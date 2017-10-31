Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/27/17: XNCR, RDUS, IMDZ, MAA, LMT, TPVG

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/27/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at a seasonal low period, as companies close trading windows to their executives until after September-quarter earnings are released. Expect the number of insider trades to reach a seasonal nadir during the final two weeks of October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Xencor (XNCR);
  • Radius Health (RDUS);
  • Mid Amer Apt (MAA), and;
  • Immune Design (IMDZ).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Lockheed Martin (LMT), and;
  • Triplepoint Venture Growth Bdc (TPVG).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Savara (SVRA);
  • Peregrine Pharm (PPHM);
  • Tri Pointe (TPH);
  • Sterling Bancorp (STL);
  • Rev (REVG);
  • 1347 Property Ins (PIH);
  • Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI);
  • Interactive Brokers (IBKR);
  • Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT);
  • Covenant Transportation (CVTI), and;
  • American Express (AXP).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Svennilson Peter

DIR,BO

Immune Design

IMDZ

JB*

$10,992,100

2

Stafford John S Iii

BO

Xencor

XNCR

B

$2,970,893

3

Biotech Growth N V

BO

Radius Health

RDUS

B

$1,547,550

4

Akerson Daniel F

DIR

Lockheed Martin

LMT

B

$780,059

5

Sanders William

DIR

Mid Amer Apt

MAA

B

$700,798

6

Srivastava Sajal

PR,DIR

Triplepoint Venture Growth Bdc

TPVG

B

$604,872

7

Cole Martin I

DIR

Cloudera

CLDR

B

$452,009

8

Pikover Yuri

DIR

Savara

SVRA

JB*

$392,500

9

Labe James

CEO,DIR

Triplepoint Venture Growth Bdc

TPVG

B

$302,429

10

Bamforth Mark R

DIR

Peregrine Pharm

PPHM

B

$225,091

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

American Industrial Partners Capital Fund Iv

BO

Rev

REVG

JS*

$282,122,656

2

Deutsch James F

DIR

Sterling Bancorp

STL

S

$7,592,985

3

Parker David Ray

CB,CEO,BO

Covenant Transportation

CVTI

S

$7,192,841

4

Mitchell Thomas J

PR,COO

Tri Pointe

TPH

S

$4,959,305

5

Kingsway Financial

BO

1347 Property Ins

PIH

JS*

$3,732,110

6

Williams Anre D

PR,VP

American Express

AXP

S

$2,873,385

7

Homcy Charles J

DIR

Global Blood Therapeutics

GBT

S

$2,377,551

8

Frank Thomas Aj

IO

Interactive Brokers

IBKR

AS

$1,533,294

9

Farahi Ben

BO

Monarch Casino & Resort

MCRI

S

$1,504,750

10

Lytikainen Kimberly Gail

LO,SEC

Mindbody

MB

AS

$1,419,524

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

