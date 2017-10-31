Diamond Offshore: Prepare For Correction

Diamond Offshore is one of the strongest drillers, but its shares have risen too fast and now depend on oil for further upside.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) has been the leading offshore drilling stock in the current rally, rising more than 60% from August lows, outpacing rivals like Noble Corp. (NE), Rowan (RDC), Transocean (RIG) and Ensco (ESV). I have repeatedly praised Diamond Offshore’s management for their conservative strategy both in my articles and comments. However, the stock has gone a long way since August. Is the upside really justified? The company’s third-quarter report gives us a chance to discuss this issue.

Diamond Offshore reported earnings of $0.25 per share, easily beating analysts’ expectations. Due to previous-era contracts and operational efficiency, Diamond Offshore is still able to post positive numbers. However, the most attention should be paid to forward-looking catalysts.

The company has secured short-term work for Ocean Patriot and Ocean Apex. Ocean Apex will be doing a one-well job for Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) in U.K. from early March 2018 to mid-May 2018 at an undisclosed rate. The rig will later perform a previously disclosed job with Apache (APA) from early June 2018 to early June 2020 at an undisclosed rate. Ocean Apex will drill one well for Woodside in direct continuation of the current contract from mid-February 2018 to early April 2018 at an undisclosed rate. The day rate on the previous short-term job was $205,000. I expect that the new contract comes at a similar rate. During the earnings call, Diamond Offshore stated that both contracts were above cash breakeven.

Also in the news, Diamond Offshore stated that it was moving its cold stacked rig Ocean Onyx to Asia. Speaking about the move, the company stated that it was able to book a cheap trip and this was a crucial factor in this decision. Thus, Ocean Onyx is moving from a still-overcrowded market of the Gulf of Mexico to a potentially more lucrative market in Asia. Despite the move, I don’t expect any news from Ocean Onyx in the near term. While the Asian market may certainly be attractive in the future, current data does not point to increased activity in the region.

As for the market outlook, Diamond Offshore has once again stated that it was not ready to call a bottom. It also added that it was in no rush to enter into any transaction. This was a highly interesting comment given the previous rumor that said that Diamond Offshore ordered a floating factory in China. It’s possible that the company is just secretive about the breakthrough technology, but it’s also possible that it is not ready to make any move at all. As per Diamond Offshore, there has been no pick up in customer inquiries despite the recent oil price upside, so oil producers want to see a stable $60+ oil (BNO) before making serious moves.

There is certainly a significant risk in missing the opportunity to secure rigs at rock-bottom prices. Peers Transocean and Ensco have already made their moves with the purchase of Songa and the acquisition of Atwood. Diamond Offshore clearly needs to add some modern rigs to its fleet. However, the 6th-gen floater market remains oversupplied and current day rates are very low – the most notable data point is Transocean’s recent contract with BHP Billiton (BHP). In this light, Diamond Offshore’s reluctance to pay for rigs that will be either stacked or work at near-breakeven day rates is understandable.

Financially, the company is very strong with first debt maturity coming in 2023. This fact gives Diamond Offshore the time to wait for market recovery. The company’s financial strength is the main reason why Diamond Offshore enjoyed the most upside among its peers. You can easily come with a very bad scenario for Ensco, which weakened its finances with the acquisition of Atwood, or for Noble Corp., which has a less favorable maturity schedule. However, it’s next-to-impossible to come up with such a scenario for Diamond Offshore.

However, the upside in the company’s current shape is also limited without growth moves. Four 6th-gen drillships are working at lucrative day rates in contracts that will keep the majority of them busy until 2020. However, this backlog is known to everyone and there’s no upside for those rigs in the coming few years. Among cold stacked rigs, the company mentioned Ocean Onyx and Ocean Endeavor as prime candidates for reactivation. Such a reactivation (if coupled with a decent contract) may certainly serve as an additional upside catalyst, but it won’t be a game changer. I’d argue that the company needs either to order a floating factory or to purchase additional rigs (at good prices, of course) to have substantially more upside from current levels.

Looking at both daily and weekly charts for Diamond Offshore, I’d note that the company’s shares are near resistance lines on both timeframes. In my opinion, technical considerations start playing an increasingly important role after a major run when investors and traders are looking for exit levels. In this case, Diamond Offshore’s upside may continue in the near term due to corresponding upside in oil, which has recently breached the $60 level and may develop additional momentum. However, the rapid change in Diamond Offshore’s share price is not supported by such a change in business fundamentals. The stock is entering a speculative territory and deserves a tight stop for a long position. No one has a crystal ball to call an exact day when a correction might start, but one thing is clear – when it starts, it will be significant as the price increase has been very robust, while business fundamentals did not change that much.

