Cray's (CRAY) CEO Peter Ungaro on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 30, 2017 04:30 pm ET

Executives

Paul Hiemstra - Treasurer and Investor Relations

Peter Ungaro - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Henry - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Aaron Rakers - Stifel

Alex Kurtz - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Chad Bennett - Craig-Hallum

Joan Tong - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Paul Hiemstra

Today's press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.cray.com. This call is being broadcast live on the Internet and recorded for replay purposes. A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the call. You can access it by dialing 1-855-859-2056. International callers can dial 1-404-537-3406. You must then enter the access code 56308203. A replay will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Cray website for 180 days.

I would like to remind each of you that today's conference call will contain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements about our financial guidance and expected future operating results, our product development, sales and delivery plans, the future growth of markets for our products, our ability to expand and penetrate our addressable market, the transaction with Seagate and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are only predictions and actual results may materially vary from those projected.

Please refer to Cray's earnings press release dated today and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2017, as well as Cray's documents filed with the SEC from time-to-time concerning factors that could affect the company and these forward-looking statements. Our presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures in an effort to provide additional information to investors. Non-GAAP measures other than non-GAAP outlook, have been reconciled to their related GAAP measures in accordance with SEC rules. Our non-GAAP measures adjust for certain noncash, unusual and infrequent items included in our GAAP results. Typical adjusting items include stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased and other intangibles and purchase accounting adjustments.

We also adjust our book tax provision for certain items, including the impact of noncash items, such as benefits principally related to our net operating loss. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and a discussion of our non-GAAP outlook in our earnings press release, which is posted on our website and which is included with the related 8-K furnished to the SEC. With that, I would like to turn the call over to Peter Ungaro.

Peter Ungaro

Thanks, Paul, and thank you all for joining the call today. I'll start with some comments on our third quarter performance then turn it over to Brian who'll go through our financial results and outlook. I'll wrap up by discussing our focus areas for the rest of the year then the open the call for Q&A.

With the pulling of a major acceptance from the fourth into the third quarter revenue came in stronger than originally planned at $80 million or $20 million higher than the target we've previously set. Let me give you a quick update on the progress we made in each of our product groups. In supercomputing, we completed several large system installations during the quarter including two large CS clusters along with our cluster stored storage systems at a government customer. These are among the largest clusters we've ever built. We also expanded the Cray Cluster we installed earlier this year Argonne National Laboratory and we installed the CS Cluster at a European automotive manufacturer for use in their design and development process.

On the XC side, we've completed an expansion of our supercomputer PTC for high-performance in Stockholm, a system that serves the needs of the academic and industrial communities throughout Sweden. In Japan, the Yokohama City University put in XC50 supercomputer into production. This system will power computational drug-discovery research used in the design of new medications. The XC50 and CS500 are our latest generation system supporting Intel's new Skylake Xeon processors.

In addition, we had a number of storage installations including a significant upgrade of a Sonexion storage system at a large energy customer. We also made good progress in beginning the integration process of the ClusterStor product line and team from Seagate and I'll talk more about that in a minute.

In analytics, a large electronics manufacturer purchases substantial CS-Storm system for using artificial intelligence. The CS-Storm is purpose built for the most demanding artificial intelligence workloads. Design to provide customers with powerful accelerator optimized solutions for running machine learning and deep learning applications. To expand their important work in cancer research as well as to continue focus on improving the nation's healthcare system for veterans. Oak Ridge National Laboratory also selected at CS-Storm and CS4000 cluster for machine learning. We also had a solid quarter on the contract win spread. We were selected by the Korean Institute of Science and Technology Information also known as KISTI to deliver a CS500 cluster system. The contract is valued at more at $48 million consisting of over 100 cabinets based on Intel's OmniPath interconnect and Xeon and Xeon Phi processors. Once completed it will be the largest supercomputer in South Korea, assuming a broad range of users from universities and research institutions to various commercial industries. We also secured several other contracts across government and commercial customer verticals.

We made a big announcement last week of a new partnership with Microsoft to make Cray Supercomputers available on their Azure Cloud. This is an extension of Microsoft HPC on the cloud offering providing dedicated Cray supercomputing systems with integration into the Microsoft Azure Cloud. This will provide customers with a new way to access the performance and scalability through supercomputing technology. With our XE and CS systems and ClusterStor storage. While integrating the features, functionality and ease of use of the leading enterprise cloud. This is the truly unique offering in the public cloud market today and I'm excited to see how customers will leverage it, in new and exciting ways.

Shifting gears for a moment. I want to let you know that Marty Homlish is stepping down from our Board of Directors effective tomorrow due to the growing demand for his time at his new company. I want to personally thank Marty for his contributions to Cray and wish him and his company all the best going forward. It's been pleasure work with him during his tenure on the board.

With that I'll turn it over to Brian to take it through the numbers.

Brian Henry

Thank you, Pete and good afternoon. Before I get to the 2017 outlook, let me first take you through our third quarter financial results. We encourage investors to focus on our results over several quarters as the variability in any given quarter is typically very large given the nature of our business. For the quarter, revenue was $80 million and as anticipated we reported a net loss. Product revenue for the third quarter was $45 million and service revenue was $34 million. Total gross profit margin for the third quarter was about 36% with product margin coming in at 23% and service margin at 53%. Product margin was significantly lower than typically target primarily due to $4.1 million anticipated loss on a single large contract at a schedule for delivery in 2018.

According to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles we took the loss this quarter while the revenue is expected to be recognized in 2018, likely at zero margin based on current estimates. The loss was attributed in part to higher memory costs, changes in the configures of the systems from the time of bid and the changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Service gross profit margin for the third quarter benefited from higher maintenance revenue, a catch up on renewals and continues to benefit from longer life times on installed systems. As we discussed previously, customers are keeping systems in production longer than in the past. GAAP operating expenses were $55 million for the quarter, non-GAAP operating expenses were $44 million about $5 million lower than third quarter of 2016 driven primarily by large offsetting credits against gross R&D. these credits vary from quarter-to-quarter and are often tied to milestones on development agreements.

As discussed on our last earnings call, during the third quarter we implemented a restructuring plan to reduce our operating cost to better align our workforce with long-term business strategies. This resulted in a $7.7 million restructuring charge during the quarter which was recognized as an operating expense. Our GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $10.2 million compared to non-GAAP loss of $13.3 million. Our third quarter GAAP operating results included $4.2 million, $2.6 million for stock-based compensation and $100,000 for amortization. We had a couple of additional items that hit below operating income that we adjusted for in the non-GAAP and I wanted to take you through the now.

We recognized a $3.3 million gain on a long-term investment in a small technology company that was recently acquired; this was excluded for non-GAAP purposes. Additionally, as part of the Seagate transaction which closed in the third quarter we recorded $4.4 million gain which was excluded for non-GAAP purposes. Driven by GAAP rules, the gain was based on our estimates for the value of the assets and liabilities we received was maybe adjusted as we gave more information overtime.

Moving to the balance sheet, cash investments restricted cash at the end of the third quarter total of $183 million about $70 million lower than at the end of second quarter, our cash balances can be extremely volatile due to multiple factors as we encourage investors to focus on working capital which decreased by a much smaller $5 million in the quarter to $337 million. Inventory was up by about $42 million in the quarter to $198 million as we build inventory for anticipated acceptances. With 12% or $24 million out at customer sites and in the acceptance process.

I would now like to take a moment to discuss our outlook. A wide range of results remains possible several of our acceptances are planned for completion late in the fourth quarter some of which will be challenging. Assuming we were able to complete these acceptances before year end we continue to expect revenue for 2017 to be in the range of $400 million. We anticipate overall gross margin for the year to be in the low to mid 30% range, we expect that non-GAAP operating expenses for the year to be in the range of $180 million, this is $10 million lower than our previous outlook.

For the year, we expect adjusting items for GAAP to include about $11 million for stock-based compensation and about $11 million associated with our restructuring cost related to the Seagate transaction for a total of about $22 million. About $21 million of this is expected to hit operating expenses and about $1 million will impact gross profit. Share count should be somewhat over $40 million for 2017 given our outlook.

For 2018, while a wide range of results remains possible and it is still very early in our planning process we expect revenue to grow in the range of 10% compared to 2017 outlook. Revenues expected to be about $75 million in the first quarter of 2018. In conclusion, we continue to work, to execute on our strategic plans to drive long-term growth and I'm confident that we're well positioned to drive higher revenues when the high end of the market recovers as we expect in coming years.

With that I'll turn it back over to Pete.

Peter Ungaro

Thanks, Brian. We have three main goals for the remainder of the year. The first is to win new business, the second is to continue to expand into the commercial and big data markets and the third is a successful integration of our strategic transaction we completed in the third quarter with Seagate. Let me take you through each of these. The first was around winning new businesses. At this point, with a couple months left in the year we're focused on delivering on 2017 revenue target and positioning for 2018 and beyond. As Brian mentioned we have several key acceptances which will likely come down to late in the quarter, some of which are large and complex and not fully in our control. These key acceptances represent a significant portion of our expected fourth quarter revenue and we have a lot of work left to do to get them over the line in time. Of course, if any of these acceptances don't complete by the end of the fourth quarter we would expect them to shift out into early 2018, so be added to our expectations for next year so it's really a timing issue. We evaluated number of factors as we work through our future outlook and I wanted to give you a feel for some of the considerations.

From a competition perspective, our win rates remain strong and I believe we're continuing to gain market share in our target market at the high end of supercomputing. However, this market is still not as strong as we need it to be. That being said, we've seen some early signs of potential market rebound beginning in 2018. Including our expectations for significantly higher levels of new large opportunities expected to be decided during the year. Some of those will be for revenue in 2018, but the large majority of [indiscernible] will be systems delivered and put into production in 2019 and beyond. Given our strong competitive position we remain confident that when the market activity returns to healthier levels, we'll be in a good position to see that translate into a rebound in our revenues and we believe we'll take the first step in that journey next year.

On the Federal Government funding side, despite depending deadline we remain cautiously optimistic in the potential for a budget agreement. A short-term interim funding bill would will likely be used if more time is needed late in the year similar to what we've experienced in previous years. The initial budget proposals presented by each side remained very positive for HPC overall especially for some of the large multi-year project such as the Department of Energy's Exascale computing project. We're pleased to see this type of confidence in supercomputing and the recognition of its importance in our country's long-term competitiveness.

Our second main focus area is to continue to expand into the commercial and big data markets. We're seeing a sustained rebound in the commercial purchasing prospects especially in the short-term. The energy market is still our largest commercial market and many of those customers remain cautious in their CapEx purchases. We anticipate that this will start to improve slowly in 2018. From a product development perspective, we've announced several enhancements this year to make our systems easier to adopt and utilize for commercial customers. These enhancements range from new software functionality and architecture upgrades to third-party partnerships designed to improve the end-user implementation and extend our go-to-market strategy.

During the third quarter we announced another of these partnerships, this one with Vanguard Infrastructures. By utilizing Cray Urika-GX Analytics platform. Vanguard is able to offer customers advance cybersecurity solutions that can analyze billions of data points and behavioral mannerisms of both humans and machines to help customers combat cybersecurity and insider's threats. This is a great example of the unique market offerings these types of partnerships are able to deliver. Our new partnerships with Microsoft and Markley Group also extend our go-to-market strategy in creating unique value propositions in the public cloud environment. As artificial intelligence and deep learning continue to gain traction in the enterprise and our traditional markets, the advantages of increasing scale and resolution become more pronounce. We believe by leveraging in Cray system in any environment from on-premise data centers to the cloud our customers can get to better more actionable insights fasters.

Our third main focus area now that our transaction with Seagate is closed is to continue to make vast progress in the integration of new employees, contractors, partners and customers. At this early stage it has gone well, and our teams got up and running very quickly. We're continuing this process as we work to integrate our engineering sales and support efforts. On the sale side, the initial view is also positive. We've already started to do new business through our channel partners. Ultimately, we expect the full integration process to continue through the next couple of quarters, with the goal to align the business to drive growth in 2018. The explosion of data continues and with it, the need to move data quickly for simulations and artificial intelligence models also grows. With an established market presence and Cray's dedicated focus ClusterStor is well positioned to be a leading solution for high-performance storage.

I'll wrap up by saying that I continue to have strong confidence in our product line-up, a roadmap and competitiveness. I believe that overtime our target market will rebound and grow again. While it's still early in the process and our market is inherently lumpy I believe that 2017 will ultimately prove to have been the low point in the market with higher growth prospects ahead. With that, I would now like to turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] your first question comes from Aaron Rakers.

Aaron Rakers

A couple if I can real quick. First of all, Pete, if you can give us some framework of how we should be thinking about the new Microsoft relationship from a revenue perspective and then whether or not you believe other cloud opportunities will present themselves similarly.

Peter Ungaro

Yes, great question Aaron. We're really excited about this. When we did our launch, it was one of the most successful hunches of a partnership that we've done at Cray's. It was really exciting for us overall, but it's really too early to tell right now. We think that between us and Microsoft we've really come up with a very unique proposal and we started to talk with a number of customers around it. We're going to do it joint go-to-market together with the Microsoft Azure team as we go talk to a number of customers here. So, it's a little bit of unknown for us exactly how that's going to play out over the next couple years as far as revenue goes, but we're pretty excited about it and its prospects overall. As you kind of mention, is there other opportunities for us? This comes on the heels of the partnership that we announced just few months ago with Markley Group where we're doing that more around our analytics offering versus our more tradition modeling and simulation and kind of AI space that we did this Microsoft announcement and kind of access is a little bit different and the user targets are a little bit different with the Markley partnership versus the Azure partnership, but we think that this is a real interesting opportunity for us overall because as we move forward, we know that customers are going to need more and more access to these kind of supercomputing technologies and not all of them are going to have a data center ready to go to take on Cray's system or have the skills or even the desire to do that within their own framework, so this just gives them another option to do that.

So, I would just call it something that's out there, that's a great opportunity for us to grow over the next few years, but little too early to call exactly what the impact will be at this time.

Aaron Rakers

Fair enough. But maybe I could ask a little bit differently. I mean how does the revenue generation work in that type of relationship. Is it - is it they deploy your XE or CS products on their data centers and you recognize revenue on those deployments or is it something on almost as service basis as they drive customers to utilizing these platforms?

Peter Ungaro

It's really, we're not selling systems to Microsoft or the Azure team they're not buying systems from us. We're putting those systems into the cloud and having direct contracts with customers to do that typically multi-year contracts for dedicated access to those systems.

Aaron Rakers

Okay and then I'll ask one more question and kind of see the floor. As we look at product cycles I'm curious of what you've seen from a Skylake perspective across your customer base and can you remind us again of how much you typically see from just natural upgrades of existing footprints as we look at this type of product cycle?

Peter Ungaro

If we look at past year as we've tended to get somewhere in the range of 20%, 25% of our revenues through upgrades, it kind of fluctuates year-to-year depending on the architectural changes that happens. As we've been talking about that's really slow down for us, the last little bit and we haven't seen that same uptick with the Skylake processors. So, while we do have a number of opportunities for Skylake and Skylake, we think is going to become larger part of market opportunity in 2018. It's still relatively muted overall, I would say from a more typical announcement of a new product coming to market and new processor from Intel coming to market. So, I think a little bit about that is because the market is down overall, the high-end market that we focus on and a little bit about that is, the increased cost of memory that's a little bit tempering the price performance advantage that's been typical in a more recent Intel process architectures.

Aaron Rakers

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Alex Kurtz.

Alex Kurtz

Alex Kurtz from KeyBanc Capital Market. Peter, how would characterize the 2018 guidance right now as far as what has to be done to get to that number? Historically it's pretty low-troughed number right considering where you guys were a couple of years ago. So where do you put this on the spectrum of, we have a lot of work to do to get to the 440 number or we already have some there along with this career deal, so there is some work but it's not like this Herculean effort. So, I was just wondering how do you look at it.

Peter Ungaro

Alex, it's still real early right to call that overall, but when we look at kind of what systems that we already have you mention the Korea system at KISTI as well as others, we had a number of systems that we were originally planning for adopt [ph] in 2017 through various reasons like customer data centers not being ready and timely stuff we think are going to slip in 2018, but we think we're going enter 2018 into a pretty good position and so I wouldn't call it a Herculean effort I would also my comments I made earlier to Aaron's question about that we have some things out there like the Microsoft partnership like our ClusterStor acquisition from Seagate that can help us out here overtime. So, I feel pretty good about coming into 2018 with this number and hopefully it's a number that we can definitely achieve and hopefully even improve on overtime.

Alex Kurtz

Can you just remind me, how much was pushed out on the last quarter guidance into 2018? When you guys lowered the guidance?

Peter Ungaro

Alex, can you restate that for me I'm not following your question?

Alex Kurtz

You guys have talked about some push-outs I think on the last call I believe, right? Just for some project delays in 2018 I'm just trying to add up that plus, this Korea deal into sort of thinking about 2018 as a whole.

Peter Ungaro

Yes, great question. Sorry I was just not following that.

Alex Kurtz

Yes, it's all good.

Peter Ungaro

Yes, we did talk about a little bit as we refined the number last quarter, that somewhere on the range of $25 million or plus million kind of moved out of 2017 into 2018, a lot of that due to contracts that we already had so lot of that due to kind of customer data center readiness and things like that especially as we've started to acquire more new customers. They're not use to the data center requirements of Clay supercomputer and so that's something that we - that sometimes takes a little bit longer to work through and such. So about that much and then you can throw on the KISTI deal on top of that.

Alex Kurtz

Yes, just last question and then I'll see the floor here. Can you just give us your current take on Exascale? There's been a lot of reports about in-term spending ahead of bigger Exascale project that might be pushed out into 2019 and beyond, so where do you guys stand right now on Exascale and the supporting platforms around Exascale going in 2018 and what that means for the guide.

Peter Ungaro

Yes, so that's another great question and you might have been following some of the discussion that Department of Energy is been having around Exascale computing project and more specifically around the Argonne contract because they've come out and said and that they're in the process of reviewing a change to this Argonne Aurora contract as it's called which basically takes that system which was originally targeted in the 2018 timeframe and pushes that delivery out into the 2021 timeframe, but expands into the first Exascale system, so it's targeted to be the now first Exascale system in the US. So it's really early so there's a lot of discussion going on, so it's generally expected that the arrangement is going to remain intact which was Intel priming in Cray subcontracting or supporting Intel on that, but nothing is finalized right now and we really can't comment on the specifics of it as we're in the middle of discussing that and negotiating that, but we think we're probably by mid next year we'll be in a situation where that will become much more firm and understood and we'll be able to give you guys a firm perspective on that.

Alex Kurtz

All right. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from Chad Bennett with Craig-Hallum.

Chad Bennett

So just circling back to the Exascale opportunity. I'm not sure I expected lot for next year, but maybe others did. Can you talk about just the overall opportunity, Exascale opportunity that's obviously there's been RFP's and procurements, well not procurements but bids that have been won already out there in the public realm, but there is also other both US and international government entities that are doing work ups in RFP's on Exascale systems. I guess if I gave you over the next three years or starting in 2019 to 2021 I realize it's a long way out. What is the opportunity for that system potential in the high-end market?

Peter Ungaro

Great question, Chad. I mean I think the first Exascale systems are generally thought of to be kind of 2021 timeframe, there's some discussion that there may be an earlier system in China or something like that, but generally it's thought kind of 2021 through 2023 or so, that kind of time window that will have multiple Exascale system hitting the market and by multiple, I mean two or three or four in the US probably a couple in Europe, a couple in Asia, probably a couple in Japan and then in China. So, these are all systems that you should think about that north of $100 million in revenue, so it can have a pretty significant change to the marketplace overall because a very high end of the market is not such a large market and so a few $100 million systems in any one year can have a pretty major positive impact to the market. Would you leading up to those systems, so kind of 2019, 2020 timeframe you'll start to see people exploring some of the potential technologies maybe getting early development kind of style systems and those also could have a pretty positive change to the market. So, I mentioned on the call, on my prepared comments that as we look at kind of the opportunities that we think are going to come to decisions come out for bid next year, we're seeing those growth nicely and so this is clearly part of is that, both getting ready for Exascale and kind of early Exascale procurement is part of what's driving that nice bump that we're seeing and that's something we haven't seen for like three years now, so to at least a good two years now. So, it's really nice to see.

Chad Bennett

Right and are you I guess one quick one for Brian on a mid-$400 million revenue run rate and I know it can jump around and be volatile, what type of kind of inventory requirements do you need for that type of revenue run rate on a normalized basis?

Brian Henry

Well let's say we did $450 million, services have been what $125 million, $130 million plus or minus depending on whether we have special project or not, so I guess it should add 3.25 or plus or minus four products and if we have a product gross margin in low to mid-30s, that would give you a rough idea of the inventory it takes and then, most of that will be shipped right. So, what will have an inventory at any given period of time is, probably what is that targeted shipments over the next three to six months. So, you know skipping through all of that, you're going to have a range of inventory dependent on seasonality that's probably going to be between $100 million and $200 million. Right now, we have a high level of inventory obviously most of it is not for customer revenue in the fourth quarter or decent chunk of it is not, it's going to carry into 2018 on contracts we have for delivery then.

Chad Bennett

Are we comfortable that in light of the charge we had last quarter on the inventory side that contractually or memory price wise or memory in inventory that inventory is what it is from a value standpoint?

Brian Henry

You see when the inventory comes in at ship, so we don't usually have too much risk in inventory values, what happened on the particular contract that we had a loss on, is we bid this in the first part of 2016 and the memory prices have more than doubled since then when we went to build it which was kind of mid to 2017 timeframe and that's really why there is a huge change. Most of time there isn't that distance between when we bid and when we deliver, but some of the contracts that we talk about going forward do require us to bid multiple years in the future. And so, Cray is used to managing those risks and working with our customers to manage those risks, but we're not going to be perfect every time in guessing what would happen, nobody would have thought that in the first quarter of 2016 that the prices would be more than double at this time in 2017.

Chad Bennett

Right. Understood. Then maybe last one for Pete and then I'll hop off. As much as you can talk about it Pete. Can you talk about your comfort and kind of maybe the milestones around the Intel product roadmap over the next couple years? If you can give color on the specific products that you guys use whether it's a Xeon or Phi or OmniPath comfort level and kind of milestones and then I'll hop off. Thanks.

Peter Ungaro

Sure, Chad great question. We can't disclose Intel's roadmap going forward, but I can tell you that we've had an absolute great partnership with Intel in working together to go-to-market in the HPC space both with our high-end supercomputers as well as with our clusters and even with our analytics system. So, we feel like they have an amazing technology there that really fits the marketplace and there's just been a few things that have happened both from kind of the market itself as well as Brian mentioned the memory marketplace and the component pricing. It's kind of shifted people thinking around processors being as attractive or not, but when I look out at the next few years and I look out at both the Xeon product line as well as the Xeon Phi product line, we see very exciting products in that product line and we're clearly going to adopt them in our future system I feel really good about it and you'll see us continue that great partnership with Intel as well as other processor vendors as of course as we have in years path.

Chad Bennett

Great, thanks.

Operator

You have a follow-up question from Alex Kurtz with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Alex Kurtz

Pete, I was hoping you could talk to the Nvidia TPU opportunity I think sometimes you forget you have the largest Nvidia publicly disclosed TPU system on TOP500. So, what does Nvidia mean for Cray for fiscal 2018 and beyond?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, we know we do have a great relationship with Nvidia. We traditionally use their GPUs modeling and simulation like we've done that places like Oak Ridge and CSCS in Switzerland building very large machines there. But one of the big things that we've been working with them of course is the whole artificial intelligence deep learning space, we had a really nice last quarter in deep learning with wins across both commercial and government verticals and virtually all of those are tied to Nvidia GPU. So we continue to have a really good partnership with them and starting to think about how do we take Cray technology not just hardware but even software technology to accelerate deep learning models on Nvidia GPU's especially scaling deep learning models on Nvidia GPUs and of course we've worked a lot with Nvidia in doing that and so they have a very compelling offering in the deep learning space and we're working with them very closely in that as we go forward, so it's exciting for us because it just expands where our partnership with Nvidia can go in the future not just our traditional modeling and simulation but also in the world of AI and deep learning.

Alex Kurtz

Thanks Peter and Brian just to make sure we have a good understanding of the Seagate transaction. Can you just walk us through what the margin impact on a normalized longer-term basis and what the revenue impact was, when you talked about the fiscal 2018 guidance, if any?

Brian Henry

Well we didn't disclose the projections other than we said that, our goal for 2018 was to be roughly breakeven and it really does come from really two places, additional revenues that we get from selling through the channel and then the other part of it is, some improvement in our overall gross margin and so we roughly said those were in the 50-50 range last time in terms of our goals, but it's still early and we have a long way to go. So, I would just go back, and our goal was going into 2018 to be roughly breakeven on that transaction if it were isolated.

Alex Kurtz

Okay, maybe just for people who aren't familiar with Seagate and what they probably worked with Cray. Can you just take us, take everyone through that real quick? And also, again, are they contributing to the growth outlook for next year?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, Alex. We've had a long partnership with this team actually even before Seagate when the team at Xyratex and then Seagate acquired Xyratex. But we've been jointly going to market with a product, on the Seagate side they call ClusterStor we were rebranding it as Sonexion on the Cray side and that was the vast majority of our storage revenues. So, if you look for instance I think year-to-date on storage this year we're about $42 million overall and the majority of that is through this product line ClusterStor product line overall. So, we've had a really long partnership with them and we've been their largest customer.

In addition to Cray though, they were also selling through other channel partners through HPE, through Dell, through Atos in Europe, etc. and so one of the things as Brian was mentioning that we're wok rig on with them is to continue to enable those resellers to sell the product into all the improvements that we're doing on that product for the Cray Sonexion line to transition that into all ClusterStor products even through the reseller channel. And so, when we think about our 2018 outlook for this, we do expect some small bump up in the storage side of our business from incremental sales through the reseller channel that aren't coming directly through Cray, all those kind of sales that were already going through Cray of course we can't double count that.

Alex Kurtz

Right.

Peter Ungaro

There's this crazy accounting rule that doesn't let us do that unfortunately, but it is. That was [ph] a joke Alex.

Alex Kurtz

[Indiscernible].

Peter Ungaro

And is a little bit of extra revenue for us, but not so material overall to our overall number next year.

Alex Kurtz

All right, thanks Pete.

Operator

Your next question comes from Aaron Rakers [ph] with Wells Fargo.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, thanks. Alex stole one of my questions. But I guess I'll ask a different one. When we look at the commercial business and I can appreciate that you talk about kind of slow recovery. I think it would be helpful to understand or appreciate exactly outside of the oil and gas vertical number one, could you help us understand the contribution you see from commercial. What percentage of that commercial business comes from the energy or oil and gas space and number two where you're seeing maybe that, where we should be looking at seeing some of the slow and gradual recovery show up for your business as far as vertical opportunities?

Peter Ungaro

Yes, so just to remind you to kind of level set on the commercial Aaron for everybody. We have the energy segment which is our biggest and then of course we have manufacturing, we have life sciences and financial services, so those are our main verticals. Energy is more than 50% of our overall verticals, when you think about the revenue there. A couple years ago when the market was strong we had gotten our commercial business to be just over 15% of our overall revenues but that's come down both from an absolute level as well as the percentage level over the last couple of years mostly because the weakness in the energy market. But we're seeing some nice progress both in opportunities within the energy space as well as in some other verticals. I mean that we had a nice win on the artificial front with the electronics manufacturer overall. We really are starting to see in life sciences a nice little pick up in our life sciences business overall. So, we do think that commercial is going to be a growing opportunity for us and when look at 2018, we start to see the signs of a potential rebound in our commercial space, two [ph] probably mostly hitting revenues in late 2018, where 2019 and 2020 going out there very similar to how we see it in the rest of our market. So, our goal is to get that not only back up to 15% of our overall revenues but hopefully growing that overtime to be maybe even close to third of our revenues that would be our longer-term target for commercial.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and real quickly, one just model question. When I look at your segment break downs, I know it's kind of net picking here a little bit, but it looks like the customer engineering services and other segments are pretty healthy upticks sequentially. I'm just curious can you remind us what exactly what other is within that category and what drove that?

Peter Ungaro

So, within that overall category we've basically have a couple of things, so engineering which lot of customer engineering project that is really where we take our core systems and then we do little tweaks on them for our customers, so sometimes we'll put in different processors, sometimes we'll do unique software environments or unique kind of unique kind of infrastructure environments for customers that's kind of that custom engineering business. And the other big part of that business is really are analytics and AI business so kind of all that analytics, big data and AI business, artificial intelligence, deep learning, machine learning stuff is also in that. So that segment does surround a lot just because of wins both on the analytics and AI side as well as these custom engineering projects are typically very lumpy quarter-to-quarter, so we'll do a bunch of engineering work or hit a milestone in one quarter and then we'll hit there won't be another milestone for another couple of quarters potentially on a longer-term project, so that's how that kind of hits that. Brian, anything you want to add to that?

Brian Henry

No, I think that's a good answer. As Pete said they're fairly lumpy and some of them are system, some of them are milestones paid engineering services and some years we have more than others.

Peter Ungaro

This year's a nice, a good strong year for that segment, Aaron.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Joan Tong with Sidoti & Company.

Joan Tong

It feels like you guys like you know well [ph] are particularly positive about 2019 and as you talk about early signs positive signs and I'm just wondering from the pipeline perspective, have you seen like expansion in pipeline and like maybe things are moving to the right factor.

Peter Ungaro

Yes, so Joan, I would say this the best thing. So this is what I'm actually most excited about because if you look at it from a pure revenue standpoint it's nice to be turning around and we think that 2018 is going to be bigger than 2017, 10% growth from we where is not nice huge yet, but what's more exciting about it to me is that when we look at the opportunities, especially the large opportunities which our win rate on large opportunities is pretty strong overall, but when we look at the number of large opportunities that we're seeing across our different geographies, so across the Americas as the EMEA geography and then across AP and Japan, we're seeing a lot more opportunities that we think are going to be decided in 2018 not just for revenue in 2018 but as I mentioned earlier mostly for revenue in 2019, 2020 kind of timeframe. So that to me really is starting to give us very early signs of a potential market rebound and it's early yet. I would say this is kind of like the first quarter that we really are starting to see some sign, so I want to be cautious but excited to see these signs because we always believe that the market was going to turn back around and then it wasn't going to stay muted long and that there is no fundamental change in the overall market, it was really a timing issue due to a number of factors that we talked about many times before but this is kind of the first quarter where we started to see that, sales pipeline or opportunity flow I guess I should say really starting to shift.

Joan Tong

Okay that's fair. And then question related to service margin, obviously very strong and you mentioned I'm just wondering how sustainable it is, at least for the next couple of quarters?

Brian Henry

Well as I said in the remarks, Q3 was a special quarter because we caught up on some billings and so it's a little bit above average, but I think it's going to be at a higher level than it has been in the last year to just because we have more contracts that are staying longer in the system, so the total service revenue is been higher than we anticipated probably will continue for a while.

Joan Tong

Okay, all right. Thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time.

Peter Ungaro

Great, let me just do a couple of final remarks. Thanks everybody for joining the call. And I just like to note that the biggest supercomputing industry conference of the year which is called SC17 starts in just a couple of weeks in Denver. It is sure to be an exciting show and I hope to see some of you there. So, I want to thank you all for joining the call today and for your continued interest of Cray.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

