primarily reflecting growth in our Discovery services business, which is offset by a decline in our outlook for patent amortization. We now expect patent amortization to fall between $158 million to $160 million reflecting the back loading of our patent acquisitions this year.

Our continued focus on optimizing our spend allows us to slightly decrease our non-GAAP SG&A outlook for the full year to $67 million to $70 million. We are encouraged that our current full year SG&A guidance is down $6 million at the low end and down $8 million at the high end from the outlook provided in February.

Full year non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $54 million to $57 million and non-GAAP net income is expected to be $36 million to $38 million with 50 million diluted shares outstanding on a weighted basis. For the full year, we now expect adjusted EBITDA of approximately $216 million to $220 million for the total company, reflecting adjusted EBITDA of $196 million to $198 million for the patent risk management business and adjusted EBITDA of $20 million to $22 million for Discovery Services.

Expectations for adjusted EBITDA less net patent spend are now $101 million to $110 million provided of course we spent $110 million to $115 million on patents. Fourth quarter guidance can be imputed from this full year guidance, but I will highlight a few key features.

For Q4 we expect subscription revenue of $58 million to $59 million and Discovery Services revenue of $19 million to $21 million. Implied Q4 fee -related revenue guidance is $0 million to $2 million bringing total revenue for Q4 to $77 million to $82 million.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP operating income is expected to be $9 million to $12 million and net income is expected to be between $6 million to $8 million with 50 million diluted shares outstanding on a weighted basis. For Q4, we expect consolidated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $49 million to $53 million.

Finally, I wanted to update you on two topics; first since we are a full taxpayer, several investors had asked about the potential impact of the Republican Tax Reform Proposal on our financials. Now no one knows if or when the Republican Tax Plan will be implemented, but as a full federal taxpayer with most of our profits earned in the US we would expect any reduction in the federal tax rate to say 20% would provide a material improvement to our after-tax cash flow. Should a specific proposal be adopted this fall, we will reflect that impact in our guidance for 2018.

Second, we wanted to update you on our implementation of the new revenue recognition standard ASC 606 in 2018. As I mentioned last quarter, this is a particularly complex issue due to RPX's unique business model. We've concluded that ASC 606 will impact both the timing and recognition of revenue in our patent risk management segment. The Discovery business will not be affected.

Specifically, the Subscription Membership Agreement, which is currently recognized ratably over the term of the membership will in 2018 be separated into multiple performance elements each with different timing and recognition characteristics.

Furthermore, the allocation of membership contract value to these performance elements will require substantial judgment. It is still premature to quantify the impact but we intend to go into detail in February when we provide guidance for 2018.

With that, we will now take your questions.

JoAnn Horne

Operator, we'll take questions now please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The question-and-answer session will be conducted electronically. [Operator instructions] And we'll first go to Jeff Mueller from Baird.

Jeff Mueller

Yeah, thanks. Good afternoon. The Q4 implied subscription revenue implies some un-notable sequential decline following the quarter in Q3. Are there some known client non-renewals and was it like client acquisition or bankruptcy or something like that or just any comment on what's implied for subs for Q4?

Marty Roberts

Sure. There is a portion of the difference between the Q3 number and the Q4 number, which relates to in Q3 we had some catch-up revenue associated with clients who were due for renewal in Q1 and Q2 this year, but finally signed their renewal notice in Q3 and thus we had to catch up a little revenue in Q3. So that accounts for part of the difference.

The rest is really just the netting out of all the various renewals and renewal at different rates, new client sign ups and the usual packers that go into the adjustment or a subscription revenue and what outlook looks like across all those factors for the remainder of the year.

Jeff Mueller

Okay. And then I guess the big implied spend I fully here that depending upon timing factors and other things you may not hit for the Q4 in terms of the net patent spend guidance, but is there a way to discuss how much of its about servicing the existing client base following a period of below trend growth to maintain high client satisfaction and renewal rates?

Or is there the potential for some catalyst additions of some sizable new members if you come through with that spend level?

Dave Anderson

I guess for context, I'd note that I think it's about another $55 million to reach the bottom end of the guidance of $110 million to $115 million. We already have we've announced one deal in the quarter. If you look back historically, our fourth quarter is traditionally a fairly large period for patent spend.

In both the last two years we spent $45 million and $50 million respectively during the Q4's. So, it's not that out of the ordinary and I would say in terms of the mix of satisfying current clients versus helping to bring in additional clients I don't think the mix is much different that would be in previous years.

Marty Roberts

Hey Jeff, we have a lot of deals in the pipeline. Some of them will bring in new clients, some are to serve existing clients. So that's not different. As you know, these deal take a long time for us to negotiate and they have their own timing. So, we feel like we shouldn't take the guidance down for Q4 because there is enough likelihood that the deals will happen. We'll have to make everybody in the company work through the holidays.

So those of you who are listening now know that but we may not, but right now it looks like we may. So that's why we didn't change.

Jeff Mueller

Okay. That's great. Thanks Marty. And then I know you addressed it in the prepared comments, but I guess anything additionally you can say on the dividend versus just doing a more aggressive share buyback?

Marty Roberts

Sure. First thing to note is that the decision to implement an ongoing dividend does not impact our share buyback program. So, we're not reducing our commitment to that buyback program by virtue of adding the dividend. Its additive.

The second is we felt that it was helpful to have multiple ways of generating shareholder value beyond just the share buyback and given the confidence we have in the continued earnings performance of the company in the long term, we thought this would be an effective way to return some of that value to shareholders on a permanent ongoing basis.

Jeff Mueller

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And we'll now go to Darrin Peller from Barclays.

Nikhil Dixit

Hi guys. This is Nikhil Dixit on for Darrin. First on the OpEx side, RPXC actually will be showing some strong leverage in recent quarters. Can you remind us of some of the specific ongoing drivers or initiatives there and how much more room do you see to drive further efficiency especially adding into 2018?

Dave Anderson

So, if you think historically we initiated some cost-cutting measures related to SG&A as far back as mid-2016 and you saw partial year impact to that in 2016 numbers. In 2017 we've certainly enhanced our focus on the operational efficiency of the business and including about midway through the year, we consolidated our real estate and we're seeing in the full year number of partial year impact to that as well.

I guess the thing I would note is we're actually trying to strike a balanced approach on the SG&A by which we operate efficiently, but also make sure we are funding the growth initiatives and strategic initiatives that Marty outlined at the beginning of the call.

So, I think you can see that in the numbers and the outlook for this year and we'd expect to take the continued balanced approach going into next year as well.

Nikhil Dixit

Got it. Thanks, and just a follow-up on China, I know a couple of competitors have appeared in the space, have also called out some anecdotal examples of a greater respect for IP there and obviously a change of tone in your strategy there seem to be on the call. I was wondering if you could expand on what you're seeing in that market that's motivating the push be made into China.

And also with regards to timing, were there any actions already underway in the region or that's more of a 2018 event and any signs of incremental demand from potential clients in the region, thanks?

Marty Roberts

Well there's a lot going on in China. It's a huge market and many American companies have tried and failed to do business in China. But what we see is different is the government really is trying to move itself from a manufacturing to an innovative economy and have put in place a number of intellectual property reforms that make it easier for companies to invest research money there and to expect that it will -- that their intellectual property rights will be respected by the government and enforceable in the courts.

So, because of that and because of the Chinese middle class i0s bigger than the entire U.S., there is a lot of opportunity for us to be on -- at the beginning of new patent ecosystem. So, we've been looking at it for the last year and we expect in 2018 to put some more resources against it.

Nikhil Dixit

Got it. Make sense. Thanks guys.

Operator

[Operator instructions] We'll go to Matt Galinko from Sidoti.

Matt Galinko

Hey, good afternoon. First on the fee revenue is there -- would it be reasonable to expect you'd have any sort of flow into 2018 from what left 2017 at this point?

Marty Roberts

I recognize that we said on our patent spend that our probably primary area of uncertainty is whether or not some of the deals in our pipeline will close this year or will closely slightly at the end of the year. It is true that sometimes our larger deals and some of these are chunky deals, can result in fee revenue for us.

At this point I don't think we are in a position to really say whether or not that would have a fee revenue impact in 2018 beyond what we typically see or would guide to in the coming year.

Dave Anderson

Whether or not we get fee revenue in a deal depends on how we structure the deal and each one of these takes its own shape depending on who the participants are, who the seller is and so it's really hard for us to predict when fee revenue might result, but there are many ways that we receive revenue that is outside of fee. So, it's difficult for us to forecast.

In other words, just because there's not a fee revenue aspect does not mean that we're not making money.

Matt Galinko

Right. Okay. Fair enough. I appreciate that and then I don't know that I heard any high-level comments on the NPE market for me guys this quarter. So, I am just curious if you had anything new that that would help form renewals going forward or just the state levels of NPAs.

Marty Roberts

The level of litigation is down year-over-year. So that's the first headline. There are a lot of patent transactions happening and we see new sectors on the horizon where we expect there will be a lot of activity. I called some of them out in the last two quarters; autonomous vehicles, Internet of things, block chain, oil and gas.

There is going to be a lot of money put against especially autonomous vehicles and many car companies have said they're going to have a car on the road by 2020 and because there are a lot of patents held by disparate number of owners, we expect that to -- they're going to need to get license. So, we can't predict exactly how or when but we know it's coming.

In terms of like the -- we talked about the TC Heartland decision in the last call, a lot of litigation is moving away from Texas and to other jurisdictions primarily Delaware, the Northern District of Illinois and the Northern of California. So that is a change. So those are the biggest changes that we're seeing.

Matt Galinko

Got it. All right. Thank you.

Operator

Marty Roberts

Thanks very much and we look forward to speaking to you all next quarter.

