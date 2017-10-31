Southwest Airlines Is Still Cheap - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/30/17)

Cramer is not a fan of the current state of the biotech industry.

Axalta Coating Systems got the acquisition right.

Chinese contracts are not working for Acacia Communications.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, October 30.

Bullish Calls

Liberty Interactive QVC (NASDAQ:QVCA): CEO Greg Maffei is doing a good job. Own the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA): They have the acquisition. It's a good stock.

Hold Call

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV): "There were issues in Q3. There were hedging issues. There's competition issues. My trust almost decided to get rid of it. We're holding it for now because it's too cheap, but boy, it's not been a great run."

Bearish Calls

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN): It's a great biotech company but the market has decided that the drug business is not the same as before. Cramer is not a fan of the industry right now.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA): The Chinese contracts did not work for the company and it spooked Cramer too.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up