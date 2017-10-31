Tax Cuts Wrongly Thought To Be Thing Needed To Keep Wall Street Going

In normal times, the stock rally would have been over a very long time ago. The P/E ratios that the market currently operates in are historically much higher, with the S&P now trading at 25, while historically it tends to be closer to 15.

Source: Multpl.com.

Then again, we have never had a situation before where the Fed Funds rate only reached just over 1% after eight years of economic recovery either; so perhaps we should not be all that surprised that older norms no longer seem to apply.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Of course, the same argument could have been made in the past three economic cycles, before the current recovery as well, because after all, each time interest rates went lower for the duration of the cycle compared with the previous one. The only certain fact we can state is that we are in uncharted territory when it comes to what we should expect from the markets going forward. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up over 16% YTD, after going from a 2009 low of just under $69/share, to the current price of over $256. Where it is set to go in the months and years going forward seems to be anyone's guess at this point. Nevertheless, we have to contemplate as investors what the future holds, because as investors we need to try to make decisions that are as informed as we can possibly be, even within the context of the current state of absolute uncertainty.

The tax cut debate.

As I pointed out in a recent article, between the recent natural disasters, the tax cuts, infrastructure plans and a likely recession, none of which are currently priced in by the CBO, we are already looking at the deficit reaching $1.4 trillion by 2027.

Data source. CBO.

Current estimates suggest that the net addition to the budget deficits we see in the chart above, thanks to the tax cut plan, is $1.5 trillion over a decade. Supporters of the plan will suggest that the tax cut will lead to economic growth averaging about 3% for the next decade; therefore, the hole in the budget will be nowhere near as large. That is in my view a very unrealistic argument, because after all we are now eight years into a recovery; therefore, assuming there will be no economic downturn for at least another ten years is nothing less than dealing in fantasies. I know we are in uncharted territory since 2008. But still, I do believe that some general expectations are still valid, and within that context, even the CBO projection, which does not include all the extra costs I listed, is overly optimistic in my view.

How the tax cut is likely to affect the economy.

The textbook economic theory suggests that cutting corporate and business taxes will lead to businesses doing more investment, therefore more hiring, as well as consuming more goods and services. This will then lead to higher economic growth rates, as more people working decent-paying jobs will spend more money, while corporations also spend more, driving the economy higher. It is this reasoning that is the main driver behind the tax cuts push that at this point seems to be nearing success.

The problem I see is that a large chunk of these tax cuts may in fact be recycled into the stock market. After all, the middle class is not set to see much of a tax cut; therefore, the theory that companies which will see themselves keeping more of their profits will reinvest, it will fail to materialize into reality, because after all, the main factor that causes companies to expand is consumer demand growth. With 80% of the tax cuts apparently going to the top 1% of earners, the bottom 99%, which are responsible for most consumer demand will not get much of a boost. There is, therefore, no point for the top 1% to invest in something that will actually create economic expansion. One place where they can invest the new wealth is into the stock market. In other words, it will create more financial speculation.

As we know very well, money tends to follow the path of most return. Low interest rates make money cheap, which encourages people to borrow and consume more. Higher interest rates encourage more savings, because borrowing is more expensive, while the return on savings is higher. Same can happen if the returns on money risked on the stock market are seen as more appealing than spending one's savings on consumer goods. For instance, some in the bottom 99% group may decide to join the stock market frenzy, rather than invest their savings in that home renovation they were planning, or that vacation they were contemplating, or perhaps investing in a new car.

A rising stock market, powered by lower tax rates, which will initially improve the market's P/E ratio may seem like a great thing for the markets. It will in effect cause a reset of the P/E ratio that will be lower, therefore make more sense from a historical point of view. Having said that, there is also the danger that there will be a secondary effect, caused by consumer demand being dampened by a rush of the consumer to jump into the stock market instead of spending their money on consumer goods. Such a decline in consumption would cause the P/E ratio to move back up.

We should keep in mind that consumer spending accounts for about 70% of GDP. As I pointed out, this tax cut could in fact have an unexpected consequence, in the form of sucking money out of Main Street and into Wall Street. This century has thus far been rather bleak for the average US household. In fact, real median household income only surpassed the median reached in 1999 one year so far in this century, which finally happened last year. This stagnation in real incomes is in my view the factor that is most responsible for the growing reliance of households on debt as a way of financing purchases.

Source: Money-Zine.

As we can see, when comparing consumer credit per person to household incomes, it has risen from about 7% to almost 14% between 1980 and 2014. Given the continued robust growth in consumer debt, that rate is most likely significantly higher by now, even though we have also seen a relatively healthy increase in median household incomes in the last few years. Debt is continuing to rise faster than income at household level.

The rise in household debt as a percentage of household income has been supported in large part by steadily declining interest rates since 1980. As the Fed Funds rate chart I provided earlier shows, this trend has been played out. During the near-zero interest rate period we experienced since 2009, people have been busy refinancing their debts, pushing the average debt-servicing burden per household down. But there is now nowhere left to go in this regard; therefore, as the percentage of consumer debt as a portion of household income continues to increase, so does the burden of carrying that debt as a function of income. As interest on debt takes up a larger and larger chunk of household incomes, consumer demand will start to get affected.

In order to sustain Wall Street for the longer term, Main Street needs to do better.

Lower interest rates also helped businesses and government with carrying a higher debt burden, but no segment of the economy has been more positively affected than the consumer sector. After all, mortgages and other consumer debt are among the most important portions of America's total debt burden. Furthermore, while government can just rely on the Federal Reserve to purchase its bonds, thus pushing yields even lower, allowing the government to finance itself at a very low interest rate, even for free if need be, households can only borrow so much before they get into trouble, even within the current low interest rate environment. Businesses have been doing good, compared with households. There is most definitely not a stagnation in profits. The high P/E ratio is more of a consequence of a stock market getting ahead of itself due to the low interest rate environment and all the liquidity that was pumped into the global economy, rather than a sign of stagnated profits. The argument that businesses need all the help that these tax cuts have to offer is therefore a stretch.

If there is one thing that businesses really do need, it is a healthy consumer base, which can purchase their goods. It is the one thing that businesses will not get through these tax cuts, because as I pointed out, the effects could actually end up sucking money away from consumption and into financial investments instead. Consumer demand stagnation, or worse decline, could easily lead to an overall stagnation in the economy. Therefore, it might completely undermine the intended goal of the tax cuts, namely to stimulate the economy. There is also no doubt in my mind that these tax cuts will lead to a further increase in deficits, adding to the already dire path that America's fiscal situation is likely to take in the next decade. It could potentially lead to future tax hikes, and perhaps further cuts in spending. Bottom line is that an increase in deficits should only be resorted to if we could be reasonably certain that it will actually lead to economic growth. As I pointed out in this article, there is actually a chance that it would have the opposite effect.

In my view, if there is to be an economic stimulus plan, it would be far better to promote something that would help households. For instance, introducing a daycare subsidy would most likely lead to a sharp increase in worker participation rates, while it would most likely cost significantly less than the tax cuts. As most of us know, households where there are two or more pre-school-aged children cannot afford to have both adults working, because the costs of daycare are just too prohibitive. Most adults cannot secure a job that will pay the costs of decent daycare for two children and have enough left over to justify the effort of going to work; therefore, many parents end up temporarily dropping out of the workforce. Some end up doing it permanently as it often becomes hard to get re-hired after a prolonged absence from the workforce.

As we know, workforce participation rates are a problem of increasing importance and arguably urgency within the economy. It is not something that only emerged as a problem recently.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As we can see, at the beginning of the century, the worker participation rate was over 67%, while it is now down to about 63%. My hypothetical alternative stimulus plan would have the effect of potentially pushing a few million people back in the labor force, leading to an increase in household incomes, therefore an increase in consumption, which would be driven by increasing income, rather than the decades-old trend of increased household indebtedness, which is already played out and close to running out of steam anyway. There is only so much debt that households can carry and there is no more room to expand that carrying capacity by further lowering interest rates at this point. It might not be the kind of policy that would help the stock market immediately shoot up all the way to the moon. But it would be the kind of policy that would have the potential to keep the party going for a lot longer, and do so sustainably.

Just so I make myself clear, I am not advocating for any particular government policy here. I am simply pointing out what effects we can expect to see as a result of current policy proposals. With the tax cuts in particular being a much-anticipated policy decision, which investors hope will help keep the gains coming for a long time to come, it is in my view important to examine the possible outcomes of such a policy. Given the factors I considered, a decline in consumer demand is one possible outcome of the tax cuts, which means that after an initial stock market rally of a relatively short duration, we might be looking at significant reverses, as the data points that will confirm that the tax cuts did not have the desired effects of stimulating the economy will start coming in. In conclusion, for those who are looking to invest in a broad-based rally, by investing in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF or other broad-based ETFs that cover one of the main indexes as a way to position for the expected tax cut rally, which is most likely already partially priced into the market, it might be worth also looking beyond the initial rally and contemplate a good exit point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.