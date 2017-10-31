Paradigm Shift (Part 2) - Shale's Inability To Grow Will Force The Change In Business Model

We explain in this article that the paradigm shift will happen because shale is "forced" to make the switch.

Paradigm shift is where US shale producers shift the business model of "grow at any cost" to "return focused."

(Note: This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers on Oct 8.) This is a continuation of our report, "Paradigm Shift - Energy Stocks Are On The Cusp Of A Multi-Year Bull Trend."

In part 1 of our paradigm shift series, we noted that the big change over the next few years will be a shift in capex spending from E&P companies from "grow at any cost" to "return focused."

In this article, we are going to explain to you why the odds are heavily stacked for this paradigm shift to take place, and why so few are only hinting at it versus baking it into their forecast.

Lack of ability to grow...

For most of 2017, we have seen repeatedly US shale producers disappoint guidance. Overly aggressive shale producers have had to force down crude production estimates, or raise capex to combat the lower drilling efficiency.

From a top-level perspective, we also see this in the production per well figures for Permian, Eagle Ford and Bakken.

We also know from our careful study of US shale basins that without a corresponding increase in well completions, US shale production will continue see muted growth figures ahead.

What's interesting about this edge we have is that not many analysts have caught up on this insight yet. Some of the analysts keep pointing to rising DUCs as a reason why the EIA monthly survey production figures are diverging materially from the weekly estimates. We have yet to see one sell side analyst blame "lower production per well" as a reason for the disappointment.

Now that you have this edge over the rest of the crowd, you can arrive at conclusions that others will see, which, in our view, gives you the edge you need to remain confident during the next bull cycle.

Producers are forced to become more profit focused...

The common knowledge in the market is that shale producers (XOP) outspend operating cash flow to grow production. Given base decline rate for most producers are in the ~30%+ range, the capex is heavily weighted towards production replacement versus growing organically.

For most of 2017, we saw investors starting to shun E&Ps indiscriminately.

This divergence from where producers should trade at and where they are trading at has in effect closed the external financing of the equity markets. The total amount of equity raised in 2017 is less than 10% of the amount raised in 2016 (~$6 billion 2017 vs. ~$65 billion in 2016).

We have also done an examination of 52 E&P companies and looked at their projected liquid growth. Total capex outspend from the top quartile of the E&P pool is roughly ~30% and total capex outspend is around ~$18 billion. With no equity raised so far in 2017, how will these producers keep up the outspend?

This is another headwind for the lower for longer crowd as the lack of external financing this year almost guarantees dismal shale growth in 2018.

That’s why the narrative is forced to shift…

Let’s quickly review two of the things we said.

First, we know that productivity isn’t really improving on a basin level and that a proportional increase in well completion activities will result in production growth. But in order for well completion activities to increase, servicing cost inflation will rise making it a double-edged sword for producers.

Second, the lack thereof in the external financing market for shale producers have effectively choked off aggressive growth targets for 2018. This makes capex budgets in 2018 incredibly difficult for the producers that are still thinking about “growth at any cost” as the announcement of any external financing plan for growth will be immediately punished by investors.

Those two reasons above are precisely why we believe starting in Q3 conference calls, you will start to hear E&P executives talk about “prudent capital spending.” Some might even start suggesting ways to reward shareholders via share buybacks or dividends. A great example is what Anadarko (APC) recently did with the announcement of a $2.5 billion share buyback plan. The market loved it, and everyone took notice.

Investors won’t fall for this again… at least for now

Like any commodity cycle, prudent capital spending becomes the topic of discussion usually at the low point of the cycle. Producers have certainly gone through a couple of tumultuous years, and investors that have been holding on will start to force these producers to spend more cautiously. The timing is also comically interesting as it coincides with the start of a new uptrend in the underlying commodity, and the reflexive impact of the markets (George Soros’ theory) start to reward these producers via higher share prices.

This in turn starts a virtuous cycle in the early innings of this new commodity cycle. Producers that are disciplined are being rewarded with ever increasing share prices, which in turn gives a reflexive feedback loop to the management team that prudent spending is the way to go. Return on invested capital then increases exponentially attracting more investors, and further enhances the idea that prudent capital spending is the right thing to do. This then goes on for a few years until the return on invested capital becomes too blatantly appealing to outside observers, then capital floods in.

Like all commodity cycles, when we start hearing about the aggressive capex budgets coming back and that the access to capital become even more available, we know this cycle is going to end soon. But by this period of the commodity cycle, some new narrative will take hold. Whether it’s the oil demand growth out of India pushing the oil market demand higher, or the falling non-OPEC supply, a new narrative will take hold and will likely resemble something in the tune of, “not enough oil supplies.”

Investors will get over enthusiastic, and by this time (likely 2023), electric vehicles might actually be a potential threat within the next 10 years (2033 time frame). Investors won’t care as the world might not have enough oil, energy equities (XLE) are the hottest in the market because they have the highest return on invested capital, and the valuations will get absurd.

If you think we are forecasting too far out, we are simply repeating the playbook for historical market cycles. The theory of reflexivity explains this phenomenon better than any economic theories will, and if we can really grasp the theory of reflexivity, we can learn to ride boom bust cycles better than everyone else, a real edge in the markets.

The boom-bust cycle will always happen one way or another, and market participants that forget that will underperform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.