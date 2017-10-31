Biotech Analysis Central: Daily Pharma News - October 30, 2017

Welcome to Biotech Analysis Central Daily News, a daily news report and analysis about what has happened lately in the biotech industry.

EMA Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb Type II Variation Application For Opdivo

News: On Monday October 30, 2017, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that the EMA accepted its type II variation application for Opdivo. What that means is that the company was looking to expand Opdivo (nivolumab) to be able to treat patients with recurrence of melanoma who have already undergone complete surgical resection. With the submission of the application being complete, it now means that the review process by the EMA can now be initiated.

Analysis: This approval will be good for Bristol-Myers Squibb, because it will expand up on its Opdivo indication for melanoma. Opdivo is already in the lead over Keytruda in terms of overall sales. This expanded access will only help Bristol-Myers Squibb maintain that lead. Should Opdivo be approved for this indication it also adds another treatment option for patients with advanced melanoma. That is because these patients have a disease recurrence rate of 68% or more. They are in dire need of new treatment options, and Opdivo just might be the answer for them. I expect that the EMA will likely allow approval for the expanded indication for this patient population. That is because data from the ongoing Checkmate-238 study met the primary endpoint of recurrence free survival.

Celgene Posts Positive Phase 3 Ozanimod Data In Patients With Multiple Sclerosis

News: Over this past weekend, Celgene (CELG) posted positive data in its phase 3 trial treating patients with multiple sclerosis. The company used its drug ozanimod to treat these patients. The company posted positive results from its phase 3 SUNBEAM trial, which recruited a total of 1,346 patients. The company posted statistically significant scores for the annualized relapse rate.

Analysis: It is good to see that the trial met on its endpoint for annualized relapse rate using ozanimod. It is especially good, considering that Celgene paid $7.2 billion to get its hands on the drug in question. I think that, should ozanimod hit the market for multiple sclerosis, it should do pretty well against competing products. The first competing product ozanimod will have to go up against would be Gilenya form Novartis (NVS). Ozanimod should fare well against Gilenya for two reasons. The first being that they both carry just about the same efficacy profile. The second being that ozanimod has a slight edge over Gilenya, because it has a better safety profile. The other competitor would be Avonex from Biogen (BIIB). Once again, the efficacy profile of ozanimod is just about in line with Avonex. In terms of safety, ozanimod is just about as safe to take as Avonex. I see ozanimod being a good selling product for Celgene once it reaches the market. I believe it can do well against its competitors.

Merck Withdraws Keytruda Application For First-line Lung Cancer Indication

News: On Friday October 27, 2017, Merck (MRK) had announced withdrawal of its application to the EMA for Keytruda in combination with pemetrexed and carboplatin. The company was seeking approval for Keytruda as a first-line treatment for nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The company submitted an application to the EMA for marketing approval on this indication based on the KEYNOTE-021 study results.

Analysis: This withdrawal was a huge blow for Merck because this indication would have been a major boost to its Keytruda franchise (at least 120,000 patients). Merck was confident in its data, it's just that the EMA is typically less likely to approve a drug that is only in a phase 2 clinical trial. Therefore, Merck pulling out now makes some sense. It may not be the end of the road though for Keytruda in this indication. It could choose to complete the phase 3 trial and then eventually re-file for marketing approval from the European Union. The good news is that Keytruda will still be okay despite not obtaining approval for this patient population from the EMA. That's because in the Q3 earnings report, Merck noted that Keytruda broke $1 billion in sales. That makes it the second largest franchise drug for Merck, meaning Januvia still remains at the top.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.