Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (10/20/17)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of October 20, 2017.

One week post-Hurricane Nate, crude production returned to “normal” and increased by over 1M bpd and came in at a forecasted 9.507M bpd. The 7M barrels of extra crude produced was in addition to the 640K bpd (i.e., 4.5M barrels) of increased crude imports.

While the 11-12M barrels of crude was significant, we would have expected a much higher crude build than the 856K barrels reported. Some of the inventories were drawn away as the export arb remained wide open since the WTI/Brent spreads were still well above $6/barrel. Exports increased by 126K bpd from the prior week, and again approached its all-time high of slightly over 1.9M bpd, a record only set two weeks ago. Moreover, although we’re still currently in refinery maintenance season, refiners are no doubt quickly turning around their facilities as soon as possible given the healthy margins. Refinery utilization increased from a trough of 84.5% last week to 87.8% this week, which equates to over 609K bpd of higher crude demand or almost 4.2M barrels.

What’s most surprising this week was petroleum products. Gasoline and distillates decreased by 5.47M barrels and 5.25M barrels, respectively. Combined total crude and petroleum product stocks fell by 12.3M barrels for the week. Much of this can be attributed to the net imports. Imports of petroleum products declined by 3.5M barrel, whereas exports increased by close to 5M barrels. Combined (lower imports, higher exports) produced the significantly above average draws you saw for the week.

Here’s our updated chart for total US crude and products.

As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

This is what a rebalancing looks like. The US, the last bastion of inventories, is now drawing significantly and heavily. We’ll continue to see elevated exports levels of both crude and petroleum products, and so long as physical spreads remain healthy (and they still are as of this week), traders will continue to coax oil out of US storage.

In the last month, oil inventories (both crude and petroleum) products have drawn by close to 30M barrels. 30M barrels. Let's think about that for a second. Using historical 5-year averages, oil inventories drew by 300K barrels (2012-2016) during the same time frame. Now perhaps you're thinking well, OSC, the shale boom of the past few years and the accompanying inventory builds have really distorted inventory averages. Let's go back to 2010-2014 then... oil inventories drew by slightly over 4.08M barrels. One could say, well, oil production fell offline because of last month's hurricane and that accounts for say 8M barrels, which means we're left with 22M barrels of draw, which would seem conservative.

Even then, in the past month we're drawing at a pace over 80x larger than the most recent 5-year average or 5x larger than the earlier 2010-2014 5-year average. Regardless of which marker you choose, we're certainly not in Kansas anymore. We're sliding into an inventory shortage, folks, and we're doing it fast. From producers on up, everyone's incentivized to game oil prices higher, and higher they'll Toto-ly go.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.