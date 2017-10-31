Rudolph's (RTEC) CEO Michael Plisinski on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTEC)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 30, 2017

Good day, and welcome to the Rudolph Technologies Third Quarter Earnings Release Call.

Michael Sheaffer

Thank you, Vicky, and good afternoon, everyone. Rudolph issued its 2017 third quarter financial results release this afternoon shortly after the close.

Joining us on the call today are Michael Plisinski, Chief Executive Officer; and Steven Roth, Chief Financial Officer.

As is always the case, I need to remind you of the safe harbor regulations. Any matters today that are not historical facts, particularly comments regarding the company's future plans, objectives, forecasts and expected performance, consist of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such estimates, whether expressed or implied, are being made based on currently available information and the company's best judgment at this time.

Within these is a wide range of assumptions that the company believes to be reasonable. However, it must be recognized that the statements are subject to a range of uncertainties that can cause the actual results to vary materially. Thus, the company cautions that these statements are no guarantees of future performance. Risk factors that may impact Rudolph's results are described in the company's latest Form 10-K as well as other periodic filings with the SEC. Rudolph Technologies does not update forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so.

Today's discussion of our financial results will be presented on a non-GAAP financial basis, unless otherwise specified. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found in today's earnings release.

I will now turn the call over to Mike Plisinski. Mike, please go ahead.

Michael Plisinski

Thanks, Mike. Good afternoon to all of you, and thank you for joining us on our call this afternoon. I'll begin by providing an overview of the third quarter, followed by our outlook for the fourth quarter, after which, Steve will cover the financial highlights for the quarter. So let's begin.

The Rudolph team delivered another solid quarter with revenue of $66.9 million, above the midpoint of our revenue guidance and earnings per share of $0.33, which was at the high end of our earnings guidance.

The third quarter included a number of product highlights starting with our newly released Firefly inspection system, designed to address high-resolution front-end macro applications and growing challenges in advanced packaging for both wafer and panel process technologies.

As previously announced, 2 customers successfully completed their evaluations of our Firefly systems, equipped with Clearfind technology in the third quarter. This was particularly satisfying because each customer had a different set of acceptance criteria specific to their process in covering detectability, throughput, flexibility and reliability of our tools.

These sign-offs underscored the versatility of the system to successfully handle a variety of panel and wafer applications, and more importantly, our customers are continuing to find new and previously undetected defects using the Clearfind technology.

For example, during the quarter, a customer used Clearfind technology on their Firefly tool because they're struggling with non-uniform photoresist thickness that resulted in underdeveloped lithography features for fan-out redistribution layers, or RDL.

These underdeveloped RDL defects meant that known good die were being scrapped. The customer discovered that Clearfind technology was able to reliably detect these defects at a process step where rework is possible and assigned all 16 lithography layers to be inspected on the Firefly tool.

The customer reported that tens of thousands of good die were saved from being scrapped during production and also avoided potential field reliability failures for these high-end devices.

There are now several customers that recognize this unique value proposition, which is tied to improving lithography yield in advanced packaging.

To help further educate the market, we are adding a Firefly system to our lithography demonstration facility in Wilmington, Massachusetts, where current and potential lithography customers can also be exposed to the power of the Firefly tool and complete solution that Rudolph provides.

In addition to the Firefly, we also introduced our Dragonfly system with Truebump Technology to address their growing challenges and process control of die-to-die interconnects, commonly referred to as bumps.

The number of bumps per wafer has increased dramatically over the years, with some wafers having over 50 million bumps. The coplanarity of these bumps is critical to ensure high yield and avoid potential field reliability issues for packages especially in 2.5D and 3D applications, where multiple die are package together as a single system.

Our Dragonfly inspection and 3D metrology tool is designed to meet the challenges of this market by providing significantly higher metrology throughputs over our current system while delivering superior accuracy and repeatability in the measurements.

This market opportunity has been expanding and expected to continue to grow. The text search forecasted growth rate is 62% CAGR from 2016 to 2020 for these high I/O devices incorporating inter-package bumps.

In the third quarter, we recognized revenue from our second Dragonfly customer, and we shipped additional valuation units in the quarter, including 2 of 3D NAND's memory customer, with very demanding bump requirements. We expect to close this evaluation early in 2018 and Dragonfly tool sale is beginning to increase in the first half of 2018.

Another highlight from the quarter came from our MetaPULSE metal metrology tool, where we received multiple repeat orders for 3D NAND applications, and we added another new RF customer in Asia.

The RF customer is building BAW filters and our RF modules for a number of Asian-based smartphone customers, and we expect follow-on orders in 2018. These 2 markets combined to drive what is likely to be an 11-year high for MetaPULSE shipments in 2017.

Looking ahead to 2018, we see demand continuing from our existing advanced memory and RF customers. We have also secured on-site evaluations of our MetaPULSE technology at two additional leading memory manufacturers. These evaluation units are expected to ship in the fourth quarter, and if successful, will help drive incremental MetaPULSE tool sales in 2018.

Now turning to our lithography systems. We successfully completed the extensive evaluation of our JetStep panel tool by a top 5 semiconductor manufacturer. This tool, recognized in the third quarter, marks a significant achievement because the customer is pursuing a variety of next-generation products to be processed on our JetStep tool, including single die fan-out packages for mobile processors, advanced memory and power controllers, and then moving to multi-die based packages.

We are running approximately 5 products for this customer with varying degrees of device and process complexity. The JetStep tool's flexibility in material handling and exposure control is proving valuable across this range of devices.

Currently, our tool is processing the most critical layers across those devices, and we hope to expand its scope of use to include the less critical layers by developing new metrology techniques and leveraging our array of software to make those layers more cost-effective on the JetStep system. We expect this customer to move to initial volume production in the second half of 2018.

We also received an additional PO for another panel system in the third quarter. This order from another top 5 semiconductor manufacturer is now our fourth panel customer overall and third new customer this year.

Our collaborative approach to solving this customer's high-value challenges was a key factor in the final purchase decision. Our ability to use our broad lens technology portfolio to optimize elements and find the best resolution, depth of field and cost trade-offs was critical for this customer.

The JetStep will be used - the JetStep tool will be used to transition from R&D process development to pilot line production for their next generation packaging technology, which will be used for system and package applications, combining System-on-a-Chip and memory devices in a single package.

We believe the industry demand for the integration of larger packages and the increased layers required for their connections will significantly increase the demand of our JetStep systems. This system is expected to ship in the fourth quarter.

We also recognize the repeat sale for a JetStep system at a leading OSAT currently running wafer-level fan-out process. At this customer, our JetStep system has been qualified for all of the RDL layers for fan-out products.

And we are excited to be expanding our partnership with them by leveraging the JetStep system's versatility to develop new bumping capabilities, expanding this customer suite of process offerings.

Generally, the fan-out adoption rate across most OSATs was slow through most of 2017, with only one major customer producing in high volume, resulting in a slow start to the year for our lithography business.

Going forward, we expect our lithography business to remain lumpy due to sporadic adoption of fan-out packaging applications and the long process to replace entrenched incumbents.

However, despite these dynamics, our lithography business is continuing to gain new customers and expand into growing application spaces such as copper pillar bumping and panel-level packaging. We take these factors as positive signs for the coming year and expect our lithography business to grow in 2018.

As we look ahead to the fourth quarter, I'll remind you that Rudolph's business comes predominantly from consumer demand for mobile or connected devices such as smartphones and tablets and the cloud servers that support them.

Our products and solutions appeal to a wide range of chips used in this diverse mobile ecosystem, from RF and sensors to microcontrollers and memory. The innovation, which is occurring at a rapid pace, is creating new opportunities for our customers and Rudolph's solutions.

For example, this last quarter, we sold multiple systems to multiple customers for the emerging 3D sensing devices being used by several camera manufacturers and recently introduced on the iPhone X.

Mobility is still dominated by smartphones and tablets, but additional drivers from IoT and automotive continue to emerge as the new capabilities for mobility such as the 3D sensing.

This is an exciting dynamics and gives us nice diversity in our business model. However, as we've seen in the prior 2 years, we are subject to seasonality, common with suppliers to consumer end markets.

We expect this fourth quarter to follow similar seasonal trend as prior fourth quarters, so we expect revenue in the range of $63 million to $57 million, which at the midpoint is an increase of 11% over the fourth quarter in 2016.

This would mark our 14th consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth. And in this range, we would expect earnings to be between $0.28 to $0.22 per share.

As discussed earlier in my remarks, we see the expansions for advanced memory and advanced packaging continuing in 2018. We see the early traction of our new products and process control, such as the Firefly and Dragonfly systems, and our expanding applications for the JetStep Lithography System, and copper pillar and panel-level packaging applications as further enhancements to our positive outlook for 2018.

And now for more details on the financials for the quarter, I'll turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Steve Roth. Please go ahead, Steve.

Steven Roth

Thanks, Mike, and good afternoon, everyone. In my remarks this afternoon, I'll provide some details behind our Q3 financial results and also provide some guidance on gross margin and operating expenses for the fourth quarter.

As Mike has already highlighted, we continued our track record of year-over-year quarterly growth. The diversity of our product portfolio allows for different contributors to each of our quarterly successes.

This quarter was a validation of our new Firefly system, as evidenced by 2 customer acceptances, and also the sale of 2 JetStep lithography systems in the quarter. These successes were able to offset weakness in our software business as several customers have delayed their software expansion plans into early next year.

So let's look at some of the details. Third quarter revenue was $66.9 million, down less than 1% from $67.4 million in the 2017 second quarter and up 9% from $61.6 million in the 2016 third quarter.

During the quarter, we saw increased strength from our back-end business, primarily from foundry and OSAT customers. This was offset by weakening in our memory businesses, as customers who had purchased systems in the first half of the year have not brought these systems up to full utilization.

Our process control sales declined 6% quarter-over-quarter but accounted for 79% of our sales. The decline was mainly driven by lower sales to memory customers. The 2 JetStep system sales in the quarter drove our lithography business to account for 12% of sales in the quarter. And finally, as I already discussed, our software group was down in the quarter at 9% of sales, mainly due to lower fabwide sales.

Breaking down system revenue by end market. On a percentage basis, sales to back-end OSAT customers accounted for 25% of revenue. Foundry customers were 22%; specialty devices was also 22%; memory, 9%; analog customer was also 9%; and 15% represented all the other categories.

Moving to gross margin. Our gross margin for the third quarter was 53%, same as the second quarter. While the two litho systems put pressure on our overall gross margin, strong process control tool margins, driven by our new product sales, contribute to maintaining our gross margins in the quarter.

For the 2017 fourth quarter, our gross margins will be affected by lower overall revenue and continued weakness in software. However, even with these factors, we are forecasting gross margins to be in the range of 52% to 53%.

Looking at the details of our operating expenses. Third quarter total operating expenses were $19.6 million, down from $19.9 million in the second quarter and below our previous guidance. R&D for Q3 was $10.6 million, a decrease from $11 million in the second quarter.

SG&A for Q3 was $9.1 million, up slightly from $8.9 million in the second quarter. The overall decrease was primarily due to lower R&D project expenses following the launch of our new products.

As we stated on several occasions, one of our primary goals is to drive efficiencies throughout our operations. While we've made progress towards this goal, we have more to do, and we anticipate that this will be our primary focus in the quarters ahead.

Looking at the 2017 fourth quarter, we anticipate our operating expenses to be in the range of about $19.5 million to $20 million. Net income for the third quarter was $10.6 million, or $0.33 per share and at the high end of our guidance for $0.28 to $0.33 per share. Those results were the same as we posted in the 2017 second quarter.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Our third quarter showed strong cash generation as we increased our cash balances $10.4 million and ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of $159.4 million. We generated approximately $35 million in free cash flow for the first 9 months of the year, and we expect a strong finish to the year.

Accounts receivable decreased in the quarter to $66.2 million from $70.6 million in the second quarter and our DSOs decreased to 89 days.

Inventory also decreased slightly to $65.8 million from $66.8 million in the second quarter primarily due to conversion of several demo tools.

And finally, to wrap up, capital expenditures were $2.1 million for the quarter, and depreciation expense for the quarter for Q3 was approximately $1 million.

Thank you. And this concludes our prepared remarks. And now we're happy to open the lines for your questions. Vicky?

Craig Ellis with B. Riley.

Craig Ellis

Thanks for taking the question and nice job with the third quarters execution, guys. The first question is really just clarifying the top line guidance for the fourth quarter. Can you just talk about some of the gives and takes by product groups?

You mentioned that software, for example, was down in the third quarter. Do you expect it to be down further in the fourth quarter? Or is it at a level where it will stay until some of those customers that have deferred fabwide projects implement those projects early next year.

Michael Plisinski

Thanks, Craig. Specific to software, we believe it's going to be roughly flat. There are some opportunities to increase it, but as we mentioned, fabwide sales have been slower, and we see some push-outs there. So we're basically modeling flat for the software group.

Craig Ellis

And so does that leave inspection, perhaps, rev rec-ing one tool, Mike, or is the expectation of the seasonality that was referred to is really becoming in -- coming in the inspection business?

Michael Plisinski

I think we've seen the seasonality in all of our businesses tied to mobile and mobility. So whether it was MEMS or RF, and there was inspection or metrology or software going into this markets, we experienced the seasonality effect. What used to offset that was technology buys, for instance, in the first part of this quarter, 3D NAND, we saw a big explosion there.

The customers that we have using our MetaPULSE metrology for the 3D NAND, they went through their expansions, they're not expanding as much, they're sort of digesting what they bought from us, anyway, in these next two quarters, and we do see them resuming in the first quarter. But that seasonal effect isn't really a product base, it's more of a market-based effect.

Craig Ellis

Got it. And then lastly for me, and then I'll jump back in the queue. There's a lot going on with new products, quite a few comments on Firefly, Dragonfly, panel, litho. But can you just recap some of the rev rec expectations for the new products as we look out over the next 2 to 3 quarters, so we can calibrate the timing of the revenue impact on that new product productivity?

Michael Plisinski

Well, with the sign off of the two -- or the acceptance from the two customers with Firefly, and we've already accepted two Dragonfly systems customers accepted, and also the panel -- JetStep panel lithography tool has been accepted, at least two customers. So right now, the rev rec is cleared and all the new products will be recognized on shipment.

Patrick Ho with Stifel Nicolaus.

Patrick Ho

Thank you very much and also congrats on a nice quarter. Mike, maybe first off, in terms of the MetaPULSE adoption for 3D NAND, what's been the churn for customers? Is it the increasing number of layers that's gotten the adoption for the MetaPULSE? Or is there some other, I guess, variable or some other driver for the increased acceptance of MetaPULSE?

Michael Plisinski

I think there's the hard math layer that's been a struggle to control using that for the etch. And so the customers we've had adopting the product have always been using our MetaPULSE for that process control area. But as they ramp, they've needed a lot more MetaPULSE layers -- MetaPULSE systems.

So I don't believe it's layer-based, I'd have to double check on that. But we're seeing expansion that's simply in the volume. And now we're also starting to see other customers in memory that previously were not adopting the MetaPULSE, realize they can't control this hard mask layer any other way.

So hopefully, the evaluations we're shipping in the fourth quarter will be successful, and we'll see them start to adopt MetaPULSE similar to our other two large customers.

Patrick Ho

Great, that's helpful. And my follow-up question, in terms of the advanced packaging market. Fan-out applications are still predominantly done by one key foundry to date. How do you see, as you look at 2018, a broader market adoption?

Or do you believe that 2018 is still going to be predominantly that foundry, and that's where your buyers are still going to be centered in terms of at least production volume buys next year?

Michael Plisinski

Well, we're getting increase from a number of different customers using fan-out, or implementing fan-out technology. So they're citing over a number of different customers, not just the large customers that the foundry has secured. So we think there are additional tablets or additional manufacturers specifying fan-out for their device packaging needs.

The fan-out is going to both panel level and wafer-level, we're still seeing increase in both and investments in both. And we think that though there was a bit of a pullback and a shift back to maybe at some fan-in, in 2017, like I say, we are getting increase, and we are still seeing the investments on the fan-out side that we expect will lead to some additional sales and repeat sales in 2018. And this again comes primarily from high-end high I/O devices.

Patrick Ho

Great. Thank you very much.

Farhan Ahmad with Credit Suisse.

Farhan Ahmad

Thanks for taking my question. My first question is on memory. Can you, just sort of high level, help us understand why you're not seeing a very strong demand from the memory customers?

When I look at equipment demand across front-end and back-end, it seems to be - memory trends are pretty strong and - both in DRAM and in NAND. So I'm just trying to understand, like how does your business not feel that growth?

And also specific to advanced packaging, as I think about memory, there is a lot more growth in PSB that we are seeing in the memory this year, with high bandwidth memory being routed more widely in cloud and also in graphics DRAM.

Can you just talk about what's your exposure to high bandwidth memory? And is that a driver for your business?

Steven Roth

Farhan, this is Steve. So one of the things -- we've talked about in previous calls, I mean, memory was very strong for us in the first half of the year. Now our offerings are not the same as maybe some of the other equipment companies in, let's say, in the OCD markets and things like that.

So our principal driver into that market is going to be the MetaPULSE technology, and we've talked it about previous calls. I mean, I was looking out, as you were talking about it.

It represented like 18% - 17%, 18% of our first half revenue. So we did see very strong ramps in the first half of the year, and I think like as we said on the call, now we're in the digestion period a little bit from utilization standpoint.

Michael Plisinski

From those two customers. So yes, to add to that, the macro level -- our level of inspection has really not penetrators, it's not required in the front-end anymore. You've got to go sub-micron now. And so, we're macro inspections, so it's more in the advanced packaging and some of the other specialty device markets.

We do think the Firefly, which is a sub-micron tool, will start to open up those stores in memory. But as you know, we just released that and just got our first acceptance this quarter. So we expect that door to start to open for us on the inspection side.

With regards to advanced packaging, in the memory, why is the growth is not occurring there for the memory. As I think you'll hear from some other suppliers, most of this is still being wire bonded.

So a lot of the 3D NAND is still wire bonded, so it doesn't create opportunities yet for Rudolph in the advanced packaging space. Now we expect that to change. But for now, that's what's going on.

Farhan Ahmad

No, but specific to 3D NAND, sorry, not 3D NAND but DRAM, PSB packaging. Is that an area that benefits you from packaging perspective?

Michael Plisinski

Sure. As early in the quarter, we announced a number of inspections in metrology systems tied to -- specific to TSV applications in Korea. And so we got a number of both inspection and metrology systems around that.

And again, we're starting to expand the experience there to some of the additional customers - additional memory customers outside of the Korean Peninsula.

Farhan Ahmad

Got it. And then, after I look at your disclosures this quarter, you disclosed 9% of sales from analog. Now that's not a category that I have historically seen in disclosures from you.

Can you just talk about the analog business? Why is that strong this quarter? Firstly, am I right to think that's strong? Or is it just that you were not disclosing it, and now you're calling it out separately?

Steven Roth

It's always been there, Farhan. It just happens to be that we had several sales, so a couple customers just created a percentage that was a little bit higher than normal. So I wouldn't say there's anything special there. It's always been there. It's a little sporadic, but it was just a little stronger quarter in that area, so that's why I called it out.

Farhan Ahmad

Thank you. That’s all I had.

Tom Diffely with D. A. Davidson.

Tom Diffely

Yes. Good afternoon. I guess, for Steve, you've mentioned something about the cost structure going into the fourth quarter, I didn't quite catch it, hope you can just repeat that.

Steven Roth

The comment was not really just for the fourth quarter, Tom. It was just -- we've been kind of driving for almost 1.5 years now, we're constantly driving it to be -- more efficiencies out of our operations.

I think we didn't - I guess, I'll give us an okay job in the quarter in that we actually have to bring the cost down a little bit. And I guess the comment is that's still going to the primary focus going forward to try to get more efficiencies out of -- one of the operating expenses.

And so it was more of, we're going to continue to be focusing on that each quarter going forward, not just the fourth quarter. So that was the general comment there.

Tom Diffely

Okay. I mean, is that true in the case of R&D as well? You've got a lot of pretty big projects going on now that are potentially pretty big drivers in the future. Just curious if you need to ramp up spending for some of those.

Michael Plisinski

I'd say there's going to be some level of spending increase, but not significant. We're winding down some programs, we're ramping up some programs, we're also being smart with how we leverage partners to help accelerate some of the opportunities.

So I think as we've said before, we're focused on making these investments without destroying the profitability that we've built into the business over the last several years.

Tom Diffely

Okay. And then when you look at the new release of the Firefly, how long did the customers test it? How long were the beta sites, or the trials before they accepted the tools?

Michael Plisinski

Yes. Approximately 6 months, between 3 and 6 months.

Tom Diffely

Okay. Would you expect that time to come down for the next set of customers? Is it -- do you have a lot of shared learning inside the initial trials that you can share with other customers?

Michael Plisinski

Not for sure. There's also just general shared learning within our own manufacturing processing, applications, et cetera, that we continue to optimize the tools and the delivery. But we would definitely expect customer acceptance to be continually coming down.

But for - just a reminder, our revenue recognition will be based on shipment now, not customer acceptance, so that'll be an internal efficiency gain, not necessarily impacting the top line.

Tom Diffely

Okay. Is that true with the new customer?

Michael Plisinski

Yes. Because we've had customers accept these tools.

Tom Diffely

Okay, good. And then moving over the software side, you talked a little bit about some delays. It is that the fab projects are getting pushed out? Or is it just implementation of the software portion? A little more color there would be great.

Michael Plisinski

Yes. It's all around the board. So in general, these are larger projects, so customers are sort of hesitating or going through out of chats and basically pushing of their decisions to pull the trigger and implement these projects. And it's not just our portion of the project, there's a lot of integration work and a lot of planning and IT involvement on their side.

That's depending on which customer we're talking about, they're either very busy ramping or they're focused on some additional developments outside of the software scope. So really, the answer varies.

So it's disappointing that we weren't closing these, but nothing has been lost. Their customers are still talking to us about meeting to make these investments to continue their - down their road map. So we're still positive about bringing these orders in.

Tom Diffely

Okay. Now in the past, you've talked about a combination of selling, for example, several tools and software, too, like the MEMS customers. Are these just pure software sales that you're talking about, though?

Michael Plisinski

These are. The "tool-centric sales" have remained quite strong. The adoption rate remains very high, and we continue to see that to become a big reason for some of the differentiated wins, especially in displacing incumbents. So that part has been healthy and strong. It's the fabwide business that has had a bit of a pause.

Tom Diffely

Okay. And you're pretty confident that you did win the business, or it is your business, it's just a timing issue at this point?

Michael Plisinski

I'll be confident when the POs are in. But I'm confident that no one else has won them yet.

Tom Diffely

Okay. Thank you.

David Duley

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. Just a macro perspective question on the fan-out market. You mentioned - I think investments were down this year in that marketplace, we want to take a shot, do you believe that investments will be up in 2018? And what sort of percentage would you take a guess at? And do you have an idea how big the market is for spending in that area?

Michael Plisinski

I don't have an idea of how big the market is for spending. I haven't added that up. But I can say, there's at least 4 customers that have been talking to us about ramping fan-out lines, so that's quite different than what we saw in 2017. So I think that gives you an indication, at least for us, about the health or their perceived health in the fan-out opportunities.

Now the caveat there is they're waiting for orders from their customers. So they feel bullish about what they're hearing from their customers such that they want to talk to us about ramping those lines.

But have we sized them or anything like this? It's very difficult. Unless they give us an idea of the magnitude and of the orders they're going to receive from their customers, it's hard to say how big of a ramp each customer do.

On the flip side, the - or somewhat encouraging us, some of the panel customers have their own captives. Those large IDMs I mentioned have captive capacity that they're shifting away from traditional packaging into the panel-level packaging, and that could be fairly significant if they ramp those technologies, which we do expect in 2018.

David Duley

Okay. So just to confirm -- just to understand, you're going kind of from one customer who's investing in fan-out in '17 to 4 new customers plus that original customer in '18? That would your view of the world?

Michael Plisinski

Yes.

David Duley

Okay. And as far as the IDMs go, this seems like this is kind of a new theme that you're picking up business or shipping panel lithography systems to IDMs. What is it in their product lines or needs that has made them all of a sudden start to gravitate towards a panel solution?

Michael Plisinski

I think the needs are different, depending on the products and devices. But in general, they're looking for cost savings by going to panel-level packaging. Most of these customers have fairly large complex die.

Part of their road map is to combine some of these die, for instance, processors and memory or logic and memory, and that's able to be done most cost-effectively on large format, like panel. So I think that's what's driving a lot of their investments and focus.

David Duley

And as far as your perspective goes, you mentioned you think your lithography business is going to grow this year. Is it going to come from mostly growth on the panel side or mostly growth on the wafer-level side? Or how do you think about that?

Michael Plisinski

It's a good question. I would say that for 2018, we probably expect a little more growth on the panel side than on the wafer side. But we do expect the second half -- we should start to see a little more wafer side as some of the customers we have now for fan-out start developing new fan-in or copper pillar applications that can be used for both fan-out and fan-in applications, and that'll help drive additional utilization of our tools.

David Duley

Okay. Final question for me is when you -- you've mentioned that you've made some progress with these twp, I guess, IDM customers in the quarter that have ordered panel tools, and I'm assuming those are customers that are going to ramp some sort of fan-out process in 2018.

What sort of - is there a way you can help us size what the customer opportunity is for hundred - per wafer start, perhaps? Just give us -- so we can kind of understand what this means at it does ramp.

Michael Plisinski

If I gave you a number, it'd be just guessing. The customers themselves don't know. Of course, they're -- we're always pushing, hey, we have long lead times on these tools and we'd like to have an idea of where you are in your ramp and what your plans are.

They themselves don't know. Like I mentioned, one of these customers is running five different products. They don't know if they're going to ramp all 5 or if they're going to ramp more or less. Depending on what they ramp and how quickly will depend on what it means for 2018. It's still early.

These are all lines that are just going from pilot -- well, from R&D to pilot production. And in the case of the other IDMs, they develop internally some process and technology, and then they use third parties to do their volumes.

So we have to work closely with the third parties to understand the volumes and number tools, et cetera. So for 2018, that would be a difficult question to answer as we get further into-- for now it's a difficult question to answer. As we get further into 2019 and the customers gain clarity, we'll share that clarity with you.

David Duley

Okay. So that's - I think in your presentation, you threw another number like 10,000 wafer starts at fan-out, that's a certain dollar opportunity to you. Does that include the lithography? Or is that just on the inspection side and software side?

Michael Plisinski

That would include lithography. In fact, I think it was specific to lithography, wasn't it?

Steven Roth

Yes.

David Duley

Okay. Thank you.

Dick Ryan

Thank you. Sorry, Mike, I may have missed your expectation for litho in Q4. Did you say you're going to ship or recognize a tool?

Michael Plisinski

Yes. We're expecting to recognize one additional panel tool that we're going to ship to top five IDM.

Dick Ryan

Okay. And Steve, litigation cost, how we should we look at those looking forward? Are they back and down at all?

Steven Roth

Zero. That would be my new number.

Dick Ryan

All behind you, or is that for this back-end, though?

Steven Roth

Right now, we've settled all outstanding lawsuits. So right now, the numbers are not…

Michael Plisinski

Money is in the bank.

Steven Roth

We've cut our money, and yes, I would expect it to be zero.

Dick Ryan

Great. Okay, thank you.

Michael Plisinski

Thank you, Vicky. And thank you all for your interest in and support of the Rudolph team. We look forward to seeing many of you on December 6 at the Sixth Annual New York City Investors Summit in New York. Thanks, again, and have a great evening, everyone.

