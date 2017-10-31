Berkshire Hathaway Portfolio Performance

Of the hedged portfolios built with our system in late April and early May, the first three to finish beat the market. This one didn't.

A Moat As A Metaphor For The Protection Of Hedging

Final Performance For Our Berkshire Portfolio

In April, we presented a hedged portfolio built around a position in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A). In order to demonstrate the merits of our hedged portfolio method, we've been presenting our hedged portfolios (since June, exclusively in our Marketplace service), and then showing you how they perform. So far, we've posted the final performance for 3 of these portfolios (here, here, and here). Each of those 3 portfolios beat the market, but the Berkshire Hathaway one didn't. In the interest of transparency, we update its performance below. We close with a discussion of how hedging was a drag on the performance of our Berkshire Hathaway position, but improved the performance of a stock with a steeply negative return and has kept this portfolio in the black.

Our Berkshire Hedged Portfolio From April

The idea here was for a risk averse individual who liked Berkshire Hathaway, and had $100,000 to invest, to own it within a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside, while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 8%. This is what Portfolio Armor presented us with, given those parameters:

In addition to Berkshire Hathway, the site included Graco Inc. (GGG), Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) and Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns, as well as their share prices. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.



In its fine-tuning step, it selected Yelp (YELP) to absorb as much of the remaining cash as possible. That's what "cash substitute" refers to in the portfolio: it doesn't mean this is a cash equivalent (of course, it's not); it means it's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market seven-day yield, whichever is higher) has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The point is to minimize your cash level because cash offers negligible returns and, because each position in your portfolio is strictly hedged, you don't need cash to ameliorate your risk.

Note that each of the underlying securities was hedged. Here's a closer look at the Berkshire hedge:

As you can see above, Berkshire Hathaway was hedged with optimal, or least expensive puts, while one of the other primary securities in the portfolio, SBGI, was hedged with an optimal collar. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In Berkshire's case, the puts won out.

Note, too, that the hedge on Berkshire expired last month (as did the hedge on SBGI). The instruction we include with these hedged portfolios is to hold each position for 6 months, or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first. The software we've had built to track these portfolios takes this into account, as we'll see below.

Berkshire's Performance (Unhedged)

Recall in our hedged portfolio above, Portfolio Armor estimated a potential return of 11.77% for Berkshire Hathaway over the next several months. It didn't do quite that well, but its performance was in that ballpark.



Berkshire's Performance (Hedged As Above)

Since Berkshire Hathaway was hedged with puts, rather than with a collar, and we exited just before its puts expired out-of-the-money, its performance hedged as above was its return minus its hedging cost: 8.3% - 1.79% = 6.51%. Net of trading fees, its return was 6.4%.

Hedged Portfolio Performance

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed since April. Note that neither BRK.B nor SBGI appear in the table below the chart, as both positions were exited last week. Their closing amounts now appear as part of the cash position.



The portfolio as a whole closed up 3.67%, net of hedging cost and trading fees. Over the same period, the market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), was up 8.22%.

Why This Portfolio Lagged

Remember that this portfolio was hedged against a greater-than-8% decline. You're not always going to beat the market, and that's especially true when you are taking this little risk (though another hedged portfolio of ours with the same risk tolerance created in April did beat the market handily). That said, there are two main components to the performance in these hedged portfolios: the security selection and the hedging. Of the securities our system selected, the three it held for the duration, GGG, WYN, and YELP, were up significantly as of 10/28, but YELP was hedged with a tight cap.

SBGI, which we exited at the same time as BRK.B, was a bust though.



Why This Portfolio Had A Positive Return Despite SBGI

All else equal, if SBGI had been in this portfolio unhedged, the portfolio would have had a return of -1.85%. The reason it didn't is because SBGI was hedged. We can see the impact of that in the table accompanying the chart below, which shows position values as of the last day BRK.B and SBGI were in the portfolio.

Note that the net position value (last column) for SBGI is $19,537.50 above. That's a decline of 6.85% from its initial position value of $20,975 when the portfolio was created.

Summing Up

In a previous article, updating the performance of another hedged portfolio, we responded to a reader's comment about hedging being a drag on returns, by noting that hedging can be a drag on returns when a hedged security does well, but that it can improve returns when a security does terribly. We see examples of both in this portfolio, where our hedged BRK.B position lagged the performance of BRK.B by about 1.8%, and where our hedged SBGI position outperformed SBGI by about 21%. The safety net hedging affords us enables the portfolio to be concentrated in a handful of names. Heads you win, tails you don't lose much.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.