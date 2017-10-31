The Euro Rally Will Have To Wait

Just as the bull market in the dollar came to a screeching halt in January 2017, the bear market in the euro found its nadir. The euro currency began a steady decline in May 2014, when the relationship with the dollar traded to a high of $1.3993. The European currency that replaced many foreign exchange instruments of yesteryear, like the mark, franc, guilder, peseta, and many others, had been making a series of lower highs since trading at $1.5988 against the dollar in July 2008.

In December 2016, the euro currency traded at a low of $1.03675 against the U.S. currency, which was the lowest level since January 2003, and it looked like the euro and the dollar would trade at parity. However, the foreign exchange instrument that only takes a back seat to the dollar when it comes to its use as a reserve currency around the world turned around and began a recovery that took it all the way back to highs of over $1.20 in September. Moderate economic growth in Europe and the prospects for the end of quantitative easing and rates higher than negative forty basis points caused the euro currency to soar by almost 17% over a ten-month period. However, the rally has stalled, and the euro has moved back on the defensive when it comes to its value against the dollar.

The euro currency turns south

The price action in the euro over recent weeks has been lethargic, and the currency is currently suffering a downside correction.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the euro versus dollar relationship shows, the European currency ran out of steam on the upside and found its most recent peak at $1.21545 on September 8. The euro then moved to lows of $1.1712 on October 6 in the aftermath of the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting in September, when the central bank’s statements were hawkish on monetary policy. The Fed told markets that twelve of sixteen members of the committee favored another 25 basis point rate hike before the end of 2017, and eleven of sixteen believe that there are likely to be three more Fed Funds rate hikes in 2018. Moreover, in detailing its plans for balance sheet normalization that commenced in October, the Fed told markets that it would initially allow $10 billion in debt securities to roll off its balance sheet, and that number will climb to a maximum of $50 billion. The process of trimming the Fed’s swollen balance sheet of around $4.5 trillion represents shedding the legacy of quantitative easing.

Perhaps the most hawkish stance the central bank has decided to take is that the actions to reduce its balance sheet will be a rote exercise and will not be data dependent. In the wake of the Fed meeting, the dollar recovered on the prospects of higher U.S. rates and tightening credit, and the euro moved lower. However, last week the euro fell and made a lower low when the president of the ECB did not emulate the Fed and went the other way when it comes to European monetary policy.

Mario Draghi soars with the doves

Markets had expected ECB President Mario Draghi to adopt a more hawkish tone before his statements last Thursday. After all, the economy in Europe is showing signs of moderate growth, and while inflation, as measured by the world’s central bankers, remains below target levels, conditions have improved when compared with past years. The market expected a double-barrel approach from Draghi when it comes to rates and QE, but it got only half its wishes, as the ECB chief announced a cut in QE but no move in interest rates, which remain around the negative forty basis point level. Draghi cited a gradual approach to monetary policy, and instead of flying with the American central banking hawks, he continued to soar like a dove on interest rate policy for the present.

As the daily chart highlights, the euro currency put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart last Thursday, following Draghi’s remarks. The euro traded to a new high against the dollar compared to the previous day, and then closed below the prior session’s low.

Catalonia declares independence, causing another eurozone crisis

The euro currency continued lower on Friday in a follow-through of the price action that followed Draghi’s speech and the position of the European Central Bank. At the same time, the eurozone could be facing another economic and perhaps political crisis in the weeks ahead as late last week Catalonia declared its independence from Spain.

Barcelona has been a success story in Spain as the city is a vibrant economic center. Given the economic weakness in Spain and other southern European countries over recent years, the Spanish government cannot afford to give up the tax revenues and economic benefits created in Barcelona. However, the city stands to become the center of economic activity in the new and independent Catalonia. Spain will not go down without a fight, and even though some 90% of Catalonians voted for independence, the Spanish government believes the move violates the nation’s constitution. However, throughout history, almost every succession has broken constitutional laws and a declaration of independence is a rejection of the status quo and current structure that rules the country in question. Losing the revenue from Barcelona is not just a Spanish issue as it has broader ramifications for all Europe. The powers in Brussels and Frankfurt who are currently busy negotiating the terms of Brexit will likely face a bailout or some form of economic assistance for Spain if the succession proceeds. Moreover, if Spain continues to resist civil insurrection in the country and the potential for a civil war could wreak havoc for the European Union as a political body. At the same time, the Catalonia independence movement could spark more political division and other crusades in countries in Europe where political, ethnic, and socioeconomic divides exist within counties that are members of the Union. It is possible that ECB President Mario Draghi’s gradual and dovish approach to monetary policy last week was inspired by the current problems facing Spain.

It is just a matter of time before the ECB follows the Fed, meanwhile, the differential in interest rates climbs

The world of foreign exchange rates is a complicated puzzle, and many of the pieces are economic and political factors. However, over the course of history, it has typically been interest rate differentials that impact the value of one exchange instrument compared to the other. The dollar and euro currencies are both reserve currencies of the world which means that central banks all over the globe hold both as foreign exchange assets because of their relative stability over time. With the U.S. Federal Reserve continuing to tighten credit and hike rates and the ECB leaving their short-term rate unchanged, the divide between the two yields continues to grow which is supportive for the dollar. However, the ECB, leaving political concerns about Spain and Catalonia aside, has seen moderate improvement in the economy and President Draghi has cut the amount of debt security purchases at the last meeting. The market’s disappointment likely came from the central banker’s refusal to put a final ending date on the QE policy. While cutting the tool of monetary policy in half was the first move and a tapering of asset purchases, the market would have preferred the certainty of an ending date. Moreover, at negative forty basis points, rates have virtually no downside and lots of upside for the future. When Draghi finally pulls the trigger to end QE and begins to increase short-term rates, the yield divide with the dollar will start to decrease, and the euro currency will once again begin moving to the upside.

We will see higher highs for the euro versus the dollar in 2018

Central bankers are very conservative by nature. The market felt that Mario Draghi’s approach to monetary policy last week was a little too cautious and a lot too dovish. However, as economic conditions around the world continue to recover it will not be long before growth in Europe forces the hand of the central bank to increase interest rates and emerge from an extended period of monetary accommodation. Inflation is the most significant fear for central bankers around the world. In Europe, memories of the Weimar Republic in Germany and hyperinflation still impact the thought process at the ECB. After years of accommodative policies directed at increasing borrowing and spending and inhibiting saving to avoid recession could come at the price of rising inflation in the future. The Germans are the most influential and conservative members of the European Union, and if there is even a whiff of inflationary pressures in the future, they will exert lots of pressure on the ECB to turn from accommodative policies to a tightening of credit.

Global economic growth is likely to lift the European economy as we move into 2018. The fact that the euro currency has moved lower will serve to increase economic activity as European goods become slightly more competitive on the global arena. I believe that the euro has seen the high for 2017 in early September, and it could continue to fall for the rest of this year. However, a higher high is coming in 2018 when the ECB finally announces an end of QE and begins raising rates and their long process of balance sheet normalization following in the footsteps of the U.S. Fed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.