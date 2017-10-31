Beware Twitter's Failing Revenue Growth, Look Deeper Into User Numbers

Twitter's reporting of Monthly Active Users has been inaccurate and unreliable. The story of growth in MAUs is misleading at best. International MAUs are largely unprofitable users. The U.S. market is saturated and there is no significant growth in MAUs here.

A forward Price/Earnings multiple of 51 is typically assigned to companies showing strong growth. Twitter has not shown any growth in 2017. In fact, Twitter has been a company in decline that does not deserve the current growth stock valuation that is assigned to its share price.

Twitter's (NYSE: TWTR) revenues have been in decline for three straight quarters now with the Q3 report showing a 4% decline YOY. Far worse, in the most affluent U.S market advertising revenue crashed by 18%. The U.S. market is vital to the growth and survival of a social media company like Twitter. However, the U.S. market has become increasingly saturated and is dominated by larger competitors.

It should be clear that Twitter has not been a growth stock and has in fact experienced declining revenues for all of 2017 thus far. This fact would represent a company in decline. The independently audited revenues clearly represent a company that is contracting. Accordingly, the idea that a company in decline should carry outlandish valuations like a forward PE with a multiple of 51 is ludicrous. Perhaps worse is the egregious overvaluation of the 6.48 Price to Sales Ratio. Despite the optimistic promises of a self-interested management team that future revenues will begin to show growth in Q417, prudent investors may want to examine the underlying metrics for this promised revenue growth. Namely, the highly suspect user engagement metric of Monthly Active Users, or MAUs should be reviewed very closely and considered unreliable by cautious investors.

The two graphics below indicate that Twitter's revenue growth rate has been sharply decelerating since 2014. And now the past three quarters of 2017 have shown Twitter's revenues are actually in decline YOY. Twitter is not currently a growth stock and does not deserve a growth stock valuation.

Twitter is by no means an early stage company that is experiencing rapid growth currently and hopes to grow into its current overvaluation by delivering a future string of quarterly reports showing continued rapid growth. If this were the case, then Twitter's current, sky-high valuations might be acceptable, albeit still highly speculative. However, Twitter is in fact quite the opposite in that it has become a late stage company with declining revenues, a shrinking workforce, is narrowing losses only by cutting costs, and is being dominated by superior competition. It is well known that management has been trying for years to get some other company to rescue them from their inability to successfully monetize the Twitter platform. The result has been no takers.

Nobody has offered to buy Twitter although the company has made it clear that it was for sale. Perhaps the due diligence on Twitter has shown it to be an overvalued, perennial money-loser that management has been unable to successfully monetize. If Twitter was a good deal, then it is very likely that the company would have been bought by now. But Twitter has not been bought by any of the knowledgeable investors who over the years have done a great amount of due diligence on this company.

Now in an increasingly saturated social media marketplace the chances for Twitter to ever grow into its current valuation may be increasingly out of reach. This company's stock appears very overvalued at current prices based upon declining revenues, increasing competition from superior companies, saturation of the most most affluent social media markets, and a shrinking R&D spend. Twitter's cost cutting measures appear to be that of a company in decline. Management has been trying to appease the market via financial engineering / cutting costs so that the quarterly financial reports will not show exploding losses due to steadily declining revenues.

This current cost-cutting is being done at the expense of the future. Research & Development is the life blood of a tech company whose future depends upon bringing new, innovative products to market to maintain revenue growth and higher profit margins. Without R&D a tech company is dead due to the competitive nature of the tech industry and the marketplace's desire for better products. In Twitter's Income Statement it is clear that R&D spending has been slashed significantly in order to contain the huge losses that otherwise would have occurred during the last three quarterly reports due to declining revenues. In Q416 R&D spending was $202 million, by Q317 R&D spending was about 35% lower at $136 million. Twitter does not look like a tech company planning for a long-term future in the highly competitive tech industry. Declining revenues are the death knell for a tech company like Twitter that faces competition for ad dollars by industry giants like Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) in an overly saturated U.S. social media marketplace.

The graphic below illustrates that Twitter's reach into the valuable Millennial demographic is just barely half of the market share of superior competition. Cutting R&D spending by 35% when Twitter already trails the competition by such a wide gap may be indicative of management's acknowledgement that they cannot compete in the increasingly competitive social media market over the long term. By trying to make their balance sheet look more attractive now by cutting costs Twitter may be attempting one last best effort to attract an acquisitor. Unfortunately, their efforts are very transparent and it is doubtful that any due diligence team of investors would mistake the current situation at Twitter for the falsely optimistic situation that CEO Dorsey and company want to sell to the market. Twitter's management understands their monetization dilemma better than anyone and has spent years trying to solve the platform's monetization problems. While video applications appear to be more promising, tinkering with items like the number of characters that users can tweet is not likely to be a viable solution. In fact, the management team at Twitter has been unable to find the solution and is in fact signaling for years now that they do not believe there is a solution to their company's problems. So CEO Dorsey and crew are now slashing costs each quarter to make the company appear like less of a perennial money loser. Despite Twitter's efforts to become hooked as an acquisition for a number of years now, no other company has been interested in landing this fish.

The final key point of this article is that investors want to become more aware of how social media company managers have come to view user engagement metrics, such as Monthly Active Users, or MAUs, as a form of soft currency. We can include Daily Active Users or DAUs in this discussion as well. Years ago social media managers learned that they could influence investors, markets, and advertisers with bold statements of growth in MAUs. This metric was so valuable that social media companies could command higher advertising prices from customers and thereby generate higher revenues if MAUs were growing rapidly. Just as important, investors would bid up the valuation of a company's stock if MAU growth was strong.

So you can see how the management of social media companies have had a strong motivation and temptation to report rapid growth of MAUs every quarter. But it was inevitable that markets, especially the most valuable and affluent U.S. market, would become saturated and growth of MAUs would sharply decelerate and even stall in the important U.S. market. With increasing competition from numerous social media players there is only so much time available in the day for a finite number of eyeballs to spend viewing social media. It was only a matter of time before this key metric of MAU growth hit the wall as markets became saturated with social media products.

But this sharply decelerating growth in user engagement did not stop some social media managers from continuing to state the presence of sharp user growth even when it may not have actually been present. Snap's (NYSE: SNAP) management team is the subject of numerous class action lawsuits that allege the company provided "false and misleading information during the IPO process" regarding Daily Active Users.

And Twitter just admitted during this Q3 financial report that they also mis-stated MAUs for years without being aware of their error. No investor should be so naive as to believe Twitter's flimsy explanation for mis-stating MAUs. In fact, prudent investors should consider that this false reporting of MAUs story at Twitter may be just the tip of the iceberg. User engagement is not regulated, it is unaudited, and it is largely unaccountable. So with such strong motivation and temptation to mislead on MAUs by companies like Twitter we should expect that this admission by Twitter of mis-reporting MAUs for years is not the entire story being told. The larger story of inaccurate user reporting may be much worse than investors have been told. Do we really believe that Twitter didn't know for years that their MAUs were being falsely reported. Then there is the previous issues of double-counting users, bot accounts, and false accounts. We just don't believe that any reasonable investor believes that these continuing incidents of false MAU reports are an accident or oversight.

Yet the Q3 financial report made much of Twitter's stated 4% MAU growth as shown in the graphic below. Although the graphic illustrates that MAU growth has largely plateaued, somehow these social media companies keep managing to squeeze out another few percentage points of growth every quarter: So let's dive deeper into the possible story of actual MAU growth at Twitter and remember much of the stock's record two-day 25% gain was dependent upon the reporting of increased MAUs.

As previously discussed, social media companies like Twitter depend upon the world's most affluent social media market in the U.S. for the bulk of their revenues. Monetizing the U.S. user base is crucial since purchasing power in other international markets is much lower. This makes doing business in these other markets much less profitable or possibly even a money-losing endeavor. User acquisition and maintenance costs often far exceed any Average Revenues Per User in these international markets.



And we also know that user growth in international markets may not be profitable and may actually cause increased losses. So user growth in these money-losing international markets is undesirable from a financial perspective. But social media companies have learned that they most show advertisers and investors at least a small amount of user growth quarterly so as not to appear that their growth has stalled or reversed. The solution is to report overall user growth but not explain that the user growth was from money-losing, international markets.

The graphic below shows that Twitter's U.S. market share plateaued long ago. This would explain why revenue growth has decelerated sharply and recently gone negative in the first three quarters of 2017. Again, the U.S. market is the vital market that determines a social media company's ability to grow and even survive. If a company like Twitter is not profitable after years of trying in the U.S. market and now this market is increasingly saturated, then the company is in trouble. There are no other markets where social media can perform as strongly as in the U.S. market. Since many international markets are simply money-losing markets it is counter-productive to bring on new users from those markets.

The U.S. market is saturated as the Twitter MAUs graphic below illustrates. And as competitors continue to bring new social media products and innovations to the U.S. market, then Twitter will become increasingly squeezed out of this market.

The take away is that there is no legitimate or profitable growth for Twitter MAUs. This explains why revenues continue to decline in 2017 while the company keeps reporting user growth every quarter. This can only be possible if the users being added are not profitable users. So Twitter can't find any growth in the saturated U.S. market and it is simply adding unprofitable MAUs from international markets to appease investors and customers by showing a nominal amount of quarterly growth in MAUs. Again, nobody is verifying if the user numbers that Twitter is reporting are even close to accurate. Perhaps we will receive more mea culpa reports from Twitter in the future about bots, double-counting, fake accounts, and apps that Twitter didn't know about. Of maybe we will just know by doing the simple math that the current user growth can only be unprofitable, international users since MAUs are up but revenues are down.

Now that we are clear that there is no legitimate, profitable MAU growth at Twitter we can expect 2018 to continue the no-growth scenario established in 2017. Since this is clearly not a growth stock we should assign a more reasonable valuation of about half of the current price per Twitter share.

Summary and Conclusion

Twitter has been putting different lipstick on the same pig quarter to quarter during 2017 in order to financially engineer its stock price from plummeting. This smoke and mirrors trick has worked thus far during the latter stages of this bull market. But the cost cutting strategy has a deleterious effect upon any chances for future growth. R&D spend has been declining, employees have been let go, marketing has been cut, and other cost control measures are being implemented. A key cost that has been cut is the company's stock based compensation plan, or SBC. Try and recruit new, top talent for your R&D or marketing programs when it is clear that your company's SBC program is being cut dramatically. Good luck with that effort.

Cost cutting measures are finite and eventually become self-defeating on several important levels. Employees, customers, investors, and the marketplace all realize that a company such as Twitter is downsizing due to competitive pressures and an inferior business model. This negative psychology can cause all involved with the company to begin to keep at least one eye upon the exit door from the shrinking company. Shrinking companies often experience declines in employee morale and possibly an exodus of talent as people witness the continuing rounds of layoffs and compensation reductions. Customers may begin to build less ad buys into future budgets as service and marketing are cut. Research and development may fall further behind the marketplace as the R&D spend continues to be ramped down lower. Recruiting and retaining top talent becomes very difficult as SBC is cut.

And even investors who are sometimes the last on the block to understand what employees, customers, and the marketplace understood over a year earlier finally get the picture that the company's downsizing is in fact part of its death spiral. Three consecutive quarters of declining revenues are telling the true story for Twitter loudly and clearly, but some investors want to focus upon the ephemeral, undocumented, user engagement numbers.

Cost cutting has been Twitter's primary means to contain the otherwise huge losses that would have occurred from the company's now steadily declining revenues. Of course, along with these declining revenues we also get wonderful stories of future turnarounds and meaningless quarters that might eke out a meager profit due once again to cost cutting. This type of manipulative investor relations rubbish is all straight out of the playbook of other declining companies from the past like Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) or Blackberry (NYSE: BB). Today is never very good so we will dress it up with lipstick, but tomorrow is always going to be wonderful. It's the old, "greater later" story all over again now being played out quarterly at Twitter.

Later is not going to be greater for Twitter. Here is why:

Current valuations may not be sustainable. A forward P/E of 51 and a Price to Sales Ratio of 6.48 are bizarre for this stock. Only in the latter stages of a bull market would investors allow this degree of undeserved overvaluation that is the current price of Twitter's stock.

Market saturation and competition will continue to increase. This will further squeeze ad pricing lower and diminishing revenues for Twitter will continue.

CEO Dorsey knows Twitter's predicament better than anyone and this is why the company has instituted a quarterly regimen of cost cutting. The idea is probably not to achieve sustained profitability as that seems unrealistic. It is likely that only the company's strongest Q4 will eke out a profit, maybe. And then the company will return to posting losses the rest of the year. That is not a sustainable business model. But Twitter management knew this a long time ago and did their best to sell themselves. Unfortunately, the rest of the world knows the Twitter business model is unsustainable also so there are no takers to buy Twitter.

New technology is likely to continue to emerge from superior competitors with large R&D budgets and top talent. Twitter's R&D spend may continue to be in decline. This could negatively impact the ability of the platform to stay current, innovative, and relevant.

Revenues may continue to decline as the 2017 cost-cutting measures will hurt the company's ability to generate future revenues. The company may be at the point where it will be difficult to find more costs to cut. As revenues decline further and they cannot be balanced against further cost cuts, then losses will increase sharply.

Analysts are calling for Q417 revenues of $692 million, which is far short of Q416 revenues of $717 million. This revenue shortfall would mark the fourth consecutive quarter of declining YOY revenues. This is not a growth stock. This is a company in decline.

Twitter may or may not have one profitable quarter in Q417 as revenues spike in this quarter annually. But any profitability will be achieved only due to continued cost cutting. Expect the company's guidance for Q118 to return to further losses that will likely continue in Q218 and Q318 also as seasonally weaker revenues return.

Twitter is not a growth stock. This stock does not deserve a growth stock valuation for its share price. When revenues are in decline for three quarters in a row, then the growth stock valuation should have been priced out already.

Even this bull market will not prop up the price of Twitter shares for long. And when this bull corrects, as all bull markets are guaranteed to correct, then stocks like Twitter that are trading on thin air will be hit the hardest.

This bear analyst on Twitter may be correct that people are going to get hurt badly in this stock as both the realization that the company's financial engineering cards have all been played and the overall market corrects. Notice that Josh Brown in the above linked CNBC video hangs his bull thesis upon user growth, which this discussion has debunked as meaningless and/or possibly illegitimate. Kevin O'Leary and the CFRA analyst, Scott Kessler, correctly point to stagnant or declining revenues. This is not a growth stock but it is priced with a forward PE of 51. That multiple could easily be cut all the way down to 15 or less for a stock that has declining revenues and will likely continue its long history of quarterly losses.

