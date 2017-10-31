Wells Fargo: How The Stock Can Run Higher

In this article, we'll analyze what the stock has to do to continue its run higher and keep the momentum going.

However, the stock price has been resilient given the scandals surrounding the bank.

Wells Fargo (WFC) posted an earnings beat but missed on the bank's revenue targets. However, the stock has been resilient as fundamentals are helping the banking sector. These fundamentals include tax reform rumors, higher yields and economic fundamentals such as higher GDP growth and increases in business investment.

In this article, we'll analyze Wells Fargo's stock price to determine if the stock can run higher with the rest of the banking pack. The earnings report was a mixed bag, but the fundamentals for the sector may outweigh the problems at Wells and help prevent the stock from taking a hit due to the scandals and the subsequent loss of accounts and revenue.

Earnings recap:

Q3 EPS was $1.04 and beat by $0.01.

Revenue was $21.93B (-1.8% Y/Y) missed by $460M.

Net interest income was flat from Q2 while NIM fell slightly to 2.87%.

Total loans were down about $5B from Q2 while deposits were up $5.2B.

Noninterest income was down $200M from Q2 while mortgage banking income of $1B was down $100M.

Noninterest expense of $14.4B up $900M from Q2 and included that litigation charge ($1B).

The revenue miss makes sense since the scandal was expected to impact new client growth. Also, lower yields and lower volatility took a bite out of revenue, net interest margin and net interest income. I was surprised to see mortgage growth down given Q3 includes the housing season. Also, fee income was down slightly (noninterest income) and will be important to watch going forward as it may be an indication of clients closing their bank accounts.

Stock price reaction:

As of September 1st, Wells Fargo's stock price has risen over 9% and beats out the 8.7% rise in the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) and the 7.6% rise in the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF).

WFC lags behind the gains from Bank of America Corporation (BAC), which leads the pack with a 14% rise since September 1st, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), which has posted a solid 10.27% gain. In my opinion, WFC has been resilient given the problems the bank has had and although it lags behind BofA and JPM in price appreciation, a 7% gain in two months is very impressive.

WFC data by YCharts

Treasury yields to boost Q4 earnings:

Banks like Wells Fargo should get a boost to earnings in Q4 on the back of rising 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, in my opinion.

Fixed income trading revenue is driven by volatility in short-term bonds. With the recent fluctuations in the short end of the bond market, trading revenue should get a lift in Q4.

Also, the 21% rise in the 2-year yield bodes well for the bank's securities investments (over $940B of WFC's balance sheet). And if short-term yields continue the current rise and volatility throughout this quarter, WFC shareholders should do well.

With the 10-year yield surging, we should see wider spreads on loans and help the bank earn more revenue as it can charge a higher rate on variable-rate credit products like credit cards, auto loans, and working-capital lines for businesses. A wider spread is a welcome sign for Wells since it should help offset any litigation costs and loss of client relationships from the scandals.

2 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

How Wells Fargo broke out of the downtrend:

In the start of October, my article highlighted two bullish signals that flashed signaling a bullish run. I mention the article to show the power of buy orders in the market and how the fundamentals have been driving bank stocks. Here's what I wrote and the chart from October 1st:

Oct 1st: "A range break to the upside: Just as a break of the 3.5% range (red box) sent WFC lower by 3.5% to $49.80, the same applies to an upside break, provided fundamentals get behind the stock to push it up to the range-break target."

Oct 1st: "A break of the blue trend line connecting the highs of the downtrend is the first time WFC has broken above the bearish trend line since March. In my opinion, the break shows there are far more bulls behind the move than any of the up moves in the prior months."

"A break of the blue trend line connecting the highs of the downtrend In my opinion, the break shows there are far more bulls behind the move than any of the up moves in the prior months." Both the range break (red zone) and the trend line break (blue line) triggered buy orders above $55 as the Fed signaled a likely rate hike in December and a taper of the bank's balance sheet.

Q2 GDP growth was revised higher to 3% while Q3 GDP growth also posted a 3% growth rate, adding to the positive economic backdrop for banks like WFC.

Bullish momentum behind the move:

The Relative Strength Index measures momentum and a reading over 70 is very bullish.

We can see that RSI is above the 50 level (yellow line) which is bullish territory. Also, RSI has been putting up higher lows in the rally (green arrow).

Although RSI has a lower high, it came off a very high level and shouldn't derail the rally since momentum remains strong.

Without a break of the RSI's purple trend line lower on the daily chart, the probability of WFC moving higher is quite likely, as long as the fundamentals continue to be bank-friendly and no new scandal developments come to light. Of course, this is only my opinion and expectation of performance which I believe will be quite good.

If you follow my articles on seekingalpha.com, you know that I believe the fundamentals drive stocks, but the charts show the path or course of direction. Traders place buy and sell orders around trend lines to either go long or short or to trigger stop-loss orders or take-profit orders. When these orders are triggered, the move is exacerbated in the direction of the break and can result in huge momentum moves.

Levels to watch:

On the chart below, we can see some of the key levels in price or where traders may have buy and sell orders placed for WFC.

By using extensions with Fibonacci levels (which are key levels traders use to place orders), we can see where there might be buying and selling interest in the stock. For example, the 144% extension (yellow line) is an extension of the September rally from the start of September to the green arrow or where price consolidated. In other words, the yellow line is 144% higher from the price on September first.

On a bullish break of $56 (green arrow), there are likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $57 to $58.40. The 144% or yellow is a very popular area for take-profit orders, so expect resistance and volatility in that area. We might see a pullback at $58 or so before any moves higher in the medium term.

On a bullish break of $58.50 (yellow line), there are likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $60 to $61.35 (purple). In my opinion, we won't see this level until the medium to long-term.

On a bearish break of $52, there are likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders, if triggered, will likely exacerbate the move lower and possibly push the stock to $48.

there are likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders, if triggered, will likely exacerbate the move lower and possibly push the stock to $48. Again, any break higher must have fundamentals behind it and these fundamentals include economic, WFC's Q4 financial performance, and rising Treasury yields.

As long as Wells Fargo stays above $54.87 (orange line), the market is likely to favor longs in the short term.

Takeaways:

In my opinion, if WFC breaks $56, short sellers will likely stay on the sidelines until the move completes higher to one of the next Fib levels. As a result, there'll be more buying interest than selling interest in the market, which will add to the momentum that we analyzed earlier, and push the stock higher going into the Fed meeting.

For long-term investors, any pullback, although painful, might be an opportunity to add to positions since the fundamentals for the banking industry and the economy are likely to remain positive for some time.

In my opinion, unless there's a material change in the economic fundamentals or the Fed's stance, the market is poised to push WFC towards $58 to $59.

The upcoming fundamental events include any tax reform out of Washington, the Fed taper in October, and the expected rate hike in December. Ideally, we want to see continued volatility in the 2-year yield which helps boost trading revenue. Also, a rising 10-year yield should drive the performance of the bank's assets by widening spreads for credit products and pushing net interest income higher for Q4.

