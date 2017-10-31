Evaluation Of Some Low Volatility Strategies In Canada After Half A Decade Of Existence

There is a likelihood that the strategy concentrates on a few sectors, and investors might end up being overexposed to these sectors.

Low volatility factor investing has been documented in empirical finance more than four decades ago. The whole idea behind it is that stocks that exhibit lower fluctuations (or in another words, safer stocks) outperform their riskier peers on a risk-adjusted basis. The idea gained popularity after the last great recession a decade ago, as correlation between asset classes increased considerably compared to the pre-crisis era; thus, investors started to turn to strategies that can provide significant downside protection. Also known in the industry as one of the smart beta strategies, its construction can be done through various risk measures, including market risk (Beta), total volatility (Variance), residual volatility or the minimum variance portfolio.

In this article, I will evaluate the performance of that strategy in Canada through a few ETFs with more than five years of history. To crunch the numbers, I will use R (a free open source software package and language for statistical analysis) rather than Excel. R has more advanced statistics and data sciences capabilities and is faster for this type of analysis that can take countless hours to complete in Excel. I will make the code available so that people who are interested can replicate the results for other global markets.

The table below presents a quick profile of the three leading low volatility ETFs in Canada. In addition, the table shows a proxy for the entire Canadian equity market (XIC), as well as a proxy for the entire Canadian bond market (XBB).

Ticker Name Issuer Inception Date MER ZLB BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF BMO Global Asset Management October 21, 2011 0.39% XMV iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF BlackRock Asset Management Canada Ltd. July 24, 2012 0.34% TLV PowerShares S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index ETF Invesco Canada Ltd. April 24, 2012 0.34% XIC



iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF BlackRock Asset Management Canada Ltd. February 16, 2001 0.06% XBB iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF BlackRock Asset Management Canada Ltd. November 20, 2000 0.10%

One quick observation is that low volatility ETFs are pricier than their plain vanilla counterparts (3-4 times more expensive) looking at their MERs. This is not a surprise, as they are actively managed and require more work. As a consequence, one would expect them to outperform their passive peers. To test that view, I plotted the cumulative performance of the three standalone low volatility ETFs (ZLB, XMV, TLV) and a simple “buy and hold” portfolio with one rebalance each calendar year of 60% XIC (the market), 40% XBB (the bond). I also added XIC as the benchmark. TLV was issued in 2012 and is the most recent fund; thus, the 5-year data starts from TLV issue date for better comparison purposes. As the following graph shows, in the past five years, all low volatility funds have outstanding cumulative returns versus the index or versus a simple "buy and hold" portfolio.

The more robust results on a risk-adjusted basis in the following table corroborates the previous findings, as all low volatility strategies posted higher Sharpe ratios than both the benchmark and the 60/40 portfolio over the past five years.

One of the primary expectation investors have about low volatility vehicles is protection of their assets during bear markets. The past five calendar years saw the Canadian market in bear territory only in 2015 with -8.3% return, and it would be insightful to assess how these ETFs behaved during that year. The following chart shows the performance of the ETFs during the 2015 bear market:

Table 2 provides further details on a risk-adjusted basis during the 2015 bear market:

As one can see, all low volatility ETFs posted better performance and particularly proved resilient during the bear market in 2015, which is one of their primary goals. Clearly, ZLB appears as the best low volatility ETF in Canada over the past five years on the basis of its relative outstanding Sharpe ratio in both bull and the bear markets; but the purpose of this study is not to investigate the rationale behind a single issuer’s outperformance - rather, I am investigating low volatility as whole, its current status and how investors can utilize it to improve the performance of their investments.

Most previous studies concluded that the success of low volatility strategies is a function of their sector bets; in other words, these strategies tend to be heavily skewed towards a few sectors that are characterized as stable, such as Staples, Discretionary, Financials, Utilities and REITs. In Canada, particularly, Financials, Utilities and REITs, currently have the highest weight in the S&P/TSX Composite Low Volatility Index as of July 2017; thus, I will consider these three sectors as the least volatile. Then, I wanted to test whether that is the case for the ETFs by dissecting their sector exposure over the past five years. To achieve that, I normally need the sector breakdowns of the ETFs for the past five years. The funds' profiles posted on the issuers' web sites provide these data every quarter, but most issuers do not keep a history of the fund profile going back five years. Thus, due to the unavailability of some of the data, I only use the exposure according to the latest quarterly profile.

Figure 1 shows that all low volatility ETFs have a higher exposure to Financials versus the other sectors. The cumulative weigh of Financials, Utilities and REITs is between 47% and 69%, which appears significant given that about half or more than half of the asset can potentially be invested in these sectors. As a result, their performance will greatly be influenced by the three sectors.

Low Volatility ETFs Sector Exposure as of July 2017

Due to the higher relative weight of low volatility vehicles towards some sectors, there have been concerns with regard to their continued outperformance in the future. Some prominent analysts like Rob Arnott at Research Affiliate (see How Can "Smart Beta" Go Horribly Wrong?) think that the valuation of some smart beta strategies, including low volatility, have become very rich, and thus should underperform and even “crash” in the future. Others like Nicolas Rabener (see Smart Beta Vs Factors Returns) think that true factor returns are isolated through the construction of zero investment portfolios. In the case of low volatility ETFs, that means going long the low volatility underlying securities and shorting the higher volatility ones to really isolate that factor; which is not the case in the majority of ETFs. Thus, most low volatility strategies mimic the factor but fail to provide the true return of that factor.

Some issuers attempt to circumvent the sector exposure issue by capping the sector weight. So, investors need to scrutinize the sector exposure when picking low volatility ETFs.

Passive investors might be tempted to invest all their assets into low volatility vehicles or substitute them to the traditional 60/40 portfolio with regard to the former’s better risk/return profile as well as its relative lower correlation to the market (Table 3).

However, it is crucial to remind investors that low volatility investing should not be equated to low-risk investing. During periods of economic or financial stress, the correlation of these low volatility ETFs can dramatically increase and expose investors to serious drawdowns. Thus, the basic principle of constructing a well-diversified portfolio with a range of asset classes that counterbalance each other, like equities and bonds, remains important.

In Canada, XIC, XBB and some other ETFs have zero trading cost through a few brokers like Scotia iTRADE or Virtual Brokers. There is an opportunity for investors to build an alternative portfolio resembling a 60/40 with minimal rebalancing trading cost. That portfolio will be 40/30/30, meaning 40% will be invested in XIC (the equity index), 30% in XBB (the bond index) and 30% in ZLB (the low volatility). The purpose of such a portfolio is to reduce the allocation to ZLB due to its higher MER, and to prevent the potential sector concentration risk that we previously outlined regarding some low volatility vehicles. The portfolio will also keep the overall cost very low, because in Canada XIC and XBB have zero trading costs (via some brokers) and very low MERs. Finally, that portfolio will look like a traditional 60/40, while presenting better risk/return characteristics as shown in Chart3.

On a risk-adjusted basis in the following table 3, it appears obvious that such a portfolio can mimic the risk of a traditional 60/40, as the two standard deviations are statistically similar, and at the same time, the portfolio provides a better return potential. It also helps mitigate some of the fears about low volatility, as its allocation is limited to 30%.

Conclusion and Takeaways

This brief evaluation of low volatility in Canada confirms the expectations that these vehicles are supposed to meet in theory. But the data covers only five years, which is a very short period of time to make this study exhaustive. A comprehensive study should cover decades with various economic cycles. Nevertheless, as these vehicles have been around in Canada for only few years, the findings can be read as a preliminary attempt to gauge the performance of the products. In a forthcoming article, I will try to find whether this holds as well in other global markets in the US or Europe, and then where data is available, I will attempt to decompose the returns of low volatility strategies against Fama and French’s Three Factors to determine the possible source of structural and persistent outperformance.

