Expedia: Attractive Entry Point

The share price of Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) plunged almost 20% intra-day before closing 16% down, after the company announced its third-quarter 2017 results. Based on the price chart, the price has breached the multi-year uptrend price channel. At this point, it is still difficult to say there is no chance of the share price snapping back to the support line, as it was not yet a convincing break. Furthermore, there have been several episodes of steep falls in the history of the uptrend, and Expedia still managed to rebound thereafter. There are intriguing points regarding the price action and the earnings, which I would elaborate subsequently.

Unjustified Selling As Undesirable Outcomes Already Known?

If there’s any selling based on Expedia missing its 3Q EPS consensus estimate, that would be most unfortunate, as it’s not as though it’s the first time the company has done so recently. In fact, Expedia has missed the EPS estimate for the fifth consecutive quarter. Sure, the company missed the revenue estimate for the first time since a year ago. However, it was just off by a mere 0.3%. Hardly a cause for alarm.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

It would also be puzzling if the concern was over Trivago’s (NASDAQ:TRVG) disappointing results. Trivago saw its revenue growth on a standalone basis slowing to 22% year on year, and the company also guided for a “very difficult revenue comps” for the first half of 2018. However, the share price of Trivago has already been punished two days earlier on Wednesday, as it reported its own third-quarter report before the market opened that day. Hence, the share price of Expedia should already have been “priced in” the negative impact from Trivago, if we are to believe the market is efficient. Nevertheless, I can appreciate there could be some investors in Expedia who do not track Trivago actively and only came to realize the company’s woes from Expedia’s earnings announcement, resulting in the tepid results of Trivago still playing a part in those investors’ decision to sell on Friday.

The hurricanes that battered Texas and Florida had also negatively impacted business. Nevertheless, again, this should have been factored in the share price prior to the earnings release, as obviously, the hurricanes disrupted travel arrangements.

Metrics Getting Attractive Relative To Historical Levels

There could be some short-term headwinds facing the company. However, thanks to the sell-down, the stock metrics are now at levels not seen since mid-2016. Although not exactly an apples to apples comparison, the relative discount to Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) has also widened considerably. The EV-to-EBITDA ratio of Expedia at 14x presently is almost half that of Priceline's 27x.

EXPE EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

For fast-growing companies, the price-to-sales ratio is also relevant as a valuation metric. Expedia has a P/S ratio of 1.85, a far cry from Priceline's 7.99. More importantly, Expedia's P/S ratio is now near the lows in the period 2014-2017 YTD. The ratio has tended to rebound off such levels in the past few years.

EXPE PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The share price of Expedia is now trading below the fair value based on the average of its P/E Value and P/S Value. The P/E Value is calculated by multiplying the trailing twelve-month ("TTM") EPS with the annual median price of each of the past five years and dividing it by EPS for the corresponding year. The P/S Value is calculated by multiplying the TTM sales per share figure with the 3-year historical average of the annual median Price/Sales ratios. Historically, Expedia has been able to surpass its fair value (presently at $135.41) over time.

EXPE data by YCharts

Given that management of Expedia intends to keep the company in an acquisitive mode, a healthy free cash flow would surely be helpful. In terms of price-to-FCF, it is now at an attractive 15x. In contrast, Priceline has a P/FCF at 24x, though for much of 2016, it actually has a lower P/FCF than Expedia.

EXPE Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

While the company's quick ratio is just one-third that of Priceline, it has been on an uptrend since the third quarter of 2016. This is an indication of Expedia's balance sheet getting stronger.

EXPE Quick Ratio (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Conclusion

In my previous article on Expedia, I referenced a McKinsey article, noting that having the CEO with CFO background is favorable for companies implementing mergers & acquisitions. In the earnings call, the CEO reiterated that the company would continue to grow through M&A, even as he aimed to extract greater returns through “solid organic execution”.

The share price has been punished over a cloudy outlook. However, with the steep fall, Expedia is now attractively priced based on historical multiples. As such, there is a good chance that the shares could eventually rebound back into the uptrending price channel and gradually recover to hit the upper end of the channel at $155 in a couple of months' time. Otherwise, if sentiment fails to return to positive, the price could fall to $100, back to the mid-2016 level.

