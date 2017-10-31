Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals: RARE Opportunity To Profit

Summary: Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) is a highly speculative play. On the pro side, it has an upcoming PDUFA on November 16 for rhGUS, its lead drug candidate targeting a rare disease called MP7. It has another backup PDUFA for another drug candidate burosumab for another rare disease called XLH, on April 17, 2018. The company has about $400mn of cash and short term investments, and a burn rate of $70mn per quarter, which should thus see it well into 2019 before it needs more funding. It has a strong collaboration agreement with Takeda worth $65mn in milestone payments and possibly more besides in royalties. Moreover, it is trading right at its 52-week low, which could potentially make for a nice entry point.

On the flipside are some of the reasons why it is trading near its 52-week low despite having an upcoming PDUFA or two. One reason may be its acquisition of Dimension Therapeutics for a sum that many will view as overpaying. The other is that the company had to abandon its phase 3 drug for the muscle wasting disease GNE myopathy after a trial failure. In March this year, it had poor results from yet another drug candidate, this one in phase 2 for glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; the company, however, will conduct a pivotal trial in patients showing “absence seizures” which are periods of unresponsiveness shown by these patients, where the drug apparently showed some benefit. Moreover, probably its most important drug, borosumab, while meeting its primary endpoints in XLH, failed a key secondary endpoint that raises questions about easy approval.

Discussion: RARE has been through both positive and negative news, however, the stock has fallen steadily. The upcoming FDA decision for its lead drug candidate rhGUS could be a major catalyst. This drug candidate is targeting Mucopolysaccharidosis 7, an ultra rare disease. Currently there is no FDA approved therapy for the condition. The chances of the drug receiving an approval are considerably good as rhGUS showed strong results in Phase 3 study. It is also under consideration in European Union for marketing authorization and the decision is likely to be out in the first half of the next year.

The conclusions from this phase 3 trial were as follows:

• Primary Endpoint met with highly significant 64.8% reduction in urinary GAG excretion after 24 weeks of treatment (p<0.0001) • Clinical results indicate improvements in certain domains for some subjects including 6MWT, fatigue and visual acuity as well as patient and clinician assessments of change • Majority of subjects improved on active treatment in at least one domain; some assessments were hindered by cognitive and physical impairments

• MDRI showed overall improvement with mean score (SD) of +0.5 domains (0.80) (p=0.0527)

• ICR met in 25% of subjects at treatment week 24 • Acceptable safety profile with only 2 hypersensitivity-type IARs (including 1 treatment-related SAE), no discontinuations or missed infusions due to AEs • 7 of 12 subjects developed anti-rhGUS antibodies; not associated with hypersensitivity AEs



Overall, both efficacy and safety seem good enough for an approval, especially considering the rarity of the disease, the lack of any treatment option and the severity of conditions affecting children and young adults.

The other important drug candidate for RARE is burosumab. The company recently announced that the US Food and Drug Administration accepted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for burosumab to treat pediatric and adult patients with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH). The therapy has been granted a Priority review status and the PDUFA action date has been set for April 17, 2018. It is not yet clear whether the FDA would be conducting an advisory committee meeting or not, but if it does, then the catalyst will come at least a month earlier. Earlier this year the company had to conduct a Pre-Biologics License Application (pre-BLA) meeting with the FDA for the clinical data to be provided with the application. The meeting had a positive outcome as it was decided that Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals did not need to submit additional data from its pediatric Phase 3 study. Burosumab already has Breakthrough Therapy Designation for X-Linked Hypophosphatemia pediatric patients. However, under the latest application, the therapy will be tested for both adult and pediatric patients.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals faced some issues with burosumab earlier, which may raise some questions about the approval probability of the drug. The drug had failed to meet a secondary endpoint during its trials, however, it met its primary endpoint of the number of patients achieving serum phosphorus levels above the lower normal limit in comparison to the placebo. Additionally, the drug is also under consideration in the European Union for marketing approval, which is likely to be another positive catalyst for the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals plans to grow organically as well as through acquisitions as it recently completed the acquisition of gene therapy company Dimension Therapeutics after an intense bidding fight. The company is shelling out $151 million for the acquisition which it claims will allow it to have enhanced geographical presence and stronger drug portfolio. The transaction priced Dimension stock at $6 apiece, which is almost twice the price of $3.41 per share offered by the rival firm, Regenxbio Inc. Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals will also compensate Dimension for $2.85 million termination fee payable to Regenxbio for reneging on the earlier agreement. The acquisition price paid by Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals is another cause of concern as for the most part of the year, Dimension stock traded at far lower price level and even dipped as low as $1.05. The dip was mainly in response to the company abandoning its lead drug candidate due to disappointing trial results. In the coming quarters, it would be interesting to see how Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals works to integrate Dimension pipeline with its own. At current point, it seems that the company paid excessively for the acquisition especially as the acquired company has just lost its lead drug candidate.

This may end up adding more problems for Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, which recently had to halt the work on its experimental drug for muscle wasting disease GNE myopathy. The aceneuramic acid extended release (Ace-ER) failed to meet its primary endpoint of improving upper extremity muscle strength. The setback is particularly bad as the drug was already in phase 3. The company scrapped the study and is likely to bear the brunt of losing an advanced candidate especially as the drug was touted to have blockbuster potential for this rare condition. With this debacle, the FDA decision for burosumab has become even more crucial for the company. The drug is worth about $1.4bn according to EvaluatePharma, which is 80% of the company’s current market cap.

RARE lost 29 percent of its value this year so far. The stock is currently setting new 52 week lows. It is difficult to say whether this trend will continue, but with the upcoming PDUFA, there may be some improvement to the stock’s price, providing a speculative profit opportunity to investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RARE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.