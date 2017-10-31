Kardashians And Tails

By Aneet Chachra, CFA

Key Takeaways:

The S&P 500 index reached its pre-financial crisis high the same week that the Kardashians debuted on TV. Both then had an unexpected tail event – the market crashed while the show was an astonishing success.

Three-month S&P 500 straddle prices imply that the S&P 500 index is expected to move less than 3.6% over the next three months, in either direction. This is a forecast that the range of future outcomes will be much smaller than in the past.

Ten years ago, the Kardashians came into our lives. No one could have predicted that documenting the daily life of an unknown family would be a breakout hit creating worldwide fame and fortune. Coincidentally (or not) the S&P 500 Index reached its pre-financial crisis high the very same week in October 2007 that the Kardashians debuted on TV.

The subsequent global market collapse was the exact opposite of triumph. Both the Kardashians’ success and the market’s failure were fat-tailed events well beyond normal expectations. Hollywood and Wall Street soon adapted to a new reality – anyone could become a star, and no asset was safe.

It’s hard to infer expectations in entertainment, but option prices provide a measure for financial markets. If you expect a large move, but don’t want to bet on direction, you can purchase an at-the-money (ATM) straddle (simultaneous purchase of options to buy and to sell a security or commodity at a fixed price) which pays out the absolute value of the market move. Or if you want to protect your existing holdings, you buy a put option which only pays off if the market drops, but costs roughly half of the straddle price.

Buying options is mostly a losing strategy. Essentially you are buying insurance against a market move, so the option price reflects the expected change + a profit margin. For the S&P 500, buying a three-month ATM straddle has cost 7.0% of the index price, on average, since 2005. The average actual three-month price move has been about 5.8% over the same period. So buying straddles would have caused an average quarterly loss of 1.2% + transaction costs over the last 12 years.

But as the financial crisis recedes from memory, the cost of buying these quarterly straddles has been steadily falling from a peak of 19% reached in 2008 to all-time lows. A three-month ATM straddle now costs just 3.6%. The chart below shows the price of a three-month straddle and subsequent payoff calculated monthly from January 2005 to present.