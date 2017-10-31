In India: Betting On An Amazon Victory

In the most recent earnings call, Amazon (AMZN) highlighted that its international losses had now extended to $936 million and these were driven by investments in India. Given the trajectory of Indian operations, the runway for these losses is likely to widen even more in the coming quarters.

Earlier this year Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), eBay (EBAY), and Microsoft (MSFT) together invested $1.4 billion in Flipkart (Private:FPKT), Amazon's number one rival in the South Asian country. Flipkart managed to raise an additional $2.5 billion from Softbank in August 2017 and significantly deepened its war chest.

The short-term implications of Flipkart's recent investment rounds are negative for Amazon. But is there a reason to worry? Hardly.

India Market Potential: A Mind-boggling figure

But should the Indian market really matter to shareholders? Morgan Stanley (MS) came out with a report this month arguing that e-commerce in India is set to grow to $200 billion by 2026 from $15 billion in 2016. At a CAGR of 30%, this is a mind-boggling figure but the assumptions are not too off the chart. It is based on online retail expanding from 2% of total retail now to 12% in 2026. This is nearly the same pace of expansion that is being seen in the US. A large section of the young Indian population skipped the PC revolution and onboarded directly to mobile. The rapid expansion of LTE network coincided with contraction of data costs to few cents a day. Therefore the cost of going online for most ordinary Indians is no longer a financial burden.

For the sake of conservatism let's shave off $50 billion from Morgan Stanley's 2026 estimates. Even if Amazon were to maintain a market share of 40%, we are talking about potential revenues of $60 billion. Therefore, the competition and the eventual outcome in this region of the world holds enormous implications for Amazon.

Anatomy of the fight so far

Since the appearance of Amazon, the e-commerce battle in India has been a fascinating tale. When the company started operations in June 2013, there were no public market share studies but Snapdeal (Private:DEALS) and Flipkart were known to be firmly in the lead. By early 2015, Amazon had gobbled up 15% of the market trailing Flipkart's 44% and Snapdeal's 32% share. Flipkart had nearly a decade of operational experience in the country by then, but it was still a restricted marketplace for sellers in terms of product assortment. Only the big kahunas had a place on its platform.

Amazon, on the other hand was rabidly democratic. The company took its vans to a number of small cities and enrolled thousands of small sellers. The company didn't care squat about the nature of products as long as it was legal and people were interested in them. In essence, Amazon was simply acting on its vision of becoming an everything store. Flipkart's CEO (a former Amazon employee) who has a "Steve Ballmerish" personality misread the move and even took an elitist dig at the approach. Much like Steve Ballmer whose snark at the iPhone is frequently cited as one of the worst predictions of all time, Flipkart was forced to enlist to more sellers and widen its product assortment as it ceded its market leadership to Amazon in 2016.

As things stand today, Snapdeal is on course to becoming history with its market share sinking to 4%. Amazon and Flipkart are in the lead but it's hard to say by how much. Both claim market leadership and the studies vary on account of the way they calculate gross merchandise value. Flipkart's lead though, is not entirely organic and has been made possible by a number of acquisitions in the last couple of years. This is very similar to the design used by some of the Chinese startups backed by Flipkart's investors.

Priming consumers to come to Amazon

Very early in the game, Amazon diverged from Flipkart in terms of its blueprint on the FMCG space. I think a lot of it was probably tied to priming consumers to return to its platform on a daily basis as FMCG products have a high churn rate and low ASP (or, average selling price). Therefore the company was essentially priming shoppers for the need for priority delivery and given India is now the fastest growing market for Prime subscription, they have been darn successful at it.

Flipkart, on the other hand, has a leading market share in selling smartphones but consumers do not buy smartphones everyday, do they? Therefore, when Amazon rolled out the Prime service in India in late 2016 it was akin to bringing a gun to a fistfight. Flipkart First, a service similar to Prime minus the video and music content had already bombed after its launch in 2014. A country with a cavernous appetite for entertainment (India regularly ranks first in annual film output) can be banked to return to watch regional and Hollywood movies on Prime and that it does. The broad contours of Amazon's strategy are therefore in place and now it needs to do just one thing - keep bleeding Flipkart.

Bleed Flipkart

Flipkart is using the same strategy for its recently stacked cash - more discounts. Foolishly the company is offering high discounts in the electronics category where the firm is reasonably strong and margins are extremely low. Why do I say foolishly? Because it is. Amazon's manifesto is about making shopping more addictive on its platform. Given the low churn rate in electronics purchase, no amount of discounts can make purchases addictive. People will definitely compare prices in areas where Flipkart could offer a cheaper pricing.

(This is bad sampling but I googled the best selling phone in India and then looked for prices on Amazon India and Flipkart. Flipkart as expected was cheaper)

But that is until the time it has cash to sponsor these discounts. The year 2016 highlighted that the moment it struggles to raise cash from private investors, Flipkart loses market share. And the company will eventually run out of money. Given that more investments equal more discounts rather than more innovation in Flipkart, I doubt if in the long haul it will be able to withstand the innovative juggernaut that is Amazon.

I think Amazon intentionally lets Flipkart keep the market share in smartphones. Smartphones have a way of inflating the customer presence on a platform since the unit value is higher. And with their low margins Flipkart cuts itself deep by offering high discounts.

This is a way for Amazon bleeds Flipkart. But Flipkart also likes to cut itself every year. How? For a copycat business with zero innovation, Flipkart pays its executives nearly 10 times that earned by the management of Amazon India. That's as good as self-immolation, isn't it?

An Indian attire needed

One of the things I was baffled by is Amazon's relative lack of interest in apparel retail which is a high margin segment in the e-commerce business in India. If the company prioritizes this segment in the near future it will be able to deplete Flipkart's war chest of cash at a much faster pace than it is doing now. Flipkart claims a market share of 80% in this category, largely because of acquisition of market leaders - Myntra and Jabong.

There are signs that of Amazon veering in that direction. The company recently entered into an agreement with the brick-and-mortar lifestyle chain - Shoppers Stop. But for a firm that has scaled up so quickly in the last three years, its overtures towards the segment seem like a drag.

Conclusion

While I am not arguing that Amazon will take it all in India, it has the potential to take most of it. Long term this could result in a windfall for shareholders. Additionally, I doubt if analysts have built in such projections for international operations in their models. I therefore think that the company remains a solid BUY even at levels north of $1,000 for those looking at a decade long investment.

