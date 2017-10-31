Can Pharma Succeed In A Condition Impacting 1 In 68 Children?

If Roche, Curemark, Supernus, or any other company can get approval to address even one aspect of autism, then they could potentially reach blockbuster status with that medication.

The pharmaceutical industry has struggled to address autism due to its heterogeneity, with only two medications approved for any autism symptom - both of which were blockbusters.

About Autism

In 2014, the CDC estimated that 1 in 68 children in the United States have a neurodevelopmental condition known as Autism Spectrum Disorder (or Autism). This included 1 in 42 boys (versus 1 in 189 girls). Of note, there is some regional variation, with New Jersey having a rate of 1 in 45 children, versus Alabama with a rate of 1 in 175. Autism diagnostic criteria include persistent deficits in social communication and social interaction, as well as repetitive behaviors.

Aside from the "core" symptoms of autism (social skills and repetitive behaviors), there are many other symptoms and related disorders that are frequently associated with it. These can include:

Language delay

Sensory issues (including sensory integration issues)

Sleep issues

Irritability

Inattention

Hyperactivity/Impulsivity

Impulsive aggression (often irritability + impulsivity)

Anxiety

Intellectual impairment

Depression (especially in early teens)

Part of what makes autism a difficult disorder to treat is the fact that each individual with autism can have a variable presentation of the above symptoms. This significant heterogeneity among patients is one of the reasons that drug companies have had such a hard time getting medications to approval for the disorder. In fact, there have only been two medications ever approved for autism (both for autistic irritability) - Risperdal and Abilify. While both of these had several other indications, both drugs were tremendous blockbusters. Lifetime sales were over $30 billion for Risperdal and almost $47 billion for Abilify. The autism indication was only a small contributor to that, but it illustrates a point that medications that work in autism often work in other disorders as well.

Heterogeneity Has Caused Multiple Trial Failures in Autism

The variety of symptoms exhibited by children with autism has resulted in it being a tough target for investigational medications. Part of this has to do with the lack of easily identifiable targets. The Risperdal and Abilify studies relied on a broad measure called the Aberrant Behavioral Checklist (ABC). The ABC is a good tool for picking up significant behavioral disturbances, such as aggression and significant impulsive behaviors. However, it is not a good tool for picking up improvements in most of the other symptoms listed above.

Unfortunately, the FDA has difficulty agreeing to new end-points when one has already been "established" for a particular disorder. Thus, drug companies have been reluctant to pursue outcome measures for autism outside of the ABC (and similar broad scales). This has undoubtedly played a role in the failure of several later-stage drug trials.

For example, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had a promising study of a mavoglurant in Fragile X (a genetic disorder that is one of the leading known causes of autism). However, the reliance on ABC seemed to be a factor in Novartis eventually discontinuing the research of the drug, despite many participants in the study reporting positive results. The company explained that, while there were improvements in ABC seen in the medication arm, the placebo response was high as well. This likely can be explained by the fact that non-medicinal therapies were also given to all children in the study. The autism community is full of families desperate for solutions, and thus, it is no surprise that many families who were convinced that mavoglurant was helping have been very vocal in their response.

Likewise, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) also studied a drug called basimglurant in Fragile X. It showed initial promise in improving anxiety. However, Roche relied on the ABC and another broad measure called the ADAMS. This may have contributed to the failure of meeting the endpoints and Fragile X expert Dr. Jeffrey Cohen calling for other outcome measures to be used.

Of note, Roche was also a partner with Seaside Therapeutics. Seaside studied a drug called arbaclofen, which had shown promise in impacting social symptoms in autism. However, early results based on the ABC were not encouraging, and Roche withdrew its funding of the study. This crippled Seaside Therapeutics, and the company eventually dissolved (although its website still remains).

Again, families which felt that there had been improvements cried out for help and submitted petitions for continued study. A Phase 3 study was eventually completed from a University setting. However, the primary outcome was again the ABC, and this was again negative. There were several positive outcomes on secondary measures, such as subscale scores in children (none in adults/teens). Arbaclofen has potential (likely would require an additional large Phase 3 study), but I am unsure which company has the rights for this medication currently.

Autism families are desperate for results and are convinced that if more focused symptom targets are used, then studies would be more likely to be successful. I, as a child psychiatrist who specializes in Autism Spectrum Disorders, believe that there is almost certainly some truth in this statement. Many other physicians agree, and it is only recently that some pharma companies seem to be paying attention to this.

Current Drug Candidates in Autism

The lack of success of Roche, Novartis, and others has discouraged many drug companies from pursuing autism indications. Roche, to its credit, has been the most persistent large company looking for autism treatments. It currently has a Phase 2 candidate called RG7314 that is being investigated as an antagonist of the vasopressin V1A receptor. The primary target for this study is social symptoms, and thankfully, Roche has chosen a more specific primary outcome measure (the Social Responsiveness Scale, SRS-2). It is too early to predict the ultimate success of this study. However, eventual success would give Roche a potential blockbuster, given that social responsiveness is a core symptom of autism.

Most of the 1 in 68 children with autism (or at least those whose parents are open to medication) would likely be tried anything that targeted a core symptom. There are approximately 74 million children in the United States, which means that there are over 1 million with autism. As social deficits is a core symptom of autism, and there is no current medication for this, there are at least 1 million potential patients in the US alone. Even if only 25% of these were tried on a potential medication, that is potentially 250,000 patients and 3 million scripts a year. It is not hard to project $1 billion revenue for the first drug that can target social symptoms (in the US alone). It is estimated that $66 billion is currently spent in the US annually on the treatment of autism.

Roche is not the closest to the finish line at this point, though. That distinction goes to the private company Curemark. It is currently conducting a Phase 3 study of CM-AT, which is a mixture of enzymes, including chymotrypsin. The theory is that some children with autism have deficiencies in enzymes that result in inadequate amino acids for their bodies to function properly. Curemark claims to have previous studies showing improvement in irritability and social functioning with CM-AT in these situations, although the company's public evidence of this is limited, and the approach is considered controversial by others in the scientific community.

Of note, the ABC is again being used as a primary outcome, but the irritability subscale is the primary focus. While I, as a physician, would be happy with a verifiable positive outcome in the study, the fact that Curemark is private and relatively secretive makes it less interesting as an investor. The only potential impact would be if it were to receive approval related to social skills symptoms prior to a company like Roche doing so.

Other companies involved in the space include the following:

Alcobra (NASDAQ:ADHD) - Has a pipeline medication called metadoxine that it would like to further investigate in the Fragile X population. This medication recently failed in an ADHD study. The status of this compound is somewhat up in the air due to the company's recent merger with Arcturus. Arcturus will control over half of the combined company and has a deeper pipeline than Alcobra had remaining (after the failure of metadoxine in ADHD). It would not surprise me if this asset is shelved or sold to another company before further investigation.

Nueren (NEU.AU) - Investigating trofenetide in both Fragile X and Rett syndrome (which is another syndrome associated with autism). Trofenetide is analog of a peptide in IGF-1 (a critical growth factor in the brain). The study in Rett syndrome is nearing the start of Phase 3. The study in Fragile X completed Phase 2 with fairly good results, and Neuren is currently conducting another trial in a Fragile X-associated syndrome called FXTAS. Neuren is also considering studying trofenetide in a broader autism spectrum.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) - Marinus has completed a Phase 2 study of Ganaxolone in patients with Fragile X. Ganaxolone did not meet the primary endpoint, but did show some improvement in anxiety reduction and hyperactivity. Marinus has received orphan drug designation for ganaxolone in Fragile X, but is planning to compare results in Fragile X to the results of ganaxolone in other conditions before determining which indication to advance to Phase 3 first.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) - GW Pharma is studying cannabidivarin, which is a compound from the cannabis plant. There is tremendous support for studying cannabis-related compounds in portions of the autism community. While many patients are already trying over-the-counter options, GW Pharma is the first to advance a pharmacologic formulation into clinical studies. However, this is very early in development at this point.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) - Aevi has a medication called AEVI-0001 which it is evaluating in a genetic subgroup of autism patients. There is limited early data of this approach addressing ADHD-type symptoms in particular.

Yamo - Yamo is a private company which is conducting Phase 2 studies of a compound called L1-79. The target is "core symptoms" of autism. As a private company, Yamo has disclosed very little about L1-79 other than to say it is a modified formulation of a currently FDA-approved compound.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) - Supernus Pharma is studying its formulation of molindone for impulsive aggression in ADHD (a Phase 3 study). Slide 21 of the company's investor presentation mentions impulsive aggression in autism as another potential target. Given the success of Risperdal and Abilify, I expect Supernus will pursue molindone in autism if its ADHD study is positive.

Conclusions

Autism is a heterogenous disorder, but one that is desperate for new treatments. If a company were to get approval for a compound to treat its core symptoms (social skills or repetitive behaviors), it could easily become a billion-dollar drug. Roche has been the most persistent in searching for this, and at the moment, seems to have one of the few drugs targeting core symptoms of autism. Other compounds are targeting other symptom clusters or subgroups within the autism spectrum.

This approach is more likely to be successful than targeting autism as a whole, but may narrow the potential patient population. However, due to the lack of compounds approved for any indication other than autistic irritability, the approval of a compound with any indication within autism would be welcomed and likely to at least be tried in a large number of patients. This is particularly true if the compound causes fewer side effects than Risperdal and Abilify.

Investors wanting exposure to potential autism therapies could safely invest in a large company like Roche. However, if they are looking for a more speculative pick, then I would consider Neuren the best medium-term option (if the investor is able to invest in an Australian stock). If one is speculative and willing to wait several years for late-stage autism results, then GW Pharmaceuticals or Aevi Genomic may be intriguing options. Supernus (which is the one stock of these that I currently own) may be a wild card in the autism space if its formulation of molindone has success in its trial for ADHD.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no positions in any of the other stocks referenced and do not plan to initiate positions in them within the next 72 hours.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.