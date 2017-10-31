Devon Energy - Ride Along (Part 1)

For our first post on Devon Energy (DVN), we are going to take some time discussing a bit of Devon’s history, giving us some sense of the company’s DNA as well as a better understanding of one of its core assets . . . the Barnett. Now, of course, Devon would prefer that we focus on its two “franchise assets,” in the Delaware and the STACK. However, the Barnett represented 43% Devon’s proved reserves at the time of the Dec. 31, 2016 reserve report and 28% of Devon’s total production in 2016, making it Devon’s single largest asset by these measures.

After that we will go over the things things that have jumped out to us after our initial review of the company. In subsequent posts we will dig more into the details on these issues to the extent that feel they are critical to properly valuing the company.

Devon’s Conversion to a Shale Believer

[Note: The information in the following three paragraphs and the block quote that follows are from Chapter 5 ("Barnett: 1999") in Nissa Darbonne's book The American Shales, with Kindle locations provided after the quotes.]

For those of you who don’t know the history of the shale revolution, Devon Energy was the first E&P company to use the new shale paradigm while making an acquisition. In 2001, when Devon acquired its Barnett Shale assets through the purchase of Mitchell Energy for $3.1 billion, the price was more than what other E&Ps were willing to pay. In fact, Mitchell Energy was put up for sale in 1999, but no one was willing to offer a price that was high enough to satisfy Mitchell Energy founder George P. Mitchell. Today, Mr. Mitchell is commonly known as the “grandfather” of the shale revolution for his work “unlocking” the Barnett Shale (the first shale unlocked in the shale revolution). Since Mitchell knew what his resource was capable of, first-hand, and there were few other “believers”, they couldn’t agree on price in 1999. Two years later, with more drilling results to prove Mitchell’s case, Devon came back and was ready to pay a price that Mitchell would accept.

From a conventional approach to resource evaluation, the price Devon paid was essentially a break-even price, leaving little room for a return on the investment. As Devon’s then-CEO, Larry Nichols, put it “We would have gotten our money back.” (Loc. 1125) This was based on the assessment of the 120,000 acres where Mitchell had proved the concept, but Mitchell had another 430,000 acres in the Barnett, such that if the shale was really as repeatable at Mitchell believed, the upside would be substantial.

As a brief aside, it is instructive to know why the industry was skeptical about the remaining 430,000 acres and not the 120,000 “core” acres, because this example illustrates how the success or failure of a shale goes far beyond the simple metrics of “net pay”, “gas in place”, and “oil in place” that are commonly shared in investor presentations. Here is an excerpt from Nissa Darbonne’s The American Shales explaining the issue, most of which is quoting Larry Nichols directly:

The core in Wise and Denton counties [the 120,000 acres] was where the Viola-limestone frac barrier sat above the water-bearing Ellenburger. “So, if you fraced a vertical well there, you didn’t frac into the water. But if you drilled the well where the Viola was absent [the 430,000 acres] and fraced into it, some of those fractures would go into the water and you would get a water well. “The solution—to make the Barnett work outside the core—we postulated was to drill a horizontal well to stay at the top of the formation. When you fraced it, you wouldn’t go into the water. When we bought [Mitchell Energy], all we knew was that only the core acreage worked and only with vertical wells.” (Loc. 1136)

The presence (or lack thereof) of a “frac barrier” has also played a role in other shale plays, though not always having to do with the threat of a water-bearing zone line the Ellenburger. Often it is a matter of increasing the efficiency of the frac-jobs. Having a good frac barrier above or below (or, ideally both above and below) helps to keep more of frac fluids and proppant “in zone.” This means you get more stimulated reservoir per dollar spent on the frac-job. Beyond frac barriers, there are often other parameters that influence how efficient a frac-job will be. Rock layers that are more brittle will respond better, while those that are more ductile may act more like PlayDoh and may even “heal” (proppant notwithstanding) after the frac-job, closing off the fractures. So, don’t let yourself get duped by impressive “oil in place”, “gas in place”, or “net pay” figures (which are popular in investor presentations) without checking to see if there some other factors that might be driving the success or failure of operations in a given play.

Getting back to Devon, specifically, we will keep these issues regarding the Ellenburger in mind later on when we consider the potential for re-fracking the wells in this area with the larger frac-jobs being performed today. On the one hand, the larger volumes pumped will increase the chances of breaking into the Ellenburger (making water disposal costs prohibitively expensive), and on the other hand, the more tightly-packed stage spacing will, to some extent, offset this by spreading these volumes as smaller bursts across more stages/clusters.

Devon’s Heavy Oil

Devon’s Canadian “Heavy Oil” assets were 24% of Devon’s proved reserves at the time of the Dec. 31, 2016 reserve report and 22% of Devon’s 2016 total production, making these assets second only to the Barnett when measured by these metrics. Now, granted, these are not always the best metrics to use from a valuation standpoint, but their size relative to the other assets is large enough to make it clear that we cannot just focus on the headline “franchise” assets (the Delaware and the STACK) when it comes to valuing Devon.

The good thing about Devon’s heavy oil assets is that they are primarily steam-assisted gravity drainage (“SAGD”) projects. There are two ways to extract the bitumen in the Canadian oil sands. One is SAGD and the other is surface mining. SAGD projects have continued to grow in Western Canada, while the mining projects have not, reflecting (in our view) the comparative economics of the two different approaches. The other good thing about SAGD is that one of the major operating expenses is the purchase of natural gas to use in heating the steam. This means that while the revenue side of the SAGD projects is hurting due to the shale revolution, takeaway constraints, and other factors, these same factors are simultaneously driving down this major operating expense.

These projects also require the purchase of condensate as a “diluent” to dilute the heavy oil so it will flow in the pipelines; however, the exposure to condensate prices has little relevance due to the fact that these condensate volumes are just resold by the same company down the line.

The STACK

The STACK is Devon’s third largest asset based on reserves and production. It was 19% of proved reserves at the Dec. 31, 2016 reserve report date and 15% of total production in 2016.

The thing to keep in mind with the STACK is that the production is only 20% oil. It’s more common to see companies present the “liquids” percentages (which for Devon was 48% in 2016) but when you look at the details, these “liquids” are mostly NGLs and not oil. The is significant because NGLs trade at a substantial discount to oil—at least in the current price environment. (Back when Devon acquired Mitchell Energy, the price difference between oil and NGLs was just $2/bbl—wouldn’t that be nice!)

The Delaware and the Eagle Ford

In contrast with the STACK, the Delaware and the Eagle Ford are closer to genuine oil plays. The both have “liquids” cuts of roughly 75%, and for both this figure drops to 55% when we look just at the oil. In other words, the majority of their production is in fact oil.

Company-Wide Liquids Trend

On a company-wide basis, the liquids cut of Devon’s 2016 production was 62% (excluding the assets divested in 2016). This percentage is significantly higher than the liquids cut reflected in the reported reserves, which was 54%. While this 8% gap might seem small, we learned earlier from our analysis of Whiting Petroleum (WLL) that small changes in the liquids cut we assume going forward can have an outsized impact on the estimated value of the company. Seeing a liquids cut in the reserve report that is lower than the liquids cut in the current production can be thought of as a clue that weighs in favor of assuming a lower liquids cut going forward. However, it is always best to have more than one clue when making this kind of inference. In Whiting’s case there were at least three major clues (including a lower liquids cut in the reserve report) that supported this inference, whereas with Devon we have just the one, and there are also factors that would drive Devon towards a higher liquids cut (such as having a large inventory of undeveloped assets with liquids cuts that are higher than the current average—most of which would not show up in the proved reserves).

Data Analytics

Devon’s harping on data analytics caught our attention for two reasons: 1) We are characteristically skeptical of these kinds of buzz word corporate fads, and 2) we recently came across an instance of “big data” coming to the rescue that completely contradicted our knee-jerk skepticism. This led to the following realizations.

Some of the unique characteristics of the shale revolution lead to a real-world basis for why statistical techniques requiring large sample sizes would be applicable and extremely helpful in the current context. In the pre-shale world of large, NASA-scale offshore projects, a company cannot afford to drill enough wells to represent a large enough sample to learn from and then apply to additional wells. Taking this sample-size approach to learning would leave most companies bankrupt, and further, it wouldn’t even work due to the significant differences from one major project to the next.

[Note: The details in the following paragraph are from Thane Gustafson's book, Wheel of Fortune, on the Russian oil industry after the fall of the Soviet Union. This is primarily discussed in Chapter 5: The Russian "Oil Miracle": 1999-2004, with the exception of the use of rigs on rails, which is on page 151.]

The case we recently came across that illustrates how this could work is the work Schlumberger did to revive some of the giant oil fields in Russia in the early 32000s. There were thousands of wells to manage because the Russians adopted a manufacturing approach to drilling. They even placed their rigs on railroad-like systems so that they could drill a well, slide down the rails a few feet, and then drill another well without having to disassemble and reassemble the rig. Sound familiar? A manufacturing approach to drilling has become the mantra of the shale revolution, and the use of rails is similar to what we are doing today by combining pad drilling with walking rigs (rigs that can “walk” over to the next well in pad without having to be disassembled and then reassembled). There are some key differences, since the Russian fields were primarily waterflood projects, but the same basic pattern is present in both cases: A manufacturing approach to drilling led to large numbers of wells in the same area such that statistical methods requiring large sample sizes could be applied. The approach taken by Schlumberger in Russia was very successful and a major contributor to the rapid rebound in Russian oil production from 2000 to 2004, shown in the figure below. Source: Wikipedia ("Petroleum Industry In Russia")

With this in mind, we would not take Devon’s emphasis on “data analytics” lightly. There is real potential for gains from this kind of approach. It is also notable that they say they are doing this equally for their current production and not just for optimizing the wells currently being drilled and completed. This is something we like to see because it’s easy to underappreciate how important older wells can be for the present value of a company—again, the Barnett was 28% of Devon’s 2016 production. It’s tempting to look at a type curve for a single well and say, “We can ignore production after the 20-year mark because the effects of discounting will make those cash flows irrelevant.” However, while this is true in isolation, it is not true when we are looking at the aggregate portfolio of wells held by a given company at a given point in time. The 21st year in a well’s life may seem irrelevant when you’ll looking at it from year zero, but it’s practically all that matters when you’re looking at it from year 20. Consequently, the way a company treats its older wells is often an overlooked factor that gradually creeps in and influences the value of a company stealthily overtime.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein by the author are not an investment recommendation and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity. This is not an investment research report. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. Any analysis presented herein is illustrative in nature, limited in scope, based on an incomplete set of information, and has limitations to its accuracy. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings, and consult a qualified investment advisor. The information upon which this material is based was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but has not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee its accuracy. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.