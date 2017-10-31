Bioscience Catalysts: Global Blood Therapeutics And Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In appreciation of our subscribers and readers, we’re introducing another publication format (having the blends of both news coverage and analytical research). The bioscience catalyst series is coverage of notable biotech firms (experiencing robust run-ups). Aside from the usual market info, we’ll provide readers with our perspectives on whether these firms have promising fundamentals that can catalyze further growth.



We hope that our market intelligence can give you promising leads, for you to conduct further research (in deciding whether to buy these stocks for the long haul). After all, prudent investment decisions are often made after much due diligence. Without further ado, we’ll introduce the top winner on our list.

Source: Dr. Tran BioSci (Adapted from Google Finance)



Global Blood Therapeutics



Focusing on the development and discovery of medicines to treat blood-based disorders, Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) topped our list today. As of 12:32 pm EST, the stock traded up by $3.25 at $37.70 (for 9.75% profits). The excitement is mostly due to the unlocking value of its lead drug, GBT-440 (voxelator) - a molecule that can potentially treat the inherited blood disorder, sickle cell disease (“SCD”).



Affecting millions of people worldwide, SCD is a major health concern. Statistics from the CDC showed that there are 100,000 Americans living with the said condition (which occurs in 1 out of every 365 African-Americans, and 1 out of every 16,300 Hispanic-Americans). Notably, SCD genes will always remain in the population, because “carriers” (those having the diseased plus normal genes) have other survival benefits. Astonishingly, there is one carrier out of every 13 blacks.



In SCD, red blood cells are similar to sickles, a C-shaped farm tools. The abnormal hemoglobin (a molecule that carries oxygen throughout the body) in patients with SCD forms rods which clump together, thus stimulating red blood cells to become rigid and curved. Consequently, this limits blood flow (causing oxygen deprivation throughout the body). Ultimately, the patient then experiences the extremely painful condition coined sickle cell crisis (that necessitates frequent blood transfusions). Over time, the excessive transfusion causes a plethora of complicating effects. Hence, the demand for better treatment for SCD is strong.



Voxelator works by increasing the oxygen-binding affinity of hemoglobin, thereby preventing the sickling effects of red blood cells. That being said, the mentioned drug can reduce the need for frequent blood transfusion as well as the frequency of the sickling crisis.



On Oct. 28, 2017, Global Blood Therapeutics reported that voxelator demonstrated the stellar response in the single patient (with severe and symptomatic hemolytic anemia associated with sickle cell disease). In response, investors are optimistic that the results of this single patient is a positive indication to the outcomes of the phase 3 trial coined Hope.



Of note, readers can also access the research published by the market veteran, Jonathan Faison for further insight on this firm.



Vanda



Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), a firm based in Washington, D.C., that specializes in unmet needs in psychiatry landed in second place. As of 12:48 pm EST, the stock traded up by $1.25 at $15.95 (for whopping 8.50% profits). This company currently has a market cap of $715M and 88% institutional ownership.



Two approved drugs (Fanapt and Hetlioz) are generating increasing revenues to power the promising developmental pipeline. As an atypical antipsychotic, iloperidone (Fanapt) works by blocking the serotonin and dopamine receptors. Q2 2017 sales grew to $19.5M (13% higher than the $17.2M for Q1). In addition, the melatonin receptor agonist, tasimelteon (Hetlioz), was approved to treat non-14-hour-sleep-wake disorder (“non-24”) in both the USA and the European Union.



On Nov. 7, Vanda will release the Q3 results. By then, we’ll get more information on how the fundamentals unfold. This can be a significant catalyst to move the stock (to its new high). We reiterate that our expectation, which is in line with the company’s guidance: Fanapt will post approximately $77M to $88M sales for the year while Hetlioz to procure roughly $88M to $93M.



To learn more about the investing thesis on Vanda, you can refer to our prior research on the firm.

Potential Risks

Bioscience investing is characterized by significant risks as well as robust rewards. These stocks have high betas (indicating that their trading can be quite volatile). Needless to say, volatility can either be one’s friends or foes (for both traders and investors alike). If you cannot withstand the substantial share price fluctuations, bioscience stocks are highly unlikely suited for your objective. The other risk is that trial data forecast (as well as analytical research) are not exact sciences. Hence, one can neither guarantee the accuracy nor consistency pertaining to these fields. Nevertheless, we seek for investing theses that have the overwhelming odds of success over failures.



Conclusion



In the efforts to deliver increasing value for readers and subscribers, we implemented the bioscience catalyst commentaries. As alluded, the purpose is to uncover more trading catalysts. Global Blood Therapeutics was the winning stock for the day. Vanda came in second. While notable mentioned include Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) and Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI).

We must remind investors that trading and investing are different exercises. In bioscience trading, profits generation can be achieved with the expert’s edge (and market wisdom). Our strength is in the solid fundamental research (and not trading). Notwithstanding, you can use our interviews and commentaries on the various experts to cue you in on trading leads. Furthermore, our added insight on the stock's’ fundamentals can give you further clues (whether the upsides will be sustained).

Author’s Notes: We published the integrated (comprehensive) version of this research in advance in the Integrated BioSci Investing marketplace for subscribers. There, we also feature exclusive once-weekly higher-level intelligence and catalysts coverage (as well as out-of-the-box consulting).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.