Halloween Spooks New Orleans... Again

By Gary Alexander

For the last 34 years, I have been panel moderator or MC (and lately both) at the New Orleans Investment Conference, which usually falls in the last week of October. Back in 2015, it ran October 28-31; in 2016 it fell on October 26-29; and this year October 25-28. It is an excellent gold-oriented conference with some political overtones, but in my view too many speakers seem permanently bearish on the stock market.

While most New Orleans speakers covered the resource market, those who spoke about the stock market were super bearish once again. Robert Prechter, CEO of Elliott Wave International, turned bearish last week. In his talk, he cited the convergence of several dozen technical charts pointing to a market top.

Also, in the first afternoon session in which I served as MC, we heard Doug Casey, founder and chairman of Casey Research, offering his annual "Update on the Collapse of Western Civilization." He was followed by Byron King talking about "Sudden Death for the Dollar." Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, had a bearish workshop that night: "Why the Next Recession May be Fatal to the Market."

To his credit, Dr. Mark Skousen remained one of the lonely bulls on the overall stock market. I attended his workshop Friday night, but only 20 were present vs. 40 (each) in competing workshops offered by Peter Schiff and Byron King. From that evidence, it looks like the audience was 80% bears, 20% bulls.

As if there weren't enough bears around, the NFL Chicago Bears were in town to play the New Orleans Saints. Our hotel was taken over by football Bears and stock market bears. Ironically, Chicago also has a team called the Bulls, who won six NBA titles, 1991 to 1998 - all of them bull market years. By comparison, the football Bears were champs in the worst bear market in history: 1932-33 and 1940. Lately, the Bulls have a better recent track record in sports and in the markets than the beleaguered Bears.

In addition, Halloween costumes dominated the city the whole week I was there. At the jazz club, Snug Harbor, the host told a packed crowd on Saturday night, "Welcome to Day #30 of our 45-Day Halloween Festival." He was only half-kidding. The city goes crazy with its Voodoo Festival at this time of year. In middle America, Halloween is for kids. Here, in the City Care Forgot, Halloween is for carefree "adults."

Good News - November Dawns Tomorrow Morning

There's something in human nature that finds spooks, scares, and bear markets far more intriguing than a boring bull market, but All Saints' Day follows Halloween, as surely as November 1 follows October 31.

Last year, Jeffrey Hirsch spoke in New Orleans, reminding investors that this is the best time of year to invest in stocks. Since 1950, he said, November is the best month for the Russell 1000, second-best for the S&P 500, and third best for the DJIA. Part of the reason is that "fourth quarter inflows from institutions drive November to lead the best consecutive three-month span, November to January."

In the last 20 years, November is second-best (to April), with the summer months being notably negative:

Here are the last seven years of the current bull market, in which the cold months beat the warm months:

This trend does NOT mean that I recommend anyone "Sell in May and Go Away." After all, that trend reversed in 2016, with May-to-October edging out the previous six months. What these data mean, to me, is that early November provides investors with an especially good time to accumulate good stocks.

Gold also tends to undergo a surge from November to February, coinciding with holiday gift-giving - including the Indian wedding season, Christmas, the Chinese New Year, and Valentine's Day. In New Orleans and in his excellent book, "The Socionomic Theory of Finance," Bob Prechter agreed with my long-held contention that gold is primarily a "prosperity hedge" (more so than a crisis hedge or inflation hedge). Crises come and go, and inflation has been sporadic in recent decades, but gold tends to rise based on increasing worldwide wealth. When hundreds of millions of formerly-poor citizens in China and India and around the world grow richer faster, they can afford to buy more gold as an asset class.

Where some of the chronic super-bears go wrong, in my view, is that they assume investments must move in opposite directions - on the theory that "if stocks collapse, investors will rush into gold." But it didn't happen that way in 1987. Stocks crashed on "Black Monday," October 19, 1987, but gold stocks fell sharply the next day, "Bloody Tuesday" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, since investors had to sell stocks that had held up well (gold stocks) in order to meet margin calls or raise cash. Gold peaked a month later.

For decades, I have owned a small allotment (usually 5%) in gold and silver, and I forget about it. It is my alternative to cash - not stocks. Gold is my "savings of last resort," but it is not my religion. If someone is wedded to gold by owning 50% of a portfolio in the yellow metal, and very little in common stocks, I can see why they would root for a stock market crash and dream of $10,000 gold, but it won't likely happen. I see gold rising moderately, helping quality gold mining stocks to leverage those gains.

