Financial Crisis:  Money And Credit Paradigm Shift, Part II

We utilize an alternative approach to examine why inflation is so low and to assess potential risks of another financial crisis.

Part I of this article (see here) provided an alternative view of the role of money and credit in the economy today, noting that commercial bank loans create deposits (which are money), not the other way around. In Part II, we will examine the implications of this factual finding for inflation, risks of another financial crisis and US equity prices.

As discussed previously, banks extend loans (and, given double-entry bookkeeping, deposits = money) either to support production of goods and services (the productive circuit) or to support financial and real asset transactions (financial circuit). In the chart below, Dirk Bezemer with the Institute for New Economic Thinking examines how credit was used from 1952 to 2007. What this chart clearly illustrates is that the vast majority of credit created from 1980 to 2007 was allocated to the purchase of financial and real assets.

Mainstream macroeconomics ignores the role of credit relying instead on the Quantity Theory of Money (QTOM). The QTOM suffers from a number of shortcomings: (1) it focuses on bank deposits instead of credit, (2) it assumes all money is used to support production of goods and services (i.e. it makes no distinction between different uses of credit, which in my view is essential to understanding financial crises) and (3) it ignores the fact that not all money needs to circulate all the time (money also can be used as a store of value).

The origins of the 2007-2008 global financial crisis trace back to the liberalization of financial markets that began in the early 1980s. As discussed elsewhere (see here), as the post-war regulatory structure was gradually dismantled, access to credit was eased (some would say “democratized”). This fueled rapid growth of credit relative to GDP (see chart below).

Banks and the so-called shadow banks allocated the vast majority of credit to support asset price transactions after 1980. However, only banks had the authority, within the private sector, to create money, given accounting conventions (they first create credit and then allocate the funds to the deposit account of the borrower). As the Bank of England states:

"Lending creates deposits - commercial banks create money in the form of bank deposits by making new loans. The central bank credits the bank account of the borrower with a bank deposit. At that moment, new money is created."

Other non-bank financial institutions act only as intermediaries in these transactions. Up until 2007, the banking system created credit that supported asset transactions. These decisions pushed the prices of those assets up (generating capital gains), and asset price appreciation, in turn fueled creation of additional credit, in a series of boom-bust cycles (see figure below).

The shift in credit growth from the productive to the financial circuit underscores what is sometimes called the financialization of the US economy. The period from the early 1980s until 2007 was marked by the rising prominence of finance and, along with it, an increased number of financial crises. Beginning in the late 1980s, as Alan Greenspan became Fed Chair, the Fed pursued an increasingly asymmetric monetary policy. It allowed asset prices to bubble up (based on a belief in letting "free markets" operate), but then intervened when conditions threatened to unwind, lowering short-term interest rates and taking other actions, as needed.

This Fed policy provided an adjustable floor on asset prices (the well-known “Greenspan Put”) that fueled additional risk-taking and triggered the next in a long series of boom-bust cycles. The period from 1987 to 2007 contained a number of mini-cycles (or what Claudio Borio at the Bank for International Settlements labeled “unfinished recessions”). This process (rising debts, financial fragility and overvalued asset prices) continued to accumulate until finally the entire edifice threatened to collapse in the global financial crisis of 2007-2008.

Given the structural changes to financial markets, it is reasonable to inquire as to whether there was a better option for central banks. Claudio Borio and William White at the BIS were among the first to recommend that the Fed incorporate credit/income ratios as a guide for monetary policy, along with GDP and inflation. Doing so might have mitigated the asymmetric nature of monetary policy (“heads I win, tails you lose”), especially if this policy had been adopted early on.

As I have argued in previous articles, the Fed at the time was governed by belief in efficient markets. They were either unaware or chose to ignore positive feedbacks between credit growth and asset prices. Arguably, the Fed’s approach represented the path of least resistance, given the political climate. Each time Greenspan stepped in and successfully rescued the markets, people cheered the so-called "Committee to Save the World" (apologies for the sarcasm). However, this approach imposed enormous long-term costs to the economy that became clear in 2007-2008.

In the years leading up to 2007-2008, banks created loans which, given double-entry bookkeeping, were also deposits (and money). They also made decisions as to where to direct these funds. The implications of these decisions are briefly summarized below:

Productive (GOOD CREDIT) Circuit: Credit that supports the production of goods and services generates creation of value, jobs and incomes that can be used to pay down debt. This type of use of credit tends to be self-sustaining and generates GDP growth.

Credit that supports the production of goods and services generates creation of value, jobs and incomes that can be used to pay down debt. This type of use of credit tends to be self-sustaining and generates GDP growth. Financial (NOT SO GOOD CREDIT) Circuit: Credit that finances asset transactions adds to the debt ratio, but does not contribute to GDP growth (wealth effects aside). Capital gains are not included in measures of GDP. This type of lending does not create income and ultimately, is not sustainable. It relies on creation of ever-increasing amounts of credit. Once credit creation slows, a crisis ensues. Ultimately, this type of lending is zero-sum.

Or in tabular form:

The vast majority of newly created credit (roughly 80%) from 1980 to 2007 targeted asset transactions (financial circuit). Inflation shifted out of goods and services and became lodged in the prices of financial assets. As the debt super-cycle threatened to unwind in 2007-2008, the Fed effectively became the surrogate banking system, providing financial support to various financial institutions, the money markets, commercial paper market, etc.

In the throes of the crisis in late 2008, the Fed implemented Quantitative Easing Policies. As noted above, the main concern within the mainstream macroeconomics community, as these policies were adopted, reflected their incomplete understanding of the role of money and credit. They thought these policies would be inflationary. Yet, they were not. Why?

Quantitative Easing policies permitted the Fed to do an end-run around the commercial banks and purchase assets directly from non-bank financial institutions. Reserves held by commercial banks did indeed increase during this period, given that non-bank financial institutions too have bank accounts. But the objective of these policies was not to provide commercial banks with "free" reserves that they would lend (especially since banks cannot lend reserves to customers). In this specific instance, banks became intermediaries between savers and borrowers.

In fact, QE was implemented at a time when banks were continuing to nurse their wounds, recovering from poor lending decisions during the previous decade. By serving as another source of demand and purchasing assets directly, QE reduced the cost of borrowing and raised the prices of the assets that were purchased. The non-banks could utilize the cash to purchase other assets (further lowering yields and raising asset prices). The reserves held by banks increased, but the policy was not dependent on these reserves being utilized.

The QE policies reinvigorated asset price bubbles in US equities, real estate and bonds. However, the benefits of these actions primarily benefited the top 20% of households, who already owned nearly 90% of all wealth in the US. In fact, the lower interest rates had very little, if any impact on real economic growth (outside of the wealth-effect, which went mainly to the top 20%).

The economy was in a balance sheet depression and few were willing to risk investing in the real economy. QE policies revived the financialization of economic activity, but failed to have any impact on either real growth or inflation. This fact is particularly well illustrated in the chart below.

Ultimately, the "mystery" of low inflation today is closely linked with the ongoing financialization of US economic activity. Other factors also have contributed, including globalization, technological changes, share buybacks, etc. In large measure, the political turmoil in the US today reflects concerns about why the capitalist system appears so incapable of delivering reasonable benefits to a larger swathe of the population, as it did during the economic Golden Age (we will have more to say about this in a future note). The US economy today remains in a highly financialized, unstable state.

Current Outlook

Previous articles (see here and here) have indicated that there is good reason to be concerned about US equity prices today. US equities are at levels (using CAPE or P/E10) that have been witnessed only twice since 1871, first in 1929 and then again in 1999. First, financialization and then QE have lifted asset prices and reduced the costs of borrowing. However, the bottom 90% of households are still highly indebted and less able to help stimulate aggregate demand and GDP. For all of these reasons, I am cautious about risk-taking, especially in US equities, and find opportunities outside the US to be more attractive.

US stock prices have twice fallen by 40% since 2000. Is another fall in store? In my view, the crisis in 2007-2008 should have been a game-changer, in terms of the way mainstream macroeconomics accounts for money and credit. As the Queen of England innocently asked, "Why did no one see it coming?" Yet, mainstream macro moves forward with little recognition of its errors. As the Nobel Prize winner, Robert Lucas stated in 2009:

"The charge is that the forecasting model failed to predict the events of September 2008. Yet the simulations were not presented as assurance that no crisis would occur, but as a forecast of what could be expected conditional on a crisis not occurring.”

That certainly does not tell us much, certainly not as investors. Of course, the same Nobel Prize winner stated in 2003 that crises had been resolved once-and-for-all. All of which tells me that, when the next crisis arrives, once again, the mainstream will say that it is a “black swan” and that “no one saw it coming.”

