Wall Street Breakfast: Trick Or Treat At FOMC Meeting?

Stocks

Locked in an intensifying legal dispute with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is designing iPhones and iPads for next year that would jettison the chipmaker's components, sources told WSJ. Modem chips from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and possibly MediaTek would be placed in the devices instead as Qualcomm is reportedly withholding software critical to testing its chips in Apple prototypes.

SoftBank is breaking off talks on a merger between its subsidiary Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), according to the Nikkei, due to a failure to agree on the ownership parameters. Shares of both firms tanked Wednesday in response to the report. SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is expected to approach Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) as early as today to propose an end to the two companies' merger discussions.

CenturyLink has won antitrust clearance from the FCC for its purchase of Level 3 Communications (NASDAQ:LVLT). With final regulatory approval, the company has scheduled its Q3 earnings release for next Wednesday, Nov. 8. The $24B deal will also see CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) expand its reach in the business communications market and compete with AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

The semiconductor supercycle has propelled Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) to another quarter of record operating profit, which nearly tripled to 14.53T won ($12.9B) in Q3. As a result, the company will double annual dividends to 9.6T won ($8.5B) in the next three years, with 2017 capital spending to reach 46.2T won ($41B). Leadership changes? Samsung also recommended a new board chairman amid changes at the top of its three main divisions.

Other overnight earnings: BP +3.8% premarket after restarting share buybacks following a rise in third-quarter production. Sony (NYSE:SNE) +5% premarket thanks to a strong performance from its PlayStation gaming unit. Profits at Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) climbed on commercial aircraft revenues, but its legal risk has now spread to the U.S.

Hershey is hoping for some Halloween momentum, with the stock only up 1% YTD. "This whole season is the confectionery company's biggest of the year, but the day before Halloween is the best day due to trick-or-treaters," declared CEO Michele Buck. Hershey's (NYSE:HSY) core candy brands are stronger than ever, with sales up about 5% this year, even as consumers increasingly opt for healthier choices.

Kare Schultz will officially join Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) as CEO tomorrow, a day before the company reports its third quarter financial results. He will succeed Yitzhak Peterburg, who was serving as interim CEO since Erez Vigodman stepped down in February after failing to turn around the fortunes of the world's largest maker of generic medications. TEVA +3% premarket.

Alphabet's Waymo stopped developing features that required drivers to take control in dangerous situations, according to CEO John Krafcik, as autopilot reliance left users prone to distractions and ill-prepared to maneuver. "It's hard to take over because they have lost contextual awareness," he said during a Waymo (GOOG, GOOGL) media tour. "Our technology takes care of all of the driving, allowing passengers to stay passengers."

While Netflix was leaning towards ending the show a while ago, it has now been confirmed that the upcoming sixth season of House of Cards will be the last. It follows allegations of unwanted sexual advances surfaced against lead actor Kevin Spacey. House of Cards was seen as a game-changer for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), widely considered the first streaming show to take the fight up to Hollywood.

Heading back to Capitol Hill... Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) will appear before a third congressional hearing today to discuss Russian disinformation. The scope of the campaigns may be broader than the companies initially reported. Facebook will likely report that roughly 126M users in the U.S. may have seen content created by Russian government-backed trolls around Election Day.