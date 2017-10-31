Sentiment Speaks: Is Silver Telling Us Something?

Recent price action

While silver and gold have still held their relative supports, GDX has certainly broken below its support in the 22.70 region.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

There is no doubt that the action we have experienced in the metals complex in 2017 has been exceptionally frustrating, especially as the market presented us with several break-out set ups that did not follow through. And, when a larger bullish structure presents you with break-out set ups, probabilities suggest you have to favor those set ups, as we did in 2017.

But, the market has simply refused to follow through on each set up, and has caused significant frustration to anyone who has been looking for those break-out signals this past year, and especially me. And, even though each bottoming set up we noted in December of 2016, and in March, May and July of 2017 provided a rally that we expected, each rally invalidated the bigger break out set up each time through the year.

I will probably classify 2017 as one of the most challenging years I have dealt with in the metals complex since I have been providing my analysis to the public. When you consider that I began in 2011, and caught he top of the gold market within $6 of the high struck, and then caught the bottom of the market at the end of 2015, I really find 2017 to have been much more difficult than either of those years, or any of those in between. And, this is despite the fact that we have not even broken a single bottoming point we noted through the year, and still remain over even the July lows.

In fact, if you have bought at each of the lows we have identified over the last year, and then sold on a break of upper support, you have done quite well in the metals complex, despite the lack of break out follow through.

But, as I have been noting in my updates since we broke upper support in the market over a month ago and invalidated a direct break out, the metals market is in a region of uncertainty. In fact, I have been noting the potential for the GDX to drop down to the 17 region, as ABX was signaling a potential drop down to the 11 region.

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

Silver right now has the best parameters I am seeing in the metals complex. As long as silver holds over 16.40-.50 support in the coming week or so, and then breaks out over the 17 region, it has a set up to rally back towards the September high, with a chance to even slightly exceed those highs.

However, should silver break down this support region, and follow through below 16.20, it opens a trap door to a lower low than the one seen in 2015.

And, for those that want to understand more about how to view this type of analysis, please read this blog post.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL METALS AND VARIOUS MINERS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own hedges on my positions and looking to add.