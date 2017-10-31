Goldman Sachs: The Case For $260

In this article, we'll analyze what the stock has to do to move higher in the medium to long term.

Momentum in the stock is rising on the back of a hawkish Fed and a rising growth economy.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) posted an earnings beat by a wide margin and the stock continues to perform as a result. The Q3 earnings report was solid with some big percentage gains in various divisions. And since the fundamentals for the financial sector are bright with a hawkish Fed and a rising growth economy, Goldman is in a great position to push higher in the medium to long term.

In this article, we'll analyze Goldman Sachs' stock price to determine how the stock can run higher with the rest of the financial stocks. But in case you missed it, here's a quick recap of Q3 earnings.

Earnings recap:

Q3 EPS of $5.02 beat by $0.85 while revenue of $8.33B (+2.0% Y/Y) beat by $790M.

Investment Banking revenue was up 17% Y/Y. Financial advisory revenue was up 28% to $911M.

Institutional Client Services revenue was down 17% Y/Y to $3.12B. FICC revenue was down 26% to $1.45B, but still topped its estimates for $1.37B.

revenue was down 17% Y/Y to $3.12B. to $1.45B, but still topped its estimates for $1.37B. Investment & Lending revenue up 35% Y/Y to $1.88B. Equity securities revenue up 51% to $1.39B.

Overall, I believe Goldman had a solid quarter. The FICC miss makes sense since lower yields and lower volatility took a bite out of revenue. Most of the divisions were up by big percentages. And since volatility has returned in Q4 so far, I believe it's likely that Goldman should have a nice year-end since we're likely to see much better trading income and FICC income.

Stock price reaction:

From September 1st, Goldman's stock price has risen over 7.5% and beats out the 5.5% rise in Morgan Stanley (MS), while BlackRock Inc. (BLK) rose 10.55% in the same period.

Although the price gains for Goldman lag behind BLK slightly and the stock might have some catching up to do, there just might be another 10% or so rise in the cards.

GS data by YCharts

Treasury yield volatility should boost Q4 earnings:

Goldman Sachs should get a boost to earnings in Q4 on the back of rising 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields, in my opinion. However, the rapidity and ease of the rise in yields might result in a slight pullback, but I believe U.S. rates will continue to grind higher in the medium to long term.

Fixed income trading revenue is driven by volatility in short-term bonds . With the recent fluctuations in the short-end of the bond market, trading revenue should get a lift in Q4.

. With the recent fluctuations in the short-end of the bond market, trading revenue should get a lift in Q4. Also, the 21% rise in the 2-year yield bodes well for the bank's securities investments (over $718B of Goldman's balance sheet). And if short-term yields continue the current rise and volatility throughout this quarter, Q4 should be a better quarter and the stock should perform well.

2-Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

How Goldman Sachs' stock price can move higher:

Bullish momentum behind the move:

The Relative Strength Index measures momentum and a reading over 70 is very bullish.

We can see that RSI is above the 50 level (yellow line) which is bullish territory. Also, RSI has been putting up higher lows in the rally (green arrow).

Although RSI has a lower high , it came off a very high level and shouldn't derail the rally since momentum remains strong.

, it came off a very high level and shouldn't derail the rally since momentum remains strong. Without a break of the RSI's purple trend line lower on the daily chart, the probability of Goldman moving higher is quite likely, as long as the fundamentals continue to be bank friendly. On a pullback in the stock, we might see the RSI come back to the purple line and bounce hard off of it. Of course, this is only my opinion and expectation of what might happen, but I believe the stock will get a lift from momentum on any RSI bounce off the trend line.



If you follow my articles on Seeking Alpha, you know that I believe the fundamentals drive stocks, but the charts show the path or course of direction. Traders place buy and sell orders around trend lines to either go long or short or to trigger stop-loss orders or take-profit orders. When these orders are triggered, the move is exacerbated in the direction of the break and can result in huge momentum moves.

Levels to watch:

On the chart below, we can see some of the key levels in price or where traders may have buy and sell orders placed for Goldman.

By using extensions with Fibonacci levels (which are key levels traders use to place orders), we can see where there might be buying and selling interest in the stock. For example, the 144% extension (yellow line) is an extension of the September rally from the start of September to the green arrow or where price consolidated. In other words, the yellow line is 144% higher from the price on September first.

On a bullish break of $248 (green arrow), there are likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $255 to $260. The 144% or yellow line is a very popular area for take-profit orders, so expect resistance and volatility in that area. We might see a pullback at $259 or so before it pushes higher in the medium term.

(green arrow), there are likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to The 144% or yellow line is a very popular area for take-profit orders, so expect resistance and volatility in that area. We might see a pullback at $259 or so before it pushes higher in the medium term. On a bullish break of $260 (yellow line), there are likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock may surge to $275.67 (purple). In my opinion, we won't see this level until the medium to long term.

(yellow line), there are likely to be buy orders in that area, and the stock In my opinion, we won't see this level until the medium to long term. On a bearish break of $233, there are likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders, if triggered, will likely exacerbate the move lower and possibly push the stock to $215.

there are likely to be a number of sell orders in this zone. The sell orders, if triggered, will likely exacerbate the move lower and possibly push the stock to $215. Again, any break higher must have fundamentals behind it and these fundamentals include economic, Goldman's Q4 financial performance, and rising Treasury yields.

As long as Goldman Sachs stays above $242 (orange line), the market is likely to favor longs in the short term.

Takeaways:

In my opinion, if Goldman breaks $250 for a push higher, short sellers will likely stay on the sidelines until the move completes to one of the next elevated Fib levels. As a result, there'll be more buying interest than selling interest in the market, which will add to the momentum that we analyzed earlier, and push the stock higher going into the Fed meeting.

For long-term investors, any pullback, although painful, might be an opportunity to add to positions since the fundamentals for the banking industry and the economy are likely to remain positive for some time.

In my opinion, unless there's a material change in the economic fundamentals or the Fed's stance, the market is poised to push Goldman up towards to $255. If this sounds too easy for some investors or too good to be true, just consider the stock has risen 7% in two months. In other words, as long as the economy continues to provide a backdrop where rising growth is attainable, another 10% or perhaps even 15% bump higher by 2018 is totally doable, in my opinion.

The upcoming fundamental events include any tax reform out of Washington, the Fed taper in October, and the expected rate hike in December. Ideally, we want to see continued volatility in the 2-year yield which helps boost trading revenue. Although Goldman doesn't have a huge loan portfolio, a rising 10-year yield should drive the performance of the bank's assets since hopefully it will lead to wider spreads for credit products and pushing net interest income higher for Q4.

the expected rate hike in December. Ideally, we want to see continued volatility in the 2-year yield which helps boost trading revenue. Although Goldman doesn't have a huge loan portfolio, a rising 10-year yield should drive the performance of the bank's assets since hopefully it will lead to wider spreads for credit products and pushing net interest income higher for Q4. In the coming days, I'll have more analysis on the financials of Goldman Sachs as we look ahead to 2018. Please become an "email alert" follower (see below) to have the article emailed to you.

Good luck out there.

Author's note: If you like this article and would like to receive email alerts stay up to date on banks, equities, and commodities, please click my profile page, and click the "Follow" button next to my name, and check "Get email alerts" to receive these articles sent via email to your inbox.

You can also find the "Follow" button at the top of this article next to my name. And of course, feel free to comment below if you have any questions, or send me a private message by clicking the "send a message" link on my profile page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.