Annaly Capital Management: More Downside, Buy At A Discount To Book Value

High BV valuation relative to the last five years and low margin of dividend safety speak against an investment in Annaly.

The market has started to correct Annaly Capital Management's (NLY) obvious overvaluation in the last couple of weeks. Though the REIT's shares sell for a lower BV multiple and a higher cash flow yield now, Annaly Capital Management has an unfavorable reward-to-risk ratio based on valuation and margin considerations in my opinion. Is Annaly Capital Management a falling knife?

High-yield dividend-paying stocks have done extremely well since the first quarter of 2016. Most high-yield dividend vehicles in the mortgage REIT and business development company sectors sold for steep discounts to their book/net asset values a year and a half ago on the back of very negative investor sentiment and uncertainty over interest rates. Eighteen months later and most mortgage REITs and BDCs sell for prices close to their book/net asset values as investor sentiment has dramatically improved in 2017.

Annaly Capital Management is not an exception. While the mortgage REIT was widely out-of-favor in early 2016, Annaly Capital Management's shares today sell for a sizable premium to book value. This year, investors have had to pay more than 1.1x book value for a piece of Annaly Capital Management's business, which is one of the highest multiples in years.

It was indeed a good year for Annaly and its shareholders: Year-to-date, Annaly's shares have surged 16.45 percent even though investors have started to take profits lately.

Source: StockCharts.com

Annaly's shares have dropped ~9 percent from their 52-week high @$12.73.

The question, therefore, is: Should investors buy the drop, or wait on the sidelines for a better entry price?

In my opinion, Annaly Capital Management is still overvalued and far from being a bargain as shares continue to sell for a premium to book value. At the time of writing Annaly's shares sell for $11.61 a piece which means that investors still have to pay 1.04x BV, a high price to pay considering that Annaly has sold for a large discount to book value for most of the last five years.

If that wasn't enough, I think Annaly's dividend coverage is not as great as many investors would think. The mortgage REIT has very little wiggle room when it comes to its dividend, which is just about covered with core earnings.

The margin of dividend safety is very thin. See for yourself.

Source: Achilles Research

While I don't think that a dividend cut is necessarily in the cards, Annaly's dividend is far from being safe, which raises the question why investors would want to pay one of the highest BV-multiples in years for Annaly's dividend stream.

As a matter of fact, Annaly's core earnings payout ratio has averaged ~100 percent in the last seven quarters, meaning the mortgage REIT distributed all of its core earnings.

Source: Achilles Research

Your Takeaway

While I don't think that Annaly Capital Management is a falling knife, the valuation surely has potential to correct further as the mortgage REIT's dividend metrics are far from being great (payout ratio ~100 percent) and Annaly's shares are expensive compared to their 5-year history. The reward-to-risk ratio is not appealing enough to justify the risk at this valuation point. I'd consider buying Annaly Capital Management again when shares sell at a discount to BV. Waiting on the sidelines for a better reward-to-risk combination and a higher cash flow yield is the best thing to do in my opinion.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.