Terra Nitrogen Company: A Great Long Term Dividend Play, Eventually

As nitrogen fertilizer prices are cyclical, TNH's prospects can be expected to improve over the long term. A quick recovery is out of the question though.

At the current depressed level of earnings, TNH has a high trailing dividend yield of 7%. The yield is likely to stay above 5% even if worse comes to worst.

Due to the fall in nitrogen fertilizer prices, sales and earnings have been contracting for the last few years.

Corporate and Financial Setup

Terra Nitrogen Company (TNH) produces nitrogen fertilizers at its facility in Verdigris, Oklahoma and is a subsidiary of CF Industries (CF). TNH has no employee of its own and outsources selling, general and administrative services to affiliates of CF. In fact, TNH sells all of its products to affiliates of CF at fair market prices.

TNH's financials reflect this lean corporate structure. TNH has a clean balance sheet with a net cash position and no financial debt. As a value investor, I love this type of balance sheet because it is indicative of the company's sustainable ability to pay dividends in good times and bad. The fact that TNH has payed dividends every year since 2000 supports this view.

Nitrogen Fertilizer Prices

Nitrogen fertilizers are commodities and TNH's selling prices are affected by global conditions. Fertilizer prices have been hit hard in the past few years. Quoting TNH's discussion of market conditions in its SEC filing for 2Q17:

Over the last decade, strong demand, high capacity utilization and increasing operating margins as a result of higher global nitrogen fertilizer prices stimulated global investment in nitrogen production facilities, which resulted in an increase in global nitrogen fertilizer production capacity. As a result, global nitrogen fertilizer supply increased faster than global nitrogen fertilizer demand, creating the current global oversupply in the market, and leading to lower nitrogen fertilizer selling prices.

Earnings Contraction

The weak nitrogen fertilizer market caused TNH's sales, margins, and profits to suffer as can be viewed from the table below:

in $ millions 2016 2015 2014 Revenue 418 582 648 Gross Profit 227 326 387 Net Income Applicable To Common Shares 209 307 370

TNH's main input for producing nitrogen fertilizers is natural gas. Unfortunately for the company, TNH's cost of natural gas increased by about 10% in the first half of 2017, squeezing margins even further:

in $ millions 2017/06 2016/06 Revenue 215 235 Gross Profit 90 146 Net Income Applicable To Common Shares 66 86

The way things are going, one might expect the company to end 2017 with net earnings in the range of $100 - 150 millions.

Don't Jump In Yet

TNH presents a realistic view of the current conditions and future expectations regarding the nitrogen fertilizer market in the management's discussion of 2Q17 results:

A significant amount of new nitrogen production capacity came on line in 2016 and the first half of 2017, and additional production capacity is expected to come on line in the second half of 2017, including a significant increase in production capacity in North America. This new nitrogen production capacity includes the capacity expansion projects that were completed in 2016 by affiliates of our General Partner. The new nitrogen production capacity will further increase supply. We expect the lower priced environment to continue until global supply and demand become more balanced through a combination of continued demand growth and supply reductions as producers respond to lower realized margins by taking higher cost production facilities off line.

It takes time for supply and demand conditions to balance out. If further new capacity is expected in the second half of 2017, nitrogen fertilizer prices could even go lower and remain depressed throughout 2018. It is my view that TNH's earnings will bottom out in 2018.

Bountiful Dividends

As I mentioned above, TNH has a corporate and financial setup which allows it to steadily pay dividends in good times and bad times. Clearly, these are bad times for the company. The two tables below demonstrate the trend of decreasing dividends that the company has been paying the last few years:

in $ per common share 2016 2015 2014 Dividends 8.74 9.75 10.00

The management tried to maintain a high level of dividends despite earnings taking a hard hit from 2014 to 2016. However, dividends collapsed in 2017:

in $ per common share 2017/09 2016/09 Dividends 3,79 6,97

Looking at these figures, it would be safe to assume the 2017 total dividend would be between $4.00 - 5.00 per share. TNH is trading around $77, so this translates into a 2017 dividend yield between 5% and 6.5%. If earnings indeed bottom out in 2018, say, at $80 millions, we can assume a $4.00 per share dividend for the next year yielding 5% at the current price. Hence, if worse comes to worst, we get our 5% dividend yield in 2018.

And what could happen once supply and demand conditions in the nitrogen fertilizer market become more balanced, perhaps in 2019? TNH's sales and profits could perhaps recover back to 2016 levels; an $8.00 per share dividend would be yielding over 10% at the current price of $77!

This is why I'm adding TNH to my radar. Even if I got very impatient and bought it today, the chances are I'd be getting my 5% dividend yield in 2018, and all the long term upside of a reversion in the cyclical nitrogen fertilizer market. However, I do believe that it is way too early to rush into an investment into TNH; with the way things are going, one might get even better prices in six to nine months from now.

The Chart

TNH has been in a downtrend since the end of 2012. In 2016, it was able to pierce above a major resistance line. However, in harmony with the company's fundamentals, there was no follow through and the stock continued to inch lower. There is a major long term support level at $70 which could present a nice buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.