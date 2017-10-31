Sirius XM Shares Sell Off Following Weak Subscriber Data

When Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) released its third-quarter results last week, it was easy to see all the records. One only had to look at the bullet points at the top of the press release:

Third Quarter Revenue Climbs 8% to $1.4 Billion

Quarterly Net Income Increases 42% to $276 Million; Diluted EPS Grows 49% to $0.06

Adjusted EBITDA Grows 12% to a Quarterly Record of $551 Million and Margin of 39.9%

Quarterly Operating Cash Flow Rises 24% to $521 Million

Free Cash Flow Grows 22% to a Quarterly Record $434 Million

Self-Pay Net Subscribers Increase 311,000 to Reach Approximately 27 Million

Many of the records were expected, especially new highs in revenue, total subscribers and self-pay subscribers. What may not have been expected was the low level of growth in total subscribers, which grew by just 119,000. That was the smallest increase since the fourth quarter of 2013 and may help explain why the shares are trading almost 4% below the level reached the day before earnings were released.

As noted above, it was the smallest total subscriber increase since the end of 2014, when total subscribers actually declined by 22,756, although there were special circumstances around the Q4 2013 decline. That drop was the result of a large OEM moving from the paid promotional trial program to the unpaid trial program. The OEM was widely believed to be General Motors (NYSE:GM), although that has never been confirmed by either company. As far as buyers of GM vehicles were concerned, there was no difference in the free trial they received when they purchased their car or truck - it remained at three months.

In either case, at the end of the trial, those that acquired these GM vehicles could convert from their trial and become self-pay subscribers to the Sirius service or simply let the trial end. If the customer receiving the trial became a self-pay subscriber, GM and Sirius would share the future stream of revenue from that subscriber. Sirius does not separate the amount of revenue sharing costs from its royalty costs, although the two are the largest line item expense on the income statement. For the third quarter, that total figure reached $296.5 million, more than twice as much as any other expense.

For Sirius and GM, the impact of that revised arrangement would be different. Sirius would receive no payments from GM to support the customers' free trial and would suffer a permanent loss in both total subscribers and total revenue, while benefiting from reduced revenue sharing costs. On the other side, GM would have savings from not paying Sirius under the paid promo trial program, but would also forego a portion of the future revenue sharing payments if the owners eventually converted to self-pay subscribers.

Those that followed the subscriber data could easily see the impact of the GM change, as paid promotional subscribers declined by 434,240 from 4,911,733 in Q3 of 2013 to 4,477,493 in Q4 of 2013. If we ignore this unusual drop in total subscribers, the last time the total quarterly subscriber gain was lower than the recent Q3 number was the 102,295 gain in the third quarter of 2009 as the US was beginning to exit the Great Recession.

Should investors care about the total subscriber figures? Up to a point, but since the current quarter's figures were the result of a significant decline in paid promotional subscribers, it is a bit less of a concern. CFO David Frear and CEO Jim Meyer were asked several questions about the mix of paid promotional subscribers and gave the following replies during the earnings call:

Frear: So from our perspective, what we're focused on is the self-pay net additions. And then we're focused on how many trials are running through the funnel. And to be honest, we don't spend a whole lot of time looking at paid promotional net additions. We have this - because we have a bunch of trials that generate revenue, we do report total revenue-generating subscribers. But the paid promotional net additions isn't something we spend a lot of time on because the unpaid trials are just as good as the paid trials. They're all potential customers.



Meyer: ... we obviously have OEM economics that are constantly kind of seems like moving through for renewal. And I can tell you, when we go through those negotiations and the logic for those renewals, we simply concentrate on getting the best out of economics. We don't care – we don't care whether it's paid or not paid. What we care is, net-net, what's the best for us.



Meyer: ... I want to reiterate what David said in his comments because I think it's important. The inventories needed to come down, period, okay? And so I'm really anxious to see where they are at the end of October. But I will tell you, from our standpoint, seeing the overall industry - inventory in the industry pull back in the third quarter was something that I think was overdue and bound to happen, okay? And so while that impacted our paid net - our paid additions, it was something that needed to happen, and frankly I'm glad it did happen.

It makes sense that the company focuses more on the self-pay net additions. However, self-pay wasn't a particularly strong quarterly number either, with just 311,000 self-pay net adds. That's the weakest Q3 since 2010, when the figure was 258,105. Should this be a cause for concern? Year to date, the company reported 1.035 million self-pay net adds, down 205,000 - or 17% - from the 1.24 million net adds through the first three quarters of last year. Sirius has guided to 1.4 million self-pay net adds for the year (up from an initial guidance figure of 1.3 million), and only needs to add 365,000 in the fourth quarter to reach that number. This appears to be a figure that would be easy to reach, especially when one considers the historical Q4 net adds:

2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 423,000 472,000 508,032 411,484 528,755 374,432 350,980

And although it looks as though the company should exceed its self-pay net add guidance for 2017, it will be a more difficult task to exceed most of the totals registered for the past five years when the self-pay net adds (in millions) were 1.663, 1.765, 1.441, 1.511, and 1.662 for 2016 back to 2012. In 2016, Sirius conservatively guided to ~1.4 million total subscriber additions and easily exceeded that number, ending the year with 1.752 million total subscriber net adds. 2015 was even stronger at 1.765 million self-pay net adds and 2.283 million total net adds (after initial guidance of 1.2 million total net adds).

The slowing growth has taken place while new vehicle sales were climbing from 14.8 million in 2012 to more than 17 million, and the percentage of those vehicles that came equipped with satellite radios has climbed from approximately 67% to more that 76%. In addition, Sirius has aggressively pursued a marketing program aimed at activating dormant radios. These programs target (a) owners that purchase a used car or (b) original owners that have let their trial or subscription lapse by offering free trials through repair shops and service centers with its Service Lane program.

To drive these reactivation programs, the company has grown the number of dealers participating in the used car program to 18,000 and Service Lane to 6000 participating locations. Despite these reactivation efforts that resulted in used car trial starts of 2.2 million in Q3 (or an annual pace that is pushing towards 9 million) and high levels of both new vehicle sales and new vehicle penetration rates, it has become increasingly difficult to grow self-pay net adds. How difficult is it to grow self-pay subscriber population?

If we apply a 75% penetration rate to 17 million new vehicle sales, we have 12.75 million new vehicle trial starts. Add on the more than 8 million used car trial starts, and we are looking at more than 20 million trials beginning this year. The company has stated that its new vehicle conversion rate is 40% and its used vehicle conversion rate is ~30%. So, if 40% of the 12.75 million new vehicle trials convert (or 5.1 million) and 30% of the 8 million used car trials convert (or 2.4 million), then we have a total of 7.5 million "new" subscribers. Since there will only be 1.4 million self-pay net adds, it suggests that 6.1 million are terminating their subscription because it is no longer providing value or because they are replacing their vehicle. (And investors should note that even if many of those 6.1 million that are terminating because of a replacement vehicle purchase, Sirius ends up with zero or reduced revenue for the duration of the trial.)

It's a fairly expensive business model to maintain and grow subscribers - one which requires large marketing, sales, customer service, and billing expenses, plus subsidies to the OEMs to install the radios and place antennas on their vehicles. These expenses totaled just over $977 million through the first three quarters - a pace of $1.3 billion for the year - and that excludes the revenue share payments made to the OEMs. It is doubtful that these expenses will show any decline, even if the growth in self-pay net adds continues its downward trend.

Perhaps the slowing growth in subscriber net adds is one of the reasons there has been a modest sell-off in the shares since the press release touting all the positive accomplishments. Whether this is a Halloween sell-off designed to scare investors or the beginning of a further sell-off or just a dip and a buying opportunity remains to be seen. I have often been accused of being a glass-half-full writer. Perhaps, or perhaps it is the view of someone taking a realistic look at the numbers.

Happy Halloween to all!

