Biggest Winners And Losers This Earnings Season

Roughly 1,000 companies have reported Q3 2017 earnings numbers over the past three weeks. Below is a list of the stocks that have posted the biggest one-day gains on their earnings reaction days so far this season.

As shown, Skechers (NYSE:SKX) ranks first with a huge gain of 41.45% that it saw on 10/20. Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) ranks 2nd with a gain of 27.23%, followed by Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), FARO Techs (NASDAQ:FARO), and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). No other companies besides these have see one-day gains of more than 20%.

There are quite a few well-known names on the list of earnings season winners. These include Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Seagate Tech (NASDAQ:STX), and IMAX Corp. (NYSE:IMAX).

While there have been 45 stocks that have gained more than 10% on their earnings reaction days this season, there have been nearly as many (39) that have fallen 10% or more. Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) has been the biggest loser with a one-day drop of 29.39% last Friday. EFII posted what we call a reverse triple play - it missed EPS estimates, missed revenue estimates, and lowered guidance. Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) also reported a reverse triple play, and it fell 25.93% on its earnings reaction day, ranking it second worst this season behind EFII. Six other stocks have experienced one-day drops of 20%+ on earnings this season - Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG), VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX), Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND), Nokia (NYSE:NOK), Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), and Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK). Other notables on the list of biggest earnings season losers include GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), Advanced Micro (NASDAQ:AMD), United (NYSE:UAL), Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI), and Chipotle (NYSE:CMG).