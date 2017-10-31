GAMCO Natural Resource Gold & Income Trust 5.20% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE

Introduction

This article offers a brief analysis of GAMCO Natural Resource Gold & Income Trust's (NYSE: GNT) newly issued preferred stock.

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we proceed, those who wish to review the prospectus itself may follow this link to the official 497 Filing by GAMCO Natural Resource Gold & Income Trust.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 1.2M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $30M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

GAMCO Natural Resource Gold & Income Trust 5.20% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (NYSE: GNT-A) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.20%. The new issue has no S&P rating and is callable as of 09/26/2022. However, the company anticipates a A2 rating to be assigned from Moody's Investor Service. Currently, the new issue trades at a price of $24.30. This translates into a Current Yield of 5.35% and YTC of 5.85%



Source: Author's spreadsheet

As the stock is perpetual, our focus is on the YTC curve.

The Company

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income from interest, dividends, and option premiums. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will attempt to achieve its objectives by investing at least 80% of its assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the natural resources and gold industries. As part of its investment strategy, the Fund intends to generate current income from short-term gains through an option strategy of writing (selling) covered call options of the equity securities assets in its portfolio.

Source: Gabelli.com | GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust



While the text above provides us with a stepping stone in terms of information about the fund, it means nothing without looking at some numbers:

Source: Cefdata.com

The Fund's investment advisor is Gabelli Funds, LLC. Other Closed-End Funds from the same investment advisory are: GAB, GCV, GDV, GGZ, BCV, ECF, GGO, GGT, GUT, GLU, GRX, GDL, and GGN.

The "Gabelli Family"

Tha chart below shows some relevant information about all 22 preferred stocks, issued by "The Gabelli Funds".

Source: Author's database

To get a better idea of where the new preferred stock stands in comparison with its relative peer group, you can see the chart below. It shows the preferred stocks from the group by their % of Par and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

An observation could be made that almost all of these securities trade at a Current yield between 5.00% and 5.75%.

Recently, there was another IPO of this group - GGT-E. Here is some information about this preferred stock:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

If you want to see more about GGT-E, you can follow the link - Gabelli Multimedia Trust: This 5.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE.

Sector Comparison

Source: Author's database

The chart above contains all preferred stocks in the Closed-End Fund - Equity sector (according to FINVIZ.COM) by their market price as a % of Par Value and their Current yield.

Asset Coverage Ratio

Pursuant to the 1940 Act, the Fund generally will not be permitted to declare any dividend, or declare any other distribution, upon any outstanding common shares, purchase any common shares, or issue preferred shares, unless, in every such case, all preferred shares issued by the Fund have at the time of declaration of any such dividend or distribution or at the time of any such purchase or issuance an asset coverage of at least 200% (“1940 Act Asset Coverage Requirement”) after deducting the amount of such dividend, distribution, or purchase price, as the case may be. As of the date of this Prospectus Supplement, all of the Fund’s outstanding preferred shares are expected to have asset coverage on the date of issuance of the Series A Preferred Shares of approximately 590%.

Source: SEC.gov - GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of GNT-A of only $30M, it cannot be an addition to the S&P preferred stock index.

Conclusion

While our goal is to merely keep the investment crowd informed, in case anyone has missed this preferred stock, and GNT-A is unlikely to find a spot in our own portfolio, we do not dismiss it by any means.

This is a purely informational article.

Trade With Beta

Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'

For a formal introduction to our service, you can take a glimpse at 'Trade With Beta The Beginning' on YouTube.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.