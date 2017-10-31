Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

You would have thought given the severe sell-off on Friday that the storage estimate revisions were massive -- they were not.

Storage estimates over the last week have increased as a result of bearish weather. Peak storage estimates are now for 3.794 Tcf.

A storage report of +69 Bcf would be compared to +56 Bcf last year and +60 Bcf for the five-year average.

We expect a +69 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Oct. 27.

We expect a +69 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended Oct. 27. A storage report of +69 Bcf would be compared to +56 Bcf last year and +60 Bcf for the five-year average.

Storage estimates over the last week have increased as a result of bearish weather. Peak storage estimates are now for 3.794 Tcf.

Here's what it looks like on our chart forecast till 11/24 week:

You would have thought given the severe sell-off on Friday that the storage estimate revisions were massive -- they were not.

In addition, weather forecasts for the middle of Nov is starting to turn again:

The market has effectively given the verdict that winter will be warm with Jan/Feb contracts trading right around $3.10/MMBtu. We think otherwise.

Price risk is now heavily skewed to the upside.

