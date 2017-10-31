Gilead Sciences: More Of The Same, Long Thesis Holds

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has seen a rather spectacular recovery in recent months, as shares recently traded at $85 per share, a 30% move higher from the lows in June on the back of hopes of a recovery and the well-timed acquisition of Kite Pharma.

Even as Gilead has received FDA approval for Kite's Yescarta, shares have fallen back to $75 following the release of the third-quarter results, as the company even traded at lows of $73 per share. This recent pullback, in combination with the FDA approval, creates a nice opportunity in my eyes to exist to my existing long position.

Gilead Can Use A Boost

The third-quarter results were not inspiring, as could be expected. Revenues were down 13.2% to $6.51 billion, as the declines were more or less in line with the rest of the year. Operating margins remain sky high at +58%, similar to the quarter in the year before. Net earnings were down 18.4% to $2.72 billion as a result of lower sales and a higher effective tax rate of +26%, roughly four points higher than in the third quarter of last year.

The fact that Gilead reduced the diluted share count by 1.5% compared to the third quarter of last year only limited the decline in earnings per share a little bit, as reported earnings came in at $2.06 per share. The company has been very slow in buying back stock in recent quarters, as it spent only $153 million on share repurchases this quarter. This has everything to do with the acquisition of Kite which has closed in October. Following FDA approval, employees of Kite have obtained additional stock-based compensation, which increased the deal tag towards $11.9 billion.

Gilead has boosted its cash holdings to $41.4 billion, but that was before the Kite deal closed. The company ended Q2 with $26.3 billion in debt, but subsequently, has issued another $3 billion in notes. That translates into a net cash position of $12.1 billion before taking into account the purchase of Kite at $11.9 billion. As such, it is fair to say that the company currently operates with a flattish net cash position.

A Third Pillar Is Needed

Gilead has "gained" a lot of fame for its hepatitis C franchise in recent years. The family group of HCV drugs saw sales fall from $3.3 billion in the third quarter of 2016 to $2.2 billion for the most recent quarter. Fortunately, Gilead has a resilient HIV/HBV business which posted sales of $3.6 billion, roughly a hundred million more than the same quarter last year.

The company has a so-called "other products" group as well, which posted flattish sales of $559 million. This is down slightly from the same quarter last year, which is disappointing, as this diversified business has seen some growth recently. The hope is, of course, that Kite's Yescarta could start the build-out of a new pillar. The importance of the drug is the so-called CAR therapy, which is a method that could provide a breakthrough for multiple other diseases going forward.

It remains to be seen what sales will become in its debuting fourth quarter, but expectations are that they could come in anywhere between a billion and $2 billion some 4-5 years from now. In addition, because these are personalised drugs, the "normal" cost structure of drug manufacturing might not apply here given the increased complexity in the manufacturing process. Worse, even if sales would hit $2 billion by, let's say, 2022, Yescarta will only add roughly 8% to current pro forma sales and will be dilutive to margins. Furthermore, a very steep price tag makes it a target for politicians who would like to take a stand against high drug pricing.

Even following FDA approval, one could argue that the $12 billion deal right now seems expensive, but then again, tell that to the company which bought Pharmasset for $11 billion in 2011. This deal, arguably, has turned out to be one of the greatest in the history of the pharmaceutical sector. While acquired HCV sales are dropping already, they peaked at a rate of near $20 billion in 2015! Shares have now fallen to a run rate of less than $9 billion as sales continue to drop sharply. Of course, this is a painful process, but if sales drop at this rate, the impact of each subsequent decline on the overall business has an exponentially smaller impact.

Besides the immediate FDA approval obtained with the acquisition of Kite, this acquisition certainly broadens the pipeline, as Kite has quite a few other candidates in its portfolio. Investors hope for success in NASH to create growth and diversification efforts going forward, but unlike the deal with Kite, that is set to take a longer period of time.

Remain Long

If we assume that the HCV business continues to shrink and finally stabilises at a revenue run rate of $3-4 billion, total sales could fall from a current annualized run rate of $26 billion towards $21 billion. Annualised operating earnings could plunge from $15 billion to $11 billion in that case, as the bleeding of sales would stop. That could still yield a net earnings number of $7-8 billion, down from a current figure around $11 billion, for earnings power of roughly $5.30-6.00 per share, on a stable-to-slightly growing revenue base.

It is safe to say that a company with a flat net cash position, even after the purchase of Kite, is not that expensively valued at 12-14 times earnings, even if HCV sales would half gain from current levels. In the meantime, a launch of Sovaldi in China and current excess earnings only allow for higher profits until further pressure on the HCV business arrives. At some point, sales stabilisation will occur as competitive forces play out and the "natural" growth of the patient population matches the patient numbers going into treatment.

A stable, unleveraged business with some growth drivers should be able to fetch a much higher multiple and valuation in the high double digits. Supported by the current fat earnings yield, even as it continues to decline in the near term, I still like the stock and am adding to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.