Euroland Equities: Beneficiaries Of Brexit Uncertainty?

By Nick Sheridan

In this video, European equities Portfolio Manager Nick Sheridan discusses his thoughts on value in European markets, addressing the growth versus value debate, and why he thinks Brexit uncertainty represents an opportunity over the shorter term for euroland-focused value managers.

In the short term, uncertainty is good for the eurozone full stop in the sense that there will be a migration of higher-margin jobs across to the eurozone and the market will anticipate that. Longer term, the value opportunity may well turn out to be in UK stocks, but that’s probably at least two years away until Brexit is sorted out. I think one of the reasons that growth has performed so well over the last nine months has been a decrease in the volatility in markets. Decrease in volatility allows people to look further out in terms of their time horizon on the assumption that the last 12 months, two years is what they will see two years further out. There’s a saying in markets that if someone tells you this time it’s different, don’t believe them. And I have yet to see conditions in markets where volatility remains this low for very long so I think it is unlikely that growth will continue to outperform at quite the rate it has. I’m finding value in areas of the market where other people are selling because of fear and greed.