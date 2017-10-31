LTC Properties Vs. Omega Healthcare: Battle Of The Healthcare REITs

There is one winner here, but it was a close contest.

We recently became aware of LTC properties Inc. (LTC). Since it operated in the skilled nursing and senior homes sector, we compared it to one of our existing holdings, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI), to determine if we should add it to our portfolio.

The Businesses

OHI's portfolio comprises 992 healthcare facilities in 42 states and the UK, focusing on skilled nursing, transitional care and Senior Housing. The REIT receives fixed rent payments from tenants with annual escalators, while operators receive revenues through Medicare, Medicaid or Private Pay.

LTC invests in senior housing and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions, including mezzanine lending. The REIT currently has investments in 201 properties in 28 states.

Portfolio distribution

OHI has heavy leaning towards SNFs, with senior housing comprising 1/6th of the portfolio.

Source: OHI Q2-2017 supplemental

LTC, on the other hand, has investments split about evenly between the two sectors.

Source: LTC Q2-107 supplemental

Valuation

To examine the relative valuation of these two, we compared the Enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA ratios. This is a clean way to neutralize the differences in debt carried by the two companies.

LTC EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by Ycharts

OHI is clearly cheaper here, and not too long ago the two traded at virtually identical multiples.

Next, we looked at cash flow per share and here again we saw the same story.

OHI Price to CFO Per Share (TTM) data by Ycharts

Cash flow per share from Ycharts is a good proxy but not perfect for estimating the funds from operations (FFO) multiple. Since Ycharts lack the FFO data, we obtained the 2018 consensus FFO from NAREIT. We then used the current dividend yield and calculated the payout ratios.

Based on the five different criteria we looked at, OHI appears to be the clear winner.

Debt and Lease terms

LTC has clearly superior structure when comparing the total debt taken on, although OHI is pretty good as well. Both are below 5X and that is definitely on the low side for REITs.

OHI Financial Debt To EBITDA (Annual) data by Ycharts

OHI's portfolio has long lease terms with no significant near-term lease maturities.

LTC has slightly higher maturities in the 2018-2020 timeframe, but overall the lease terms are comparable.

Operator Statistics

OHI's tenants average an EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization & rent) of 1.33X.

The mean is fine, but with 10% of the revenues having sub 1.0X EBITDAR, we think rent cuts for OHI tenants are a matter of "when" and not "if."

The mean EBITDAR coverage of LTC properties is pretty close to OHI's when you average the two divisions, but currently there is no significant tenant sub 1.0X coverage based on the second-quarter conference call transcript.

OHI's portfolio is very well-diversified and the UK exposure is another positive. But based on the slip in the second-quarter conference call, we think that its second largest tenant is going to require rent cuts.

Robert Stephenson Well, I think what -- we're trying to be very transparent about where we stand both of these tenants. The one tenant that's $10 million behind, literally the LCs and personal guarantees beyond cover that, well beyond. So that's collectible. It's just a question of as you work through a process either steps of that, there's no reason for us to pull that lever because we know where we stand in working through with them, where we're going to be and we see -- we think there's a process that takes us through and they pay us to the expense they can. So we look at that and go, okay, that's that tenant. And then the second tenant, the first one that Dan talked about, is $11 million in arrears, doesn't have kind of security behind it that signatured us (this should be "Signature has" based on what we heard), but that's one that we have to evaluate.





Of course, OHI is not the only one dealing with Signature.

Matros also addressed an elephant in the room: Signature HealthCARE, LLC, the troubled Louisville, Ky.-based operator that accounts for 9% of Sabra’s portfolio. The REIT is exploring a restructuring of its leases with Signature, either through an out-of-court solution or prepackaged bankruptcy. Either way, Matros said, the company plans to have a solution as soon as the end of the year or shortly thereafter. “We feel like we’re at a pretty good place with Signature,” Matros said. Whispers of a Signature shake-up have been looming for some time now, with another landlord — Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. — denying a report in May that it had hired a third-party advisory firm to probe its options regarding Signature. On its second-quarter earnings call, Omega identified Signature as one of two tenants that had fallen behind on its rent, owing the REIT $10 million. The Signature problem has turned into “a cooperative effort” with Omega, according to a post-call analysis by Mizuho Securities USA, LLC. The investment bank also said it expects “a reasonable outcome” to the situation. “But if the route taken does involve bankruptcy, that could temporarily spook the system,” Mizuho added.

Just to be clear, we don't envision this breaking the system, but OHI will have to deal with this just like Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) did.

Moving on to LTC's portfolio, we see that it is more heavily concentrated with fewer operators driving a bigger portion of its revenues.

Recent chatter has brought up troubles existing for Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) and of course the Tylenol sales rep masquerading as a healthcare operator, Genesis Healthcare (GEN). But as mentioned previously, neither of these has troubles covering rent at the property level for LTC.

We have a winner!

OHI is cheaper based on all financial metrics compared to LTC. LTC, on the other hand, clearly has less issues currently with its tenants, but with the top four tenants making up 50% of revenues, that to us is a high concentration of risk, especially in an industry that is currently having difficulties. LTC is offsetting that risk by having about 40% of its revenues sourced from private pay versus only 12% for OHI.

When we balance out the pros and cons, OHI, at the current price, wins out, but not by much. We previously envisioned what a worst-case scenario would be for OHI. While we don't think we will quite get there, even after the rent cuts that will likely happen, OHI will be a better value than LTC. OHI's size and scale that are several-fold that of LTC and investment grade-rated debt also helped make up our minds. We recently bought this healthcare REIT after its big decline and are fresh out of cash, but we will consider LTC as an addition to our portfolio down the line.

On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "buy like this is Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate OHI at 6.5 and LTC at 6.0.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. This was written before the earnings release for OHI. TipRanks: BUY OHI & LTC

