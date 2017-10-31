School Is In Session: Small Cap REITs Rule

As a REIT analyst, my job is to uncover the “crown jewels” and often that job means that I have to get into the trenches and get dirty.

Included in my newsletter (and on REIT Beat) I provide subscribers with six different REIT portfolios: Mom’s Wide Moat Portfolio, The Average Joe REIT Portfolio, The Monthly Dividend Portfolio, The Durable Income Portfolio, The Small Cap REIT Portfolio, and the newly-created DAVOS Portfolio.

As most know, REITs have under-performed year-to-date, the Vanguard REIT Fund (VNQ) has grown by 3.44% YTD and this popular REIT ETF includes REITs such as

It should not surprise you that most all of the REITs in the VNQ are “big fish” names that include Simon Property Group (SPG), Equinix (EQIX), Prologis (PLD), Public Storage (PSA), Welltower (HCN), AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Digital Realty (DLR), and Boston Properties (BXP).

In fact, when we looked at the list of the most popular REIT ETFs, we found that Simon Property Group is the #1 or #2 holding for 10 out of 14 ETFs. CBL Properties (CBL) is also the #1 holding for PowerShares KBW Premium (KBWY), +4.82% YTD.

Fortunately, we have done a good job with stock picking in 2017, our Durable Income Portfolio has returned over 9%, easily beating most all of the REIT ETFs (except the highly leverage mortgage REIT ETFs).

We do hold a number of these larger cap REITs, however, we have done a good job of mitigating our retail exposure by investing in more tactical sectors such as data centers, cell towers, and logistics. Simon is a REIT we own and in my article yesterday I explained,

“It’s ok that Mr. Market does not see the value in Simon shares, I certainly do. Simon certainly has a few crown jewels that help me “sleep well at night”.

As a REIT analyst, my job is to uncover the “crown jewels” and often that job means that I have to get into the trenches and get dirty. Unlike the REIT ETFs that select REITs based on their market cap weighting, I prefer to filter out the best REITs that are often ignored by ETFs and the larger institutional holders.

Thus, I created the Small Cap REIT Portfolio…



Sizing Up Small Caps

Many of these non-traditional REITs continue to offer above average return prospects, provided they can demonstrate being a long-term source of fairly stable income growth that investors associate with the established property types.



As investors become more familiar with a new property type and develop a better sense of risk, they may find reason to reduce their assessment of risk, and that may prompt an upward revaluation of the property (and hence a lowered cap rate).

The tradeoff for investing in large-cap more traditional REITs can be easily traced back to the institutional buyers, led by exchange-traded funds and mutual funds that have a higher degree of analyst coverage and much lower risk tolerances.

Conversely, the small-cap REITs lack the same Wall Street coverage and investor interest which can result in shares remaining undervalued, especially in down markets for extended periods of time.

So, these under-analyzed small-cap REITs flying under the radar can offer better potential for growth over the long term. Due to decreased institutional support, there's a better chance that small-cap REITs will have lower valuations that result in an underestimation of a company's operational health and prospects for growth.

Collectively, small-cap REITs have always been viewed as more risky bets than large-caps, and although they don't have the diverse revenue streams or stable cash flows as the big boys, they are complementary to my overall dividend growth model.

As a key ingredient for my Durable Income portfolio, the small-cap REITs create a buoy effect as they are more susceptible to wide swings (by Mr. Market) in price due to lower trading volumes - a key attribute since greater volatility deters action and often invites selling.

My Top 5 Small Cap REITs

As noted above, my Small Cap REIT Portfolio has performed extremely well, shares have returned +15.25% YTD, and this collection of REITs includes 18 companies. I would now like to highlight my top 5 Small Cap REITs:

STAG Industrial (STAG) has returned 20.8% YTD. In my last article on STAG (August 8, 2017) I wrote, “STAG could trick investors by offering up an enticing yield hoping that it could grow its way out of the hole. Instead, STAG insists on a more prudent strategy of delivering a combination of dividend safety AND dividend yield.”

STAG has certainly had a nice run and while shares are now soundly valued, we are maintaining a BUY. STAG will release its Q3-17 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, November 2, 2017 ( and host its quarterly earnings conference call on November 3, 2017 at 10:00 EST). STAG is now trading at $27.67 per share with a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Independence Realty Trust (IRT) is an apartment REIT focused on building a portfolio of well-located apartment properties that generate attractive risk adjusted returns, stable occupancy and the potential for property appreciation through rent increases and improved operating efficiency. Back in April I explained,

“…we think the market has been too tough on this REIT and its results going forward should bear this out. We are not jumping in blindly or quickly, but believe that establishing a position at these levels is appropriate for all but the most conservative investor.”

We forecasted the IRT could return 35% annualized and so far, so good- shares have returned 24.6% YTD. I added,

“While we prefer to wait for more evidence they are on track, we believe that this is a REIT that investors can leg into, starting a position at current levels and adding as the company follows through on their plan.”

We are maintaining a BUY on IRT, but we are getting more cautious on the name. We consider this REIT a more speculative name, and we caution investors to maintain adequate diversification. Shares are now trading at $10.52 with a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Community Healthcare (CHCT) went public in May 2015 and back in April 2016 I proclaimed, “Community Healthcare is Poised to Profit”. I added,

“I view CHCT's business platform as a higher-risk model due to its tertiary market focus. However, I also believe that there's a placemat for owning healthcare assets in small towns. Everyone has to visit the doctor, and that means there is always demand for physicians' care. But there's more risk, beyond small-market risk, and it's called small-cap risk.”

The bet paid off, CHCT has returned 26.5% YTD and shares keep climbing. Regarded Solutions also weighed in on this little nugget,

“I am drawn to the business because of where the company focuses its properties; suburban and rural areas that NEED healthcare facilities. I am not aware of another solid company that is aggressively tapping this market.”

CHCT announced that it will release earnings on Tuesday evening, November 7, 2017, after the market closes, it will report results for the third quarter of 2017.

We are maintaining a BUY, although we consider shares to be trading at sound value at this time. We believe there are better opportunities today with Ventas, Inc. (VTR) and LTC Properties (LTC). Here are my latest articles on Ventas and LTC Properties.

Hannon Armstrong (HASI) listed shares over three years ago (April 2013) and over the last few years this clean energy REIT has taken off.

HASI participates in three large market segments, and its unique operating model provides the company with this competitive advantage: the company provides debt and equity focused on providing preferred and senior-level capital to established sponsors and high-credit quality obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

I recently explained that “I consider HASI to be one of the most predictable REITs, especially when considering its dividend growth. While it is considered a small cap, the well-balanced (efficiency, wind and solar) platform commands a predictable presence, driven by the high-quality (investment grade) lease contracts”.

Although shares have sky-rocketed, we are maintaining a BUY. I recently said that “HASI’s flexibility in deal size and tenor is one of its competitive advantages, as well as the low-cost advantage (compared to BDCs, hedge funds, etc.). I don’t see the Net Lease REITs fishing in the same streams (as HASI), and that’s why I consider this specialty finance REIT a gem worth holding.”

Last but not least, the top-performer in the Small Cap REIT Portfolio is…..(drum roll)….Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS). Year-to-date, shares in this Atlanta-based REIT have returned a whopping 42.6%.

In a recent article I explained that “APTS is not just your prototypical Apartment REIT…and upon first glance, APTS may appear to be just as the company’s name suggests – “preferred apartments.” But upon closer inspection, the most compelling differentiator for the company is its sustainable dividend growth. Since going public (March 31, 2011) APTS has grown its annual dividend by ~14.8%.”

I added that “in my view, APTS is functioning more like a commercial mortgage REIT because it is bringing in close to $400 million a year in preferred capital to incubate multiple business lines.

As long as you understand, there are risks to the overweight Preferred capitalization model. Given the success of the common shares, I am not sure why I would want to own the Preferred shares. But for some, it represents a stable source of income tied to the “food, shelter, and more” business model.”

This “home team hero” has hit the ball out of the park, and as much as I like the price performance, it’s time to hit the brakes. I am downgrading APTS from a BUY to a SELL and redeploying capital into Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) and Ryman Hospitality (RHP). See my recent articles on Landmark and Ryman.

Happy Halloween…this is my favorite small cap…and yes, she’s an "up and coming REIT analyst"…and future SWAN Investor!

