Look At All These People In The Mall: Vandals Or Customers?

The malls are filled with something! Could those be customers?

NOI should continue to grow because tenants still want to be there, contrary to the popular news stories.

TCO has seen strong growth in all their operating metrics over the last several years.

Taubman Centers (TCO) is the largest discount available on ultra-high-quality malls.

How many times have you heard talking heads on the TV talk about how bad malls are? For a moment, pay attention to how mall REITs are actually doing. First, for reference, this is what TCO has done over the last year:

The stock price at one point of the last trailing year was over $75. The stock price now is under $50. I believe TCO is a fairly good investment around $60. Under $50, it’s great. Amazon (AMZN) has retail investors scared. Consumers are going the e-commerce route more and more.

Here are a few frequent theories, which get far too much airtime:

Stores in malls are filing for bankruptcy and the malls are stuck with dead space. Malls are completely unable to replace tenants and the best shops are disappearing. Revenue from sales inside malls is declining rapidly as the mall becomes obsolete.

None of the three statements above are true, yet the market is pricing TCO like it is. By the time every retail investor believes what they are hearing from talking heads on their TV, there won’t be much room left to fall for mall REITs. Here’s an example:

I knew Washington Prime Group (WPG) had been sufficiently pummeled by bears when I heard an anchor, who probably couldn't build financial statements with just the account headings and numbers (entry level MBA accounting project), suggest investors could short WPG or CBL & Associates Properties (CBL). I believe it was right around the all-time low closes for the stocks.

Evidence the statements are false

Simon Property Group (SPG) is the biggest of the mall REITs. They just reported their Q3 results. Here are three true things they did:

Beat on FFO per share Raised guidance for FFO per share Raised the dividend

This should be a clear sign about the success mall REITs are having.

How did Simon have that success? They raised rents. Right, for that space no store would want because malls are dying, Simon was able to raise rents. Of course, their tenants keep forgetting that no one wants space in the malls. When your stores are doing over $600 per square foot in sales, it’s hard to remember that they are “dead” or “obsolete.”

Of course, SPG reported at the same time as Amazon (AMZN) and J.C. Penney (JCP) was busy lowering guidance. Consequently, SPG plummeted as they reported dominant performance across the spectrum of fundamental measures.

The funniest thing in that regard is that TCO’s sales per square foot are actually even higher.

Does anyone still go to the mall?

Alright, since investors seem intent on ignoring the growth in sales per square foot, growth in NOI, growth in AFFO, and dividend growth, allow me to present you with the photo evidence. This is the Mall at Short Hills in Short Hills, New Jersey:

See all those things walking around? All the things on the escalators? Those are people and they still go to the mall. Contrary to what you may hear in some cable newscast, there are people in the malls.

This may be a shocker, so brace yourself. There are also people in Miami. They also go to the mall:

That’s quite a few people. How can that be? That doesn’t fit the cable news narrative. It’s almost like people are less prone to click or watch a story that says:

“The mall is doing well. People are shopping there.”

There might be even more people there, but it turns out they were stuck in the parking lot. The actual challenge for Dolphin Mall getting more traffic is that the parking lots are full:

How about that for a news story?

“Drivers circle in parking lot look for any parking spot. Even those on far end of lot are full.”

Doesn’t drive enough page views does it?

Perhaps Orlando stinks though. After all, there are 3 major malls near each other, so how much traffic could they possibly do?

Well, this is what it looks like inside:

How much money do those customers spend? That mall does $1,380 sales per square foot.

My trades

TCO is the largest discount available on ultra-high-quality malls. It is one of my larger positions. I wanted to buy more last week, but it was falling less than several peers so I raised my positions in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI). In both cases, I am pretty close to having the cheapest shares traded in the last few years. TCO is in an unrealized loss, but I may add more. After the last few days, my position in SKT moved to an unrealized loss.

I have bought SKT 4 times now and sold shares once. It rallied outside of my strong-buy range around a month or so ago and I harvested a gain on a chunk of my position. I figured SKT was still a solid investment. However, they were thoroughly outperforming several of their peers. Consequently, I wanted to free up the capital so I could buy more if we saw an event like Friday. PEI is in an unrealized gain. Simon Property Group (SPG) is in an unrealized gain.

Overall, at least adjusted for dividends, I'm up on at least 3 of my 5 mall REITs. On SKT, I would need to check my records for how much I harvested. It’s fairly close to even despite the stock setting a new 52-week low on Friday. Since several mall REITs hit new 52-week lows last week after a year of mostly declining, I think the record for picking individual companies and entry prices is pretty solid. If the sector reverses course at some point in the next year, my record goes from pretty solid (thoroughly outperforming sector) to incredible.

TCO’s drop in price

TCO’s price has dropped around 35% this year. E-commerce has been around for a long time. Now, all of a sudden, the market believes mall REITs are terrible? While e-commerce has been growing, TCO has seen this:

I boxed the most important metric in green. Net operating income is up. Excluding lease cancellation income, NOI continues to climb. Same-store NOI climbs. This isn’t growth by acquisition, this is organic revenue growth. This isn’t a company that is suffering and headed to an uncertain doom. This is a market overreaction. Maybe they had a horrible first half of 2017? Nope:

The market is punishing TCO for Amazon doing well and some retail companies going under. Yes, the market is shifting and obsolete companies are having problems. Malls are not the obsolete companies. They have the companies as tenants. Mall REITs can replace tenants. Core NOI growth should continue to be strong:

There are many REITs that are good investments. TCO is simply one of the strongest value plays in the sector. These are top-notch assets on sale for an enormous discount to the value of the properties. They continue to see revenue growth. They continue to see NOI growth. They continue to see AFFO growth. They continue to raise the dividend.

If you’re still convinced this strong mall REIT is in the death throes, so be it. Perhaps you think the people went to the mall just to have somewhere to walk. Maybe Orlando and Miami are just intolerable outside at this time of the year? Perhaps better yet is the theory that everyone in the photo is a hipster and is just there to be ironic.

Continue on with the theory that all malls are dying. I like it. It’s giving me great entry prices. I've got TCO, SPG, SKT, PEI, and a little WPG. I'd love an opportunity to add more. TCO reports Q3 earnings soon. I'd love to see a further dip to let me acquire even more. I'll be all over the earnings release as soon as it comes out. If you want to get more great analysis on REITs, click The REIT Forum to sign up.

You can lock in a lower annual rate by signing up before October ends. Wonder about my performance? Check the sign-up page. I’m showing my results from real cash accounts. This isn’t a case of preparing multiple “portfolios” and then picking the best. I’m showing the results across every account where I have complete discretion to invest the capital.

As a subscriber, you get:

Actionable buy and sell target prices.

buy and sell target prices. Best research on preferred shares and REITs.

research on preferred shares and REITs. Best reviews on the site – 294/295 stars.

Stable dividend yields over 7%.

7%. You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before November 1st, 2017 to lock in at $370/year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCO, SPG, WPG, SKT, PEI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Tipranks: Buy TCO, Buy SPG.