Chicago Bridge & Iron NV (CBI) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the CB&I Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call.

Scott Lamb - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, thanks for joining us. On the call with me today are Patrick Mullen, CB&I's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Taff, Executive VP and Chief Financial Officer. Pat will offer commentary on the company's performance and an update on key initiatives. Mike will provide details on the company's financial performance. After that, we'll open the call for questions.

Before we begin, the company would like to caution you regarding forward-looking statements. Although such statements represent management's best current judgment as to what may occur in the future, the actual outcome of results might differ materially from what is expressed or implied in any such statements.

Any such forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Information about such risks can be found in the company's periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I'll now turn the call over to Pat.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for being with us today. Having just completed my first quarter as CEO of CB&I, I want to begin my remarks today by assuring you that we have made a great deal of progress on the key initiatives and decisive actions that I discussed on last quarter's call.

Our intensive efforts remain squarely focused on five key priorities. I will go into more detail on each one in a few minutes, but first, I'd like to provide a high-level overview. Our first priority is safely executing our work. Earlier this year, we conducted a survey that benchmarked our safety results against more than 1,000 other organizations, and we're very pleased to have scored higher than 84% of all participating companies. While there is certainly room for improvement, these results clearly reflect CB&I's high-performing safety culture.

Second, we are focused on improving our project execution and risk management. We're exploring and implementing a number of ways to generate greater efficiencies at the execution level, including enhancing our benchmarking and risk management processes and generating real-time project analytics.

Our third priority is driving enhanced competitiveness and growth through cost reduction and innovation. As we announced last quarter, we are implementing a comprehensive corporate and operating cost reduction program that is now well underway, with annualized savings of more than $100 million.

Fourth, we are resetting our culture to one based on accountability, more engaged and empowered employees in close collaboration with our customers. And finally, we are taking a number of decisive steps to strengthen our balance sheet, including the virtual (03:06) elimination of our debt through the planned sale of our Technology business.

Before I get into these areas, first I'd like to mention a recent change to our executive leadership team at CB&I. Last week, we named Richard Heo as Executive Vice President of Fabrication Services. Richard has extensive commercial and operations experience and previously led our International Fabrication Services and Engineered Products businesses. In addition to his outstanding qualifications and experience, Richard has demonstrated the leadership skills that align with CB&I's vision of resetting our culture towards more engaged and empowered employees in close collaboration with our customers. We welcome him to this important role. I would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Richard's predecessor, Luke Scorsone, for his nearly 40 years of service to CB&I.

Our entire leadership team is committed to working together to drive our key strategies forward and reset our culture by empowering the many talented employees we have around the world.

Like so many other companies in Texas and Louisiana, CB&I was not immune from the damage and flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. The CB&I team in the impacted areas did not lose sight of what was most important: their own safety, as well as the safety of their family members and colleagues. I'd like to point out that many of our employees responded with urgency when a family member, friend, coworker, or even a complete stranger needed help. We have countless stories of CB&I employees who showed compassion and bravery, and their efforts are a testament to the character of the CB&I team.

I'm also pleased to report that none of our employees suffered any injuries as a result of the storm, again, a testament to our safety culture at both work and home. Before, during, and after the storm, we had to adjust operations and work schedules at CB&I's offices, project sites, and facilities throughout the Gulf Coast. Five project sites were closed for between one and two weeks, and we continue to evaluate both the direct and indirect impacts from the hurricane.

CB&I's pipe fabrication shop in Beaumont, Texas was impacted most severely by Harvey. The shop is located on an island in the middle of the Neches River, which rose about 20 feet above normal, flowing over the island and causing severe erosion to roadways, foundations, and creating ravines and sinkholes. As a result of the flooding, we've determined the shop is unsalvageable, and we've made the decision to close it permanently.

The work being done in the shop has been reassigned to other CB&I shops located in Lake Charles in Walker, Louisiana and El Dorado, Arkansas. The Lake Charles shop has also been repurposed with pipe fabrication equipment and is already producing pipe stools (06:08) for our projects. We were able to reassign many of the Beaumont workers to other locations as well.

Now I'll provide a brief overview of our third quarter operating performance. Net income for the quarter was $10 million or $0.10 per share. Our results reflected unfavorable impact of $0.31 per share because of restructuring charges and accelerated amortization of capitalized debt. Mike will speak to this in more detail, but adjusted for these items, our results would have been $0.41 per share.

Although we took decisive action last quarter in moderating our cost forecasts for the IPL Eagle Valley power project in Martinsville, Indiana and the Calpine York 2 power project in Pennsylvania, we frustratingly took additional charges of approximately $38 million on these two projects during the quarter.

On the positive side, I am pleased to report that the IPL Eagle Valley project is now 99% complete on construction and is in the commissioning phase. In fact, we achieved first fire just today, which is a huge milestone for us and IPL, and we will now be focused on completing the commissioning over the next couple of months.

The Calpine power project is approximately 75% complete. Although we've set what I felt was a low bar of attaining historical job-to-date productivity at the end of the second quarter, we experienced slightly lower productivity than historical performance in Q3 and took an additional charge. With important recent changes, we believe we can quickly get back to performance levels that we've already demonstrated we can achieve over several previous quarters.

Our U.S. LNG projects were impacted by additional costs in the quarter of approximately $16 million, due in part to the direct effects of Hurricane Harvey. We are continuing to evaluate the impact of Harvey on the projects and are confident that such costs incurred are recoverable under our contracts.

We're also continuing our discussions with Cameron LNG regarding claims for extension of time and recovery of certain costs on that project. We are meeting with our customer regularly, and senior management at both companies have targeted a resolution before year's end. At both the Cameron LNG and Freeport LNG projects, we were back up to full site staff levels within a couple of weeks after the hurricane and continued to make good progress.

I would like to point out that our many hundreds of other projects being executed across our business continue to be executed successfully at attractive margins. To highlight a few of the major E&C projects underway now, we're approximately halfway complete with the LACC ethylene project in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The adjacent monoethylene glycol or MEG project, which was awarded to CB&I in December 2015 by Lotte Chemical, achieved a major construction milestone a few weeks ago with the erection of a 350-foot wash tower. The wash tower is taller than the Statue of Liberty and weighs more than 1,500 metric tons. It was set two weeks ahead of schedule. Once complete, the MEG project will be the largest ethylene glycol plant in the world.

We also recently began fieldwork on the Total ethylene plant in Port Arthur, Texas, which we signed up in March of 2017. The Shintech ethylene plant in Plaquemine, Louisiana is progressing with all heavy equipment now set. We're providing reimbursable construction work for this project. We have three ongoing gas-fired power projects for Entergy in Louisiana and Texas, and one for Duke Energy in North Carolina, all of which are going well.

Internationally, the Orpic Liwa Plastics Project in Oman, our joint venture project with CTCI, is progressing well. Seeder (10:10) erection, pipe fabrication and sphere construction have all begun. In total, we have more than 3,600 workers on the site. In Serbia, our customer, NIS, efficiently broke ground last week on their delayed coker unit, for which we are providing engineering, procurement, and construction management.

While I'm speaking to our key projects, I want to cover some of the recent news coverage regarding a purported lack of qualified construction labor in the U.S. that has been exacerbated by the hurricanes and associated rebuilding efforts. Our observation so far is that such a labor shortage is in fact affecting residential rebuilds without a noticeable impact yet on industrial craft labor such as what CB&I depends on. It's also important to note that for CB&I, within the U.S. Gulf Coast area, we have a number of projects either currently at peak or that will be peaking between Q4 of this year and Q1 of 2018.

In other words, our U.S. Gulf Coast workforce is already at peak, and we see our Gulf Coast head count decreasing through 2018 as we progress on many of the projects I just described. With much of Harvey's damage inflicted on residential versus industrial facilities, we are not yet seeing any serious wage or compensation changes due to Harvey or other hurricanes, nor have we seen any significant labor shortages or any changes in the time it takes to fill personnel requisitions. However, we are closely monitoring the market, and we'll continue to do so.

Last quarter, I shared our vision with you, which includes being our customers' most collaborative and innovative partner. We're committed to innovative solutions, and we are currently exploring and implementing technology to generate greater execution efficiencies to enhance benchmarking and risk management processes to generate real-time project analytics that allow us to immediately address problems and to increase productivity and safety performance.

We are also deploying technology that can create significant efficiencies in our engineering design processes derived from increased power and affordability of computing functionalities, to digitally enabled construction sites, to making data and analytics readily available to our site employees to enable faster and better decision-making.

Another good example of innovation is how we've been able to create capital efficiencies on recent project awards. To illustrate a specific example, we recently worked closely with one of our clients, a major integrated oil company, to reduce their total spend by leveraging our combined technology and E&C capabilities and using our standards and specifications, along with an existing reference plant design, rather than proceeding automatically with the client's standards and specifications as we would have historically. This innovative approach created a significant capital cost savings, which allowed our customer to meet their investment threshold.

Let's move now to new awards and the outlook for our end markets. New awards for the quarter were $584 million including Technology. This is lower than planned due to several large awards pushing to the fourth quarter of this year and the first half of 2018. It's important to note that we have not lost any significant projects, but that certain prospects we expected to book in Q3 have shifted in timing.

We continue to anticipate a strong bookings finish for the year, with more than $600 million bookings already well in hand in Q4, and another $1.5 billion of solid prospects that we continue to forecast in Q4 across the entire business. If our forecast materializes, this would put us over $6 billion in new awards for the year, which we see as a respectable performance, given the overall condition of our end markets.

Our Fabrication Services business continues to deliver reliable underpinning work and really set the pace with an increase in new awards of more than 70% versus the year-ago quarter. Significant new awards included a 34-tank project at the Duqm Refinery in Oman in a consortium with Saipem, as well as a storage project in Central Asia. We expect to sign additional contracts in the fourth quarter for fabrication work that includes detailed engineering and material supply of our proprietary heaters.

In our Technology operations, we continue to see high demand for our key technologies across all business lines. Attractive global feedstock availability and margins are driving resurgence in the Middle East and Europe. We announced a CATOFIN technology license award and plan to announce several more awards this quarter, including the ethylene technology award in India that we announced just this morning.

Technology operations remains steady and growing, and we're collaborating closely with our customers to continue delivering the technology solutions that they need. Although our Q3 awards in Engineering & Construction were lighter than anticipated, we've already booked in Q4 a confidential contract for nearly $130 million to perform detailed engineering, procurement and supply of processed equipment, including two proprietary heaters for our refinery project in Russia. We also anticipate an imminent award of a roughly $500 million engineering and procurement contract for a large refining project in the Middle East, which will also be an integrated project with heater supply and storage included.

We also expect to finalize in Q4 1,000-megawatt natural gas-fired combined-cycle power project in excess of $750 million. This project has been developed collaboratively with our client for the past year and will utilize primarily non-union labor. So we expect a solid finish to the year with new awards and a strong start to 2018.

As we look ahead to 2018, our prospect list is both robust and diverse, with significant global opportunities in each of our key end markets. We also expect a steady stream of underpinning work, anchored in part by what we are seeing in Europe, where a number of refinery projects appear to be gaining momentum.

Although it's still early to get too detailed about 2018 awards, let me highlight some of the more notable prospects where we are strongly positioned. First is a construction-only opportunity for a crude production facility in the Caspian area, which we expect to be awarded in early 2018.

Next, CB&I was also recently selected by Total for the Phase II FEED and EPC pricing effort for its Telinga (17:11) Upstream project in Uganda. Our performance on the Phase I FEED resulted in our being shortlisted with one other company for Phase II. We expect selection of the EPC contractor by Q2 of 2018. As you know, CCS JV, a joint venture of CB&I, Chiyoda and Saipem, was selected as the preferred contractor for the onshore LNG park for Anadarko's project in Mozambique.

During the quarter, Anadarko announced a key milestone of reaching marine concession agreements with the government of Mozambique, and that it will now look ahead with plans to begin resettlement, which will allow construction of the project. As Anadarko has said, they expect to make the final investment decision by the end of 2018.

We are also tracking the adjacent LNG project being developed by Eni and ExxonMobil, and expect that CCS JV will have a role there as well. We have two key prospects for U.S. LNG projects in 2018. First, we continue to work with NextDecade on the Rio Grande LNG project in Brownsville, Texas, which is optimally located close to the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale.

NextDecade is led by an experienced team with a proven track record of successful LNG project development and marketing, including CEO Kathleen Eisbrenner and their new President, Matt Schatzman. NextDecade recently executed agreements with Cameron County to receive tax incentives, which provide for the full abatement of county property taxes for each phase's first 10 years of operation.

We've been working with NextDecade in an open, transparent, and collaborative way since October of 2014 to develop Rio Grande LNG as a highly competitive project. We're now in the process of finalizing detailed negotiations for the EPC phase, and we expect NextDecade to make FID in the second half of 2018.

We're also well-positioned for the ExxonMobil Golden Pass project, which we believe will go FID sometime in 2018. With the significant increase in LNG demand around the world, we're also well-positioned for significant EPC and storage projects for multiple regasification terminals in the Asia-Pacific region. We have several additional strong prospects for petrochemical projects in the Middle East and the U.S. Gulf Coast for both Technology and EPC that we anticipate in 2018 as well.

I hope I've given you a sense of the strong pipeline for 2018 awards in all the end markets we serve around the world.

Moving now to strategic initiatives. Last quarter, we announced that we are implementing a comprehensive corporate and operating cost reduction program. This includes non-personnel and discretionary cost reductions, as well as personnel-related reductions. The program is well-underway with annualized savings of more than $100 million now crystallized and being implemented.

In August, as part of our company's ongoing focus to maximize shareholder value, we announced plans to sell our Technology and former Engineered Products operations. This has been a very active process over the last few months. We received initial responses from numerous potential buyers and received multiple indicative bids in mid-September.

We have moved forward with management presentations and due diligence with multiple potential buyers, whose bids exceed the $2 billion estimate that we discussed last quarter. We expect to receive final bids by the end of November, and I can tell you that overall, we're extremely pleased with the initial offers we received and the general enthusiasm from the bidders on developing a long-term strategic alliance with CB&I. Obviously, we still have work to do to get across the finish line, but we look forward to a successful process and expect to finalize our selection of the successful bidder by late November.

Now to focus on safety. Through the first three quarters of 2017, we achieved more than 74 million work hours with a lost-time incident rate of 0.01. While our lost-time incident rate is exceptionally good, particularly given the nature of our work, even one lost-time incident is too many and serves as a reminder that we must continue to improve our safety focus and culture to reach our goal of nobody, nobody getting hurt.

For the quarter, there are several safety milestones and accomplishments that I want to highlight. First, we've reached a significant milestone of 32 million work hours without a lost-time incident at the Cameron LNG project. Cameron LNG is a massive site with approximately 8,500 workers at the site currently. To achieve this milestone on a project of this size and with these many employees requires an unwavering commitment to safety from everyone involved. I want to commend all of the CB&I employees who helped achieve this exceptional safety milestone.

Second, with the support of the National Safety Council, CB&I conducted a Safety Barometer survey earlier this year. More than 3,000 employees took part in the survey, with the goal of benchmarking ourselves objectively against more than 1,000 other companies and organizations who also view themselves as having a strong safety culture and comprehensive safety program. We are proud to report that the results clearly show that CB&I has a high-performing safety culture. We scored better than 84% of all participating companies.

This is an excellent score when you take into account the quality of the other companies that we were benchmarked against. The survey revealed many strengths, and we earned our best scores in areas that require high employee participation. This is a reflection of our employees' daily focus on safety and their commitment to making every CB&I location a safer place to work.

The survey also revealed areas where we can make improvements to CB&I's high safety standards. These areas were linked to things like organizational climate and open communication. By revealing the areas that need improvement, we know where to focus and take action, which is exactly what we are doing. At the same time, we will continue our strong focus on the many other areas that we scored well.

Now, I'll turn it over to Mike to discuss our detailed financial results for the quarter.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Pat, and good afternoon, everyone. As Pat stated, we reported net income of $10 million or $0.10 per share, which includes $0.03 for continuing operations and $0.07 for discontinued operations, which as of Q3, represents our Technology operations.

The results were unfavorably impacted by three items. First, we had interest expense of $61 million in the third quarter of 2017, as compared to $26.4 million in the year-ago quarter. Now, as of this $61 million, roughly $22 million or $0.14 per share represents what we think of as excess interest expense, specifically related to the accelerated amortization of capitalized debt issuance cost. The accelerated amortization was recorded in the third quarter because of the requirement to classify our debt as current and our intent to pay down our debt with the proceeds from the Technology sale.

For financial reporting purposes, the $61 million of total interest expense is classified within two buckets: about $56 million is classified within discontinued operations; and the remaining $5 million is included in interest expense on the income statement.

The second item that impacted the quarter was a restructuring charge of $27 million or $0.17 per share. This was in relation to severance payments, leased facilities' space consolidation, and professional fees associated with our prior lender amendments and strategic assessments.

The third major item that impacted the quarterly results were charge of $54 million in relation to certain projects. About $38 million was related to the two power projects, the same two power projects that incurred costs in the previous quarters, along with the $16 million of charges on our U.S. LNG projects, due in part to Hurricane Harvey, specifically, the portion of costs that we were responsible for under the Force Majeure provisions of our various contracts of our Gulf Coast projects. The storm's impact on our projects in the third quarter included the cost of demobilization and remobilization, and to a lesser extent, damaged materials.

Now, as I think about our normalized earnings number for the third quarter, and as Pat alluded, I would add back $0.31 for two of these three items: the excess debt cost and the restructuring charge to get a pro forma EPS of $0.41 per share for third quarter.

We have made progress in the quarter on our cost control efforts. Our selling and administrative expense for continuing operations in the third quarter of 2017 declined 18% as it compared to the year-ago quarter, and that reflects some of the initial benefit on our cost reduction program. As you heard Pat say, the program is well underway, and we expect the full annualized benefit in excess of $100 million to be achieved in 2018.

Additionally, our equity income in the third quarter of 2017 more than tripled from the year-ago quarter, reflecting the increasing contribution from the Orpic project on Oman. Revenues for the quarter came in at $1.7 billion, which is below the year-ago quarter, but up sharply from Q2, which had been depressed due primarily to a revenue reversal on our two U.S. LNG projects during the second quarter.

The revenue decline relative to the year-ago period was due primarily to the wind-down of Gorgon, our large cost-reimbursable LNG project in the Asia-Pacific region. The company's new awards amounted to $584 million, including the Technology operations. That is down as compared to the year-ago quarter. The decline is primarily due to lower orders in our E&C group.

As you heard Pat say, the good news here is that the large E&C prospects we have been counting on have not gone away, they have simply slipped into Q4 and into 2018. The company's backlog at the end of Q3 was $10.7 billion or $12.1 billion, if you include the Technology operations. Either way, the backlog number is down sequentially, and in relation to the year-ago quarter, reflecting a reduced level of new orders.

Now I'll go through the quarterly results for the operating groups. In our E&C group, revenue in the third quarter was $1.3 billion, that's almost double the level of Q2, which has a – which I just mentioned was depressed because of the reversal of revenue on our two U.S. LNG projects in the second quarter. However, third quarter revenue in E&C was down relative to the year-ago quarter, which again is a reflection of the wind-down of the Gorgon project in Australia.

As a reminder, the revenue line does not capture the increasing pace of activity at the Orpic project, because as many of you know, that project is being executed by one of our unconsolidated equity method joint ventures. The E&C group reported operating income of $13 million, which is down relative to the year-ago quarter, due to the $54 million of project charges, lower revenue volume, and reduced leverage of our operating costs. That resulted in an operating margin – operating income margin of 1%.

Fabrication Services revenue for the third quarter of 2017 came in at $390 million, excluding the revenue associated with the group's Engineered Products operations, which has been moved into discontinued operations as part of Technology. On a like-for-like comparison, the third quarter revenue for Fabrication Services was down as compared to the year-ago quarter due to decreased storage tank work in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East.

Operating income for the Fabrication Services was $26 million, down modestly as compared to the year-ago quarter as a result of lower volume. The resulting operating income margin was 6.7%. While we're on the subject of Fabrication Services, let me say that we recorded insurance recoveries of approximately $35 million during the third quarter to offset an impairment charge to our pipe fabrication shop in Beaumont, Texas, which was essentially a total loss as a result of the storm.

And as you heard Pat say, we have taken steps to transfer Beaumont's production to some of our other fabrication shops. And we expect to receive insurance proceeds well in excess of the $35 million recovery booked in Q3. Technology results for the third quarter were presented as discontinued operations and include the results of our Engineered Products operations. As a reminder here, EP was originally part of Technology when we bought the business from ABB in 2007. We operated the business as one unit, and we kept the group intact until 2015, when we moved EP into Fabrication Services. Then, during the third quarter, when we decided to sell Technology, we also elected to include the EP in the transaction to restore the original organization or reporting structure, which is now reflected as discontinued operations presentation.

So on a combined basis, revenue for the Technology operation in the third quarter of 2017 was $170 million. That's down versus the year-ago quarter due to a decrease in process systems, catalysts, and Engineered Products activity. Operating income for the third quarter of 2017 was $61 million, which is well-above the year-ago quarter, aided by higher margin process systems work, increased equity earnings, and lower depreciation and amortization due to our classification of Technology operations as a discontinued operation. The resulting margin of 35.9% was more than 500 basis points above the year-ago quarter.

Now let me briefly review our position in relation to unapproved change orders, which has been a focal point for many investors in recent quarters. The unapproved change orders were $580 million at the end of the third quarter of 2017, which is up from $520 million at the end of the second quarter. The increase is almost entirely due to the addition of approximately $60 million of expected recoveries from customers in relation to Hurricane Harvey's impact, which we are continuing to evaluate and estimate.

I'll remind you that we typically have a pretty good track record of converting change orders to approved status, and we're hopeful that we will resolve (33:50) a meaningful amount of these change orders and claims by the end of the year, which in turn could result into some cash payments back to CB&I over the next several quarters. However, we have not included such receipts in our cash estimates for the year.

Our total debt at the end of Q3 was $2.1 billion, which is up sequentially from $1.8 billion at the end of Q2. The increase was largely due to negative operating cash flow of $222 million. Operating cash flow was unfavorably impacted by lower operating results and the partial unwinding of our net contract capital position, which we expected. To be more specific, our net contract capital position for continuing operations declined by $228 dollars on a sequential quarter basis and was sitting at a negative $1.1 billion at the end of third quarter.

As you recall, that our net contract capital position had peaked in the second quarter as a result of the large Q2 charges we took on the LNG projects. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $342 million, which is down just slightly from Q2. In addition, the company continues to have access to available sources of liquidity as in the past, with buoyant capacity of more than $900 million at the end of the third quarter. We remained in compliance with our debt covenant as of the end of the third quarter, and as you heard Pat say, the sales process of our Technology business is ongoing, and we are confident it will generate net proceeds above $2 billion. We remain committed to using the proceeds to eliminate our total debt once the transaction is completed.

Our updated guidance for the fourth quarter of this year includes discontinued operations. And on that basis, we expect fourth quarter revenue to be between $1.8 billion and $2 billion, and diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.50 to $0.60, excluding the continuation of incremental interest expense and any additional restructuring charge that may be required. This earnings does not reflect any significant benefit from the cost reduction program, which we expect to be fully realized in 2018.

As for operating cash flow, in my comments during our Q2 earnings call in August, I suggested that our operating cash flow would be neutral in the second half of the year. However, we are seeing some unanticipated pressure on operating cash flows in this half of the year. This additional pressure is coming from three sources: first, we had weak bookings and minimal cash advance payments in Q3; second, we have seen some unexpected push-out of billing milestone payments, due in part to Hurricane Harvey; and third, with the ramp-down in head count on various U.S. Gulf Coast and Asia-Pacific projects, we expect to see accrued liabilities come down in the fourth quarter.

As a result of these factors, we now expect operating cash flow in the fourth quarter to be similar to what we saw in Q3, although some items could swing back in our favor in Q4. More specifically, we see upside from any potential settlement of unapproved change orders and claims, advance payments on new awards, the additional insurance proceeds from the Beaumont facility, and any success we may have in pulling forward the just deferred milestone payments, which could potentially be worth $70 million.

That being said, with the positive response from the bidders on the Technology sales process, we still anticipate eliminating all, or substantially all of our debt, with the proceeds from this transaction.

Pat, back to you.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Mike. We'll now open the call for questions.

Now, our first question will come from the line of Michael Dudas with Vertical Research.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

Good afternoon, gentlemen.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi, Mike.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Michael.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

Pat, on the mode of (38:40) Technology sale progress, you indicated late November, mind if you (38:46) walk us through timing of announcement, closure of the sale, and have some of the impact – I mean, some of the things that you're looking at relative to valuation, proceeds, negotiation of the agreement relative to CBI going forward with some of the opportunities for matching the Technology installed (39:07) business, has that changed or has that become more important as this process is through? And is there a timing aspect to this that we have to concern ourselves with the banks and when the proceeds can come through?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Mike, I think just given the sensitive stage that we're in with this process, I don't want to say too much beyond what I commented on during my prepared remarks. But I will say, we continue to – we were very enthused by the indicative bids that we received. We are getting very good traction as well from all the bidders that we continue to talk to regarding this long-term strategic alliance, which is really CB&I preserving or expanding its access to Technology in early FID and EPC work in the future and fab work as well.

So I think from that aspect, it's going well. And as I've said before, when we do select the successful buyer in the latter stages of November, both that purchase priced and the long-term strategic alliance aspects will be considered as we make that decision. So it's all going well. I really don't want to project or guess exact closing timing or anything like that. But what I can say is that we've got multiple great bids, good interest in the long-term strategic alliance and more enthused by the position that we're in. And frankly, it's better than what we thought we were going to be a few months back.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

Pat, I understand. It makes sense. Follow-up question is, you indicated in your prepared remarks quite a few interesting aspects fourth quarter 2018. Is that just a function of clients have been delayed in their decisions a little bit, any changes in just the negotiation or the working with these clients to get some of these pressures across the finish line? And from a timing standpoint, the visibility on your business next year seems – I would think it's quite much better than you would have thought just three to six months ago.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, thanks, Mike. It's a good question, and in fact, it is something that we are seeing. Again, we haven't seen any big FIDs go as you know well. But I would say that momentum around long-term off-peak agreements, for example in LNG, better clarity around schedule milestones and receiving technical and commercial proposals and when FIDs are going to occur, better progress on things like the marine concession agreements in Mozambique, hopeful resettlement agreement discussions or agreements in the near future there as well, so we're definitely seeing more clarity and better progress on the milestones that are needed to get many of these large projects to FID.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

And your competitive position in these projects, given some of the issues that just can be certainly experienced here in 2017 (42:13) haven't changed with the client or the competition as you move through this?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, thanks for asking that, too, Mike. I would say, or I would admit that Mike and I in particular and many others are having to spend more time with some of our key clients and explaining our plan to sell Technology, to reduce costs, strengthen our balance sheet, basically everything that we've described today in our prepared remarks. And we're happy to do that with our existing and prospective clients. And I think once we go in there and explain our plan, it becomes very clear to those clients. And no, we've not lost, or our position's not been changed on any of these prospects that I've just spoken about today.

Michael S. Dudas - Vertical Research Partners

Thank you, Pat.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thank you, Mike.

And our next question is going to come from the line of Chad Dillard, Deutsche Bank.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Hi, good evening, everyone.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Good evening.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

So just going back to your comments on cash generation, it's helpful to get a sense for what the fourth quarter would look like. But could you just speak to what the cash burn or the conversion rate should look like as we move into 2018? And how long should we think about hitting (43:30) to getting to where you can actually break even?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, Chad, thanks. Yeah, as I mentioned, I think we will see that contract capital position decline a little more in Q4. Some of what you saw, some probably another 200-plus million dollars or so in Q4, that would get you (43:50) down to about $900 million. And then we'll see some contraction of that in 2018. But I will say that – and this is when we think about 2018, we haven't discussed some guidance here, but when we're looking at 2018 and modeling out 2018, we're doing it kind of on a RemainCo basis, so excluding Technology.

And so when you think about that RemainCo business, we'll see some additional contraction of the contract capital position. And then it will stabilize as we get into that mid-2018. So 2018, we'll certainly be positive cash flow overall for the year. And then as we model 2019 and 2020, we're modeling 2019 and 2020 cash flow essentially equivalent to operating income. So we'll kind of reach a normalized level of contract capital by mid-2018 or so.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

That's really helpful. And then just because I'm curious now, yeah, could you just speak to what the LNG revenue contribution was this past quarter? And just how to think about that figure as we go into 2018, once you start hitting that, that peak run rate for both the U.S. LNG projects?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, I'm not sure if I have that right in front of me. You're talking about the amount of revenue for the two LNG projects?

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Yes.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, I don't have that. We'll get that to you, Chad.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Okay, no problem. And if I can, just one more question, just on the $16 million charge on the LNG side, can you just walk us through just what exactly transpired related to Hurricane Harvey, and just how you think about the timing for getting some of those charges being recovered?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, good question. So the way to think about Hurricane Harvey, and this is one, as I have said in my comments, it's very early on. We've really made the initial estimate and booked that estimate associated with that. So if you think about it basically for all our projects along the Gulf Coast, we currently have estimated that we're going to incur about $90 million of additional cost, and this is at the joint venture level, so this is the total (46:05). And so in some cases, well, it's a 50%/50% joint venture in some LNG projects, others, it's a third joint venture.

Of that $90 million, on one of the projects, we're responsible for the first $30 million, and then Force Majeure and then the owner's insurance kicks in. So of that $30 million we're responsible for, the POC impact during the quarter was essentially $8 million or about half of the $16 million that we recorded that we mentioned on the LNG projects.

The other $60 million is what I referenced to, that we increased our unapproved change orders. So essentially, we increased price and we increased cost on those at $60 million. And it's very clear in our contracts that that recovery will come from one of two sources, either the owner or the owner's insurance.

So we're continuing. We started that process of working with the owners, with their insurance, as well as with CB&I personnel to identify any damage associated to equipment, to supplies, and to the sites and determine what type of remediation is needed. And that evaluation will be ongoing for several weeks, if not for several months.

Chad Dillard - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Great. Thank you very much. I'll return back in queue.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Chad.

Our next question will come from the line of Jamie Cook with Credit Suisse.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse

Hi. Good evening. I guess a couple questions.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Jamie.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse

One, Pat, you probably don't want to go there, but I just – not to split hairs in your prepared remarks on the Technology sale, you said over $2 billion, whereas I think when you were meeting with investors, it sounded like $2.2 billion to $2.8 billion. So I'm just trying to – I don't know if I'm just reading into it, but have things changed, and are you now more willing to have to negotiate on price to get the strategic alliance in place?

And then my second question is for Mike. Mike, the unapproved change orders that you spoke to, and it sounded like there were some opportunities to resolve some by year-end with cash back in over the next couple quarters. Is there any way you can quantify or give us a range of how much – where that number could go, I guess, over the next couple quarters, or where we could see better resolution on the unapproved change orders? Thanks.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

I'll take the first question, Jamie. On the Technology sale, I wouldn't say anything has changed. Again, multiple bids, north of that $2 billion bogey that I spoke about on the call last quarter, I wouldn't say either that we're going to play off the long-term strategic alliance approach with price. I think we've stressed that both are very important. I think the price indications that we received are quite good, as I just said. And also on the long-term strategic alliance, there are differences in the potential value that the different buyers could bring there. And I think as I've mentioned before, we're encouraging each of the buyers to be as creative as they can in that area to drive additional value for their bid in addition to the price component that they'll be offering as well. So I think both sides, we're encouraged by. Obviously, there's details on that long-term alliance that we've still got to pin down. But I would say that at a conceptual level or even beyond that as where we are now, things look quite good.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse

Okay. Thanks. And it's still the usual list of suspects in terms of integrated nationals like the industrial companies?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, I can't really comment, Jamie, but it's a blend of variety of company types, and I think again that bodes well.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse

Okay. Thanks. And then, Mike, sorry, on the unapproved change orders, like just any resolution, magnitude and timing?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, I mean, I'd say not any great details on unapproved change orders. I will say that we are having some – what I'd call some wholesome conversation. And I'd say they're much more encouraging today than they probably were last quarter. So I think that gives us some confidence that there is a potential that a couple of the significant ones could be resolved by year-end.

When you think about the billing milestone, Jamie, there was about $100 million of billing milestones at both Cameron and Freeport, that due to Hurricane Harvey, we're not going to meet those milestones. It's just due to delay. And so we're going to try to pull some of that back with conversation with the customers. So I do think there's potential to maybe claw back around $70 million of that. I do think we've got a very realistic chance to achieve some significant proceeds from the insurance company on the one-off (50:56) facility.

We've received $12 million to date through Q3. I know $20 million was supposed to be received this week. And our maximum coverage on that site is $100 million. So I'd say, we could get a nice cash pop of somewhere between that extra $20 million that we're going to get to get us up to book value, and the maximum that we'll receive with the total proceeds of $100 million. So there are some encouraging signs out there that can improve the cash flow forecast I referenced, but we wanted to take a conservative approach and if anything (51:37) just surprise you on the positive side maybe.

Jamie L. Cook - Credit Suisse

Okay. Thanks. I'll get back in queue.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thank you, Jamie.

Our next question will come from the line of Steven Fisher with UBS.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Thanks. Good afternoon.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi, Steve.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Hey, guys. Pat, I know you don't want to give precise timing on the Technology sale, but could you just walk through what happens if you don't get the sale closed by the end of the year? How do you manage that process?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Steve, this is Mike. I mean, I think the good news here is that we've met every deliverable today. We said we were going to get basically the confidential memorandum out. We got it done. We told you we were going to get the quality of earnings completed by EUI (52:25), we got it done. We told you we were going to get indicative offers by a certain date, they came in exactly that date. We told you guys, we're going to get the data room up and running, it is up and running. We told you we were going to do presentation with the Management Committee with the down-selected number of bidders. Those have been completed.

We're meeting almost daily with a subset of these additional – of the buyers. The Technology management teams are doing it almost full time. So everything's going very well. We've sent out letters, instructions letters to all the bidders, indicating that we want final bid back by this mid-November date. We have populated data room with the asset purchase agreement that's been granted by our outside counsel.

So when we get their final bids back in mid-November, not only are we getting a firm bid back, we're also going to get a markup with asset purchase agreement. We're going to get a markup with their final strategic alliance agreement. We're going to get a markup of their needed transition service agreements, so that we would then be able to down-select to one bidder by that mid-late November date and essentially be ready to sign and all.

And then it's – and then from now, we'll file the regulatory filings. If it goes quick, we'll be able to close certainly by year-end. If the regulatory process takes longer than 30 days, then we're looking into the early part of Q1 of next year in closing. And that amendment process, we did negotiate a 60-day basically extension in order to get that. And there's no reason why we wouldn't get that extension, based on the prices we're seeing. And we feel very confident that the prices we'll get for this will allow us to essentially pay off all the existing lenders, and then entering to new essentially lender agreements for RemainCo. So, and I think that gives you a pretty good idea of the timeline and all.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Yeah, that's very helpful. And Mike, I guess I have a follow-up for you. You had previously set an expectation that the E&C margins would be at the low end of the 4% to 7% target range for at least the near term. So how does this quarter's booking activity and some of the new charges change your perspective on that level? I guess, probably offset by what you have coming down the pipeline on a positive side in the next few quarters.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

It really does and I look at (55:02), one of the things I looked at is kind of pro forma. So if you kind of pro forma the $54 million in charges we had, our actual margin would have been 5%, so right at kind of what we expected, kind of the lower end of that 4% to 7% range until that – until some of those lower margin revenues burn off on the LNG.

And to answer Chad's question from earlier, we recorded about $620 million of revenue associated with LNG projects this year versus it looks like $641 million is what Scott's (55:36) saying prior year. So yeah, I still think based on the way, as Pat mentioned, the overall portfolio is performing, absent the charge we took this quarter, the rest of the portfolio continues to perform very well to allow us to be kind at the lower end of that guidance we mentioned historically.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

So there's no underutilization drag for some time period, given the pushout of some of these awards?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

No, not that we see, and not that's kind of based on what we're looking at for next year, no.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

And Steve, that's obvious something that we manage very aggressively across both our pipe fab and engineering offices across the globe.

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Securities LLC

Okay. Terrific, thanks.

Our next question will come from the line of Andrew Kaplowitz with Citi.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citi Research

Hey. Good afternoon, guys.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi, Andy.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi, Andy. How are you doing?

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citi Research

So, Pat, we knew you were not estimating the improvement in your power plants in the past, but you recorded charges. You talked about productivity still getting a little bit worse. So what gives you the confidence that productivity can't fall further? And is there anything more that you could do to improve productivity at the site going forward?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, Andy, it's really two different stories. So just to back up and put everybody on a common playing field here, so last quarter as you remember, we took down our performance expectations, particularly around future construction productivity down to basically job-to-date type levels, which I think I've talked about aren't particularly high bars at all. But for IPL, just as we approached first fire and trying to get that construction done and get into the commissioning phase, we did see some challenges on basically maintaining the productivity levels that we've seen recently, which resulted in that charge.

I think for IPL, given that we've achieved first fire, basically what that means is that you're essentially, from a mechanical perspective, complete. You're going to just focus on commissioning out for the next couple of months. So, I think our spend rate, et cetera, the risk there, I think, is now starting to be ring-fenced pretty tightly, especially given the cost to go (57:57) that we've got in the budget to complete the commissioning. And we always take those lessons and we apply it to others jobs as well and make sure we've got sufficient monies and plans in the forecast there. For Calpine, basically, even though again our forecast productivity was pretty modest, very achievable in Q3, we didn't get to that historical productivity level. So therefore, we took a smaller hit there.

Again, the productivity that we've got going forward is achievable. We've done it for multiple quarters prior to Q3. There are some specifics and details I could get into for why it happened in Q3, but what I can tell you is that my confidence level going forward is high, not because we have some nifty execution plan that's going to significantly increase our productivity there, but it's because we've achieved those historical productivities from multiple quarters before. It's just basically getting back to where we were. I hope that helps.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citi Research

Yeah, now that helps, Pat. And maybe just shifting gears, you mentioned that $6 billion for this year in bookings would be sort of a respectable number in the current market. Maybe you can talk about whether you think (59:08) that that sort of trough bookings level. When you think – I mean, you gave us a lot of prospects for next year, but do you think next year sort of really ramps up versus this year, given sort of some market improvement, but also a lot of these process of improvements are right (59:23), so you'd feel more confident that they're (59:25) booking next year, (59:27) do you think $6 billion is your confidence level of the (59:31) trough number here?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, I do, I do, Andy, because I think – I'm not going to give you a number for 2018. But I just – I look at the fundamentals of some of these large jobs going forward, and as I responded to Mike Dudas earlier, some of the milestones that we have to achieve between now and FID are really starting to come into view. The clients are really focusing in on certain dates, very specific activities around these milestones. So, my confidence level from those inputs, my confidence level around the end markets, all that is starting to improve and come out of the trough, as you're saying.

So it tells me that we're going to be able to get some of these big projects across the line next year, which gives me the confidence to say that we should be able to improve going into 2018 versus 2017. And I support still what I said before. I think in this 2017 end market environment that we're in, I think if we do achieve that 6 billion-plus dollar new awards level, that's a pretty respectable performance.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

And Andy, this is Mike. Let me just clarify the $6 billion. So the $6 billion is kind of associated with continuing operations, so that's just E&C and Fab Services for the year. If you include Technology, which we're forecasting to be about $1 billion for the year, and then Capital Services for the first two quarters that we owned them of $800 million, then our total bookings for the full year would be about $7.5 billion. So I just want to make sure everybody understood that.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citi Research

Got it, Mike...

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Mike. Maybe one other thing I wanted you to be aware of, and this is something that's been slowly happening over time, but if I look ahead to Q4 in our forecast that's in place right now, a little less than half of that forecast is in the U.S. And so, I think probably the visibility that you all have into that international market and what prospects are proceeding may not be quite the visibility you have in some of the U.S. markets. So that may help to explain some of the views that I'm stating right now as well.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citi Research

Got it. And then Mike, just one quick clarification, the difference in the cash flow guidance from last quarter to this quarter for the second half of the year, how much would you say of that is sort of the hurricane pushing out billings or increasing that contract asset or decreasing that contract asset number?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

It's about $100 million, so about $100 million of milestone billings on Cameron and Freeport got pushed from Q4 into Q1.

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citi Research

Okay. Thank you.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Andy.

And our next question will come from the line of Tahira Afzal with KeyBanc.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hello (01:02:24).

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi, Tahira.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Tahira.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Hey. So I was just trying to do some numbers while waiting in the queue. And I guess you've got the $0.03 from continuing, you add the restructuring back, and that takes you to a roughly $0.20. And then it seems if not maybe around $0.30 or so in these – some of the charges or pushouts in a sense because of the hurricane, so you're running at roughly a little over $0.30 (01:02:54) from continuing ops, ex restructuring if you had no charges. Is that the right way to think about it?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, I mean, I think that's overall a good proxy. Now, I would say that overall, I think we had a really good quarter. Certainly if you – and we didn't do this, but if you pro forma the interest expense, the restructuring charge as you mentioned as I said in my prepared comments, and then if you pro forma the $54 million of project charges, we would have an excellent quarter. So what that tells me is that the rest of the portfolio performed very well. Fab Services had a great quarter. Technology had an outstanding quarter. And the rest of E&C had a very good quarter. So absent that additional $54 million that I did not pro forma, but you could, that would give you a good indication that Q3 would have been really an outstanding quarter.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Right. So I mean, if you look at your run rate, but no growth even in revenues, and to the extent, you can say it's execution (01:04:00), it should be fairly comfortably easy for you to get to $0.50 a quarter, right? I mean, you're (01:04:08) hitting the lower end of those segment operating ranges at those levels?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

That's probably reasonable.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Got it. Okay. Okay. And I guess the second question that I did have, (01:04:24), but if I was to really think about right on the LNG side, you've got some good opportunities coming up. On the petrochemicals (01:04:36) this point next year and everything is going well, is there anything else you would like to work on? Or are you quite happy being sort of a company that's just focused on sort of lumpier work in a sense?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, Tahira, this is Pat. I think in the near term, we need to stay laser-focused on executing our plan, right? We need to get these cost reduction initiatives completed. And on our annualized run rate, we need to get this Technology sales process finished, our debt paid down. And then I think very fortunately, if I just look at organically where RemainCo will be focused both in Fab Services and E&C, as I stated in my prepared remarks, I see a lot of organic potential there. So I think for us, the plan is – the strategic plan is very clear. We're positioned to execute it, and we just need to go out and execute it. I don't see any massive acquisition, if that's what you're getting at, needed to execute that plan. I think we're well-positioned as an integrated engineering construction and fabrication company to go get that business that we've positioned ourselves for.

Tahira Afzal - KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc.

Got it. Thank you, Pat.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thank you, Tahira.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Tahira.

Our next question will come from the line of Rob Norfleet with Alembic Global Advisors.

Robert F. Norfleet - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Hey, good afternoon, guys.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Rob.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Rob.

Robert F. Norfleet - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Most of my questions have been answered, but just quickly, you netted 1,000-megawatt combined-cycle power plant that you're likely to book in 2018. And I guess, I just want to get a sense from you. I know you've been working with the customer, but clearly we've been seeing a number of your competitors exit the space, or frankly just rethink the whole bidding prospect of what clients are going to deal with and what regions, or whether they're going to deal with regulated or unregulated utilities. I guess, how do we get comfortable going forward with you guys continuing to bid on work in that fixed price EPC space in the power segment? Is it just – it feels like there's just a structural problem with how those contracts are booked.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

All right. Well, we're going to get too comfortable the same way we're getting comfortable, Rob. And it's just – it's all the fundamentals, right? It's benchmarking the heck out of each job to make sure our quantities are right. It's benchmarking the heck out of our execution plan to make sure that's right. It's being more balanced in the terms and conditions that we see in this market. So, a lot of the more rural Northeast, Midwest IPP-type projects or prospects, we're just not chasing anymore either. We've made some big changes in what we've decided to pursue or not. So the types of prospects that we are pursuing are those that we've got high confidence in the labor market, we've got more reasonable Ts and Cs with our client, just more risk-balanced and therefore overall confidence in executing the prospect successfully.

I think on this one that you're mentioning now, too, it's a prospect, I don't want to mention the name, but it's a prospect that we've been developing with the client on an exclusive basis. And not only does that bring a significant amount of definition that mitigates our risk on the prospect, but obviously, it also changes the commercial dynamic to some extent as we finalize that contract over the coming months.

Robert F. Norfleet - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

Great. That's helpful. My last question, just really quickly, Mike, on capital allocation. Look, I know you guys don't want to get into how CB&I potentially transforms themselves over the years post the Technology sale, but given that you'll no longer have restricted debt covenants once the debts paid off, outside of M&A, how should we look at capital allocation? And clearly, you suspended the dividend. You haven't bought back stock in a long period of time. I just want to get a sense of having that balance sheet flexibility, outside of just execution, what your priorities are?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, Rob, that's music to my ears. I mean, I think that's how Pat and I think about how we want to run the company and have that optionality. So the good news is, we see that path forward, but man, it's going to be the CEO and the CFO to be able to make those strategic decisions.

And so I think we look forward to having a capital allocation plan that's diverse and to be able to think about investing in organic opportunities, inorganic opportunities, as well as what's the most accretive for the shareholders, and that would also include returning capital to shareholders in the form of potentially reinstating the dividend and share repurchases. So, I do think Pat and I have a big smile on our face, because we look forward to the day that we have those – that ability to have those strategic options again.

Robert F. Norfleet - Alembic Global Advisors LLC

All right. Thanks again for your time.

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Thanks, Rob.

Our next question will come from the line of Andrew Wittmann, Robert W. Baird & Company.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Great. Thanks for all the clarity so far. I guess...

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hi, Andy.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

...Mike, I wanted to dig into a little bit more about some of the assumptions. You talked about the cash burn for 4Q, early part of 2018. Then you said it would probably approximate net income or thereabouts for maybe the second half of next year. So, I just want to understand kind of the changes. Is that because you're expecting some of those prepayments on some of the new awards coming in? Or what's the change that causes the cash flow profile to abate and get more (01:10:35)?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, I think it's actually just – as we work down kind of the advance payments positions we're on, and then I think it's just – we'll get back to kind of what CB&I was for a long time. And for a long time, CB&I averaged kind of a negative contract capital position, if you look back from like 2005 onward, absent some of the (01:10:59) construction business, around $500 million to $700 million in all.

So really what you have is we're in a positive cash position on a number of the Gulf Coast projects. We're working that down as we knew we were, and then kind of life returns to normal. So I think we're confident with that. The other thing, and I'm glad you asked that question, the other thing, I think, when I think about advance payments in the future, I think we're going to be much more disciplined on how we use that cash. Almost think about it as almost a reserve-type cash situation. And we'll set that cash aside to be used for that particular job. And that's really the way it should be done and all.

And so again, I mean, with a stabilized balance sheet and not having to use advance payments to fund other negative projects as we've had in the past, I think we'll just be much more stable from that standpoint. So we'll be much more disciplined of how we treat incoming advance payments in the future and all. And I think we'll have a much more stabilized contract capital position as we get to kind of mid-2018 and beyond, that then lets basically operating cash flow equate to operating earnings.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Sounds like a good strategy going forward. On the $580 million of unapproved change orders, can you just remind us what the biggest buckets are in there? I think the Reficar one is in there for a pretty good chunk of that. Maybe if you could just tackle some of the largest buckets in there. And I know you touched on this a little bit already, but maybe on the big buckets specifically, when do you think that you could get some resolution on the biggest chunk?

Michael S. Taff - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Well, just to clarify, Reficar is not in there. You'll see in the 10-Q, we do have about $240 million in receivable from Reficar, but that's a true AR, and it's in a long-term receivable. And that is disclosed in the 10-Q. The big buckets of those include some of our consolidated as well as unconsolidated joint ventures that have been out there for a while. And as Jamie mentioned earlier, I do see some of those have been out there for a while. So some of those will kind of reach kind of the mediation-type phase in 2018. And then others, we're having very wholesome conversation with the customer to resolve those hopefully pretty quickly.

Andrew John Wittmann - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Clear. I'll leave it there. Thanks, guys.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah. Thanks.

And would you have time for one final question? That question will come from the line of Jerry Revich with Goldman Sachs.

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Hi, good afternoon and good evening. I'm wondering if you...

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Hey, Jerry.

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

...folks – hi. I'm wondering if you folks can update us on how we're tracking on a percentage of your completion basis on the Freeport and Cameron projects, I know it's a challenge for you to figure out the Force Majeure details on the impact on productivity. Can you just frame out for us where we stand today, percentage of completion, and where we need to get to over the next three to six months relative to plan, just to frame that for us, considering all of the noise around the storms?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Yeah, Jerry. This is Pat. Both jobs, both Cameron and Freeport are basically engineering is complete. Procurement is substantially complete. So it's really all about construction at this point for the most part. As we look ahead, I will tell you that in recent months, we've continued to make good progress per month on these jobs. So really, our focus is around just making sure that our productivity – our labor productivity is in line with that physical progress and that we're tracking according to our forecast. In terms of Harvey impact, as I said in my prepared remarks, hit multiple sites, including those two projects. We were away from site for between one and two weeks, and we're able to get most of our staff back within roughly 1.5 to 2 weeks after that, and really get back into the field and continue the progress we've made.

So, at this point from a schedule perspective, I'm not going to change anything that I spoke about last quarter on Cameron. And I think you heard (01:15:24) speak to the same tune earlier today on their earnings call. We're still targeting 2019 for all three trains (01:15:33). And obviously, as we get through our full analysis of Harvey and our commercial discussions, et cetera, that could change somewhat. But at this point, that's what we're targeted on. Freeport, the same thing, we're looking at the full impacts of the storm from Harvey. But at this point, there's really no detailed updates to share or any new changes to the schedule.

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

And Pat, just to clarify that last one, so it sounds like we should expect labor to ramp up effectively to offset the timing impact of the storm, because between those two commissioning/decommissioning, you've got three to four weeks to make up?

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

No, it's – I think, Jerry, that we're basically peaked out on both of those jobs at this point. We've got a little bit more ramp, I think, to do at Freeport. But as you look at full-blown CB&I U.S. Gulf Coast workforce demand over the next year, we're really peaking out here at the end of 2017, and we'll be in a steady decline throughout 2018.

So just in terms of the whole concern about manpower availability that I spoke to in my prepared remarks, that obviously gives us a much better feel that the risk that we see around that issue is much less when you're in a decline mode on head count versus a major ramp-up. So, I don't see any huge spikes to recover any Harvey impacts or anything along those lines. I see a nice steady decline in our Gulf Coast head count as we proceed through 2018.

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. I appreciate it. Thank you.

Thank you. I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Mullen for closing comments.

Patrick K. Mullen - Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV

Okay. Well, in summary, I want to reiterate our key focus areas and the confidence we have in our plan to ensure CB&I success. We remain intently focused on improving our project execution and risk management, driving enhanced competitiveness and growth through cost reduction innovation, resetting our culture, safely executing our work, and taking decisive steps to strengthen our balance sheet.

More specifically, the planned sale of our Technology business with a long-term strategic alliance, our plan to virtually eliminate our debt, our intense focus on cash flow, our cost reduction program, as well as the quality of execution on projects, the management of risk for future projects, and a strong underpinning of continued awards in Fab Services, all of these provide us with a solid foundation for the rest of this year and 2018. Thank you for your time.

Thank you for participating on today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

