New Residential: Strong Q3, But What About The Long Term?

Another quarter, another strong set of results from the team over at New Residential (NRZ). While I’m not an owner at current share prices as the shares don’t meet my required hurdle rate estimate of annual rate of return (>20%), I do keep a close eye on the firm both as a prospective candidate, as well as to satisfy my own curiosity given I worked very close to the mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) business in my past life. As mentioned, Q3 was broadly a great quarter, but I wanted to provide a little deeper background into some of the numbers that should help investor interpretation, as well as to provide a little bit more analysis on the wind-down of the consumer loan portfolio, as well as my thoughts on the longevity of the overarching long-term strategy (see my prior work on New Residential’s MSR business for added context).

Strictly By The Numbers

First and foremost, New Residential is an income play, so whenever earnings are released I see retail investors run to check the core earnings number. I believe some have assumed that this is representative of distribution coverage, but just like in prior work on the firm, I will reiterate that core earnings should not be viewed in that light (management says as much themselves) – at least how it is presented currently. First, take stock of overall business trends. For example, core earnings exclude fair value changes across the company’s portfolio (MSR’s, servicer advances); in an environment where fair value of the company’s assets is falling, it would be unwise to assume the distribution is fine because core earnings continue to exceed the per share distribution. Tracking tangible book value per share in addition helps with this issue, although not all assets on the New Residential balance sheet are marked to market.

Still, that number is what analysts track, and with a few tweaks it can make for a good approximation of distribution coverage. In Q3 of 2017, New Residential reported $0.64/share in core earnings, well ahead of analyst expectations. As far as those tweaks, I’ve talked about management’s decision to exclude incentive compensation to affiliates (meaning management) in the past. The exclusion of the incentive fee does make sense from a volatility standpoint, but investors would do well to include a weighted average (perhaps trailing four quarters) in order to get a fairer grasp real coverage. If investors run the math, that figure is going to be in the neighborhood of $14mm quarterly, or $0.045/share in impact. Take note that New Residential has already exceeded that $56mm run-rate number this year, given the $40mm in incentive compensation paid out in Q2.

The case is similar with non-capitalized transaction-related expenses. Management does not include this because they are one-time costs incurred with deal closings (valuation, legal, other professional services). However, the New Residential business is built on the foundation of continuous purchases of this nature. Expenses like these are only going to increase as New Residential (hopefully) grows, and requires much larger and more complex deal-making in order to maintain its asset base I would pin that maintaining number at $15-17mm annually, or another $0.05/share in quarterly impact.

Overall, distribution coverage, with a little incremental room this quarter. I think you’ll see some actual true accretion within core earnings over the next six months from recent deals ($110B in Ocwen non-agency, $81B in PHH agency/PLS MSRs, servicer advance tailwinds), tempered by a wind-down in consumer loans (see below section), but I think talks of a dividend bump, or even a special distribution, are a bit early. Coverage has been tight this year, and Q3 has been the first real impressive quarter to my eye. As a reminder, the jump in core earnings back in Q2 was due to accounting policy change related to the Ocwen deal, which related to subservicing costs falling to 13bps from 26bps from calendar year 2020 forward. That’s a non-cash policy change, not true earnings accretion. Also, given the tone on the conference call regarding New Residential aiming to be opportunistic on M&A, I think you’ll see a little bit of cash retention, particularly since the cash balance fell to $278mm, which is the lowest number since Q2 of last year.

Wind-Down Of The Consumer Loan Portfolio

This will likely be a boring history for some, but needed for context. Back in 2013, New Residential, along with a few other parties, invested in a portfolio of consumer loans (e.g., unsecured personal loans). This was done through the formation of a limited liability entities (“Consumer Loan Companies”), which we’re just going to call the SpringCastle joint venture. Initially, New Residential took a minor equity stake (30% interest), with partner OneMain having the largest piece of the pie. In 2014, after the completion of a secured refinancing, New Residential received $462mm in proceeds, despite only investing $241mm initially. Big dollar win there.

Based off that initial agreement and seeing further momentum, New Residential entered into a new deal involving SpringCastle in 2016, which saw the company (and a few other original parties in the deal) acquire ownership interests from OneMain and other sellers. At the end of the day, New Residential grabbed a 53.5% stake, which means the assets are now consolidated on the company’s balance sheet. Alongside that agreement, New Residential also agreed to buy newly originated consumer loans at basically par. The only reason these new originations meet New Residential’s internal hurdle rates is because of the sky-high interest rates on personal loans (17.9% weighted coupon).

First off, unsecured personal loans with no collateral is obviously risky business, even in spite of FICO scores being 700+ on average. Luckily, the market has been on the company’s side; charge-off rates were cut in half between the time of the initial deal and today. That fact more than anything is what drove the sky-high returns. In a nutshell, the economics of this deal are unlikely to be repeated, and given the loans have quick maturities, benefits will be short-lived. Despite some more purchases, consumer loans held for investment are declining at a 28% annual pace; down from $1,810mm at the end of 2016 to $1,576mm at the end of Q2 (I suspect to see similar declines through Q3 once the 10-Q is released). It appears New Residential management believes this ship has sailed as well; the company does purchase more consumer loans from Prosper as part of a consortium (agreement to purchase $5B through February 2019), but these loans are securitized and not held for investment. Further complicating matters, consumer loans are not REIT-eligible assets, so this was always going to be a limited play.

Investment banks have thus far avoided the securitization market for these types of loans (New Residential partners in this deal are hedge funds), but expect them to enter the market. I suspect those juicy 20% IRR spreads that New Residential is currently earning on the securitization side to erode with time, so it is a near guarantee for the consumer loan business to lose substantial emphasis going forward. Honestly, I’m glad to see this business end, but it clearly showed just how savvy New Residential management can be. Still, investors should keep a close eye on default rates while the current loans still sit on the balance sheet; could be some nasty losses there if the economy goes south before they roll off. Likewise, it will be interesting to see the company work to offset the income produced here elsewhere within the portfolio.

Call Rights Strategy Continues To Work, Thinking To The Future

New Residential’s recent strategy of tying all the moving pieces of its portfolio together is working wonders. Run-off in consumer loans is being balanced by additions of whole loans in the resi/consumer loan segment of the business, and this ties in specifically to the company’s call rights strategy. New Residential has continued to be an opportunistic buyer, picking up large chunks of the non-agency RMBS market, specifically in securities that would unlock value via deal collapses. As the company executes calls on its non-agency RMBS trusts it owns, it acquires the underlying loans prior to their termination. The bulk of these loans get re-sold off in securitization to other interested parties, but New Residential also has started to retain ownership of hundreds of millions of dollars in UPB of loans that it picks up as a result. The cogs in the machine interlock quite often here as part of overall corporate strategy. Most of the loans the company is deciding to keep are floating rate (over 90% of non-agency securities portfolio is floating rate). This provides a hedge as interest rates rise, as the higher interest income balances higher prepayment speeds and lowers ability to call deals, particularly so among seasoned loans that already had ample opportunity to refinance but chose not so.

That balanced portfolio approach – doing well in different interest rate environments – is a key tenet of the New Residential investment thesis. This isn’t 2015; I’m not here to tell you that the company won’t have non-agency RMBS securities or whole loans to purchase. That market remains massive, but it won’t last forever as new issuance is non-existent. As most investors know, the tightening of homebuyer credit markets over the past several years has all but eliminated non-agency lending. 27% of the non-agency securities portfolio at New Residential is older than 2005, and while they do not break it down by year newer than that, the vast, vast majority of that is going to be pre-2008 given the weighted average loan age within these securities is 12 years at this point.

Tying back into interest rates, back in 2005, adjustable rate mortgages held 38.5% mortgage share; today, that number is less than 5%. Ten years from now, it will be next to impossible to duplicate the structure of the company’s loan portfolio, just simply due to trends in issuance (assuming they continue). Will the New Residential of today, built off the back of opportunity driven by buying non-agency for pennies on the dollar, be able to generate 12-18% net yields in the future off agency RMBS that is government-backed, and thus has no reason to trade meaningfully above/below par besides what is driven by interest rate shifts? With adjustable rate mortgage issuance in the tanks, could the company replicate the current structure via derivative fixed-to-variable swaps, or are the costs too high? Those are the questions investors should ask themselves, particularly buy-and-hold types that have flocked to the company in pursuit of yield.

