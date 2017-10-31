Does The Fed Still Effectively Engage The Bond Market?

There are several things that happen when one begins to bring up the subject of the Fed or central banks with a financial audience. Some people immediately want to listen. Some are instantly bored. Others tell you what a fool you are to think that the Fed is important. And it, of course, takes all sorts of opinions to make a market.

The fact is that the Fed is important - even for cynics - for several reasons.

Cynic, believer or student, if you are driven by the profit motive, Fed activities are important because of two very clear rules that help you to make money off its actions.

When the Fed tightens, the yield curve flattens

When the Fed eases the yield curve steepens

Hint: The Fed is currently involved in the process of tightening. These 'Fed facts' will help you make money in markets whether you believe in the Fed or not.

You may wonder 'why does this work?' My first response is that you can go back in time and will find that this is an ironclad rule so don't look a gift horse in the mouth. The yield curve will flatten when the Fed tightens- it always has -so don't fight the tape.

If you are still curious as to 'why' it works the answer is in what monetary policy does. Raising short term rates today lowers inflation (inflation expectations, too) for the future. That reduces what interest rates will be in the future as well which is what the yield curve is all about. While a host of other factors might also influence future interest rate determination, the inflation channel is the most powerful influence. Also, if the Fed is acting aggressively other factors will be suppressed while the Fed is engaged but there will still be market volatility. The regression results in the table below speak to this as during the Greenspan tightening phase Fed funds levels explained 92 percent of the variance in the yield curve slope. That is impressive. The fed funds rate went from 1% to 5.25% in that cycle while the 10-Year note fluctuated in yield from 3.38% to 5.26% a much narrower range. While fed funds sat at its low of 1% the 10Year note yield only moved up to a daily high yield of 4.89% as Fed funds topped out at 5.25%. In late June of 2006 the ten year yield had fallen to a low of 4.43% as markets speculated about when and if the Fed might start to cut rates as the fed funds rate lingered at 5.25% from June 30 2006 through Mid Sept 2007. Mechanically, the yield curve flattens in the cycle not by stopping the 10 year yield from rising altogether but by slowing it down as shorter term rates move up more or less in step with the fed funds rate. At some point in a tightening cycle both short term and longer term rates may have outright yield declines, but that it not always the case. This hints at why the yield curve is a good way of investing during these periods: its movements are very regimented while outright yield levels may still be making volatile adjustments. Yield curve trades can reduce risk. As an illustration, once the Fed funds rate hit its peak in the Greenspan cycle the 10-year and two year yields continued to fluctuate but the 10-Yr to 2-Year spread (yield curve) was 20% to 35% less volatile than either security by itself as fed funds sat at 5.25%.

Besides giving speculators a nearly free lunch from time to time, monetary policy also is important because it establishes a financial baseline for activity. Either it helps to establish a good baseline or makes the situation worse. In either case it is important.

If you study monetary theory monetary policy is important as an academic exercise and as a challenge to try to devise a system that makes an economy work better, be safer and to be more stable.

The chart above is the actual Fed funds target of the Fed plotted against the slope of the yield curve (10 year note to 2-year note spread) using the daily Fed constant maturity series.

The chart demonstrates the two rules in the past cycle and in the current cycle: as the Fed tightens, the yield curve flattens and as it eases the yield curve steepens. It also demonstrates the slack that can emerge in the FF-target to yield curve relationship when the Fed's intentions become less well known such as when the Funds rate plunged below 2% in 2008 and when the Fed began a premature tightening in December of 2015.

If the yield curve movements are so routine, why even worry about it?

There are three reasons I wrote this article. One is to demonstrate how this yield curve effect works while the Fed is still doing it. The second is to see of the Fed is still having control of the yield curve since it is no longer pursuing its inflation target - although that is still a stated goal- and is doing something else (pursing rate normalization). This is a question about Fed credibility. If the Fed loses credibility won't its policies lose their punch? We will find some curious answers to that question. The third is to make the point that during QE there were no discernible yield curve effects. And while QE was a massive policy it DID NOT generate any lasting yield curve impact in the direction theory would predict. QE, therefore does NOT act like traditional monetary policy as the Fed has maintained.

And when the Fed QEs the yield curve???

There is long period from early 2009 through late 2015 when Fed interest rate policy did nothing and yet the yield curve still showed a lot of volatility. While the Fed was 'experimenting with nonstandard operating methods, markets were left without much Fed guidance on how these policies would work or if they would work. We know how the yield curve reacts when the Fed tightens or eases but what does it do when the Fed QE's? The answer seems to be 'not much.' While Fed claims that the new methods work the same as the old ones, the Fed engaged in substantial asset purchases and while the yield curve fluctuated there is no clear evidence of any impact from the QE or Twist episodes on the yield curve. If anything the evidence suggests that while the Fed was trying to inject stimulus (ease) the yield curve may have flattened on balance. That isn't how it should have worked.

When markets do not know what the Fed is doing and cannot gauge the impact of its policies the Fed ceases to impact the market and then Fed policies become less effective.

The green line in the chart marks the periods for QE 1 then QE 2 and finally for Operation Twist. The yield curve did flatten as Operation Twist was begun ( the third tier on the green line) but it did not unwind when it stopped and instead the yield curve steepened later in 2013 on its own dynamic and went back to where it had been when QE began.

The table above offers measurements from simple regressions of the yield spread on the Fed funds target. The first obvious finding is that when markets KNOW what the Fed is doing its policies have more impact. I have put in bold the periods when markets knew best what the Fed was doing. Not surprisingly, they are the periods with highest R-square values and with high coefficient values (in absolute value) on the Fed funds variable.

2004 - 2006 rate hikes - These were the Greenspan rate hikes at 25bp a clip, a real water torture test. As painful as it was… it was also fully predictable and markets loved it. The movement in Fed funds explains 92% of the variance in the yield spread for this period. The Fed was king. And if you knew what the Fed was doing, yield curve trades were very profitable for you.

Financial crisis rate cuts to the 2% mark - The Fed cut rates steadily and sharply to the 2% mark in the financial crisis and recession. Then it paused and eventually it went further. Up to the 2% mark the market pretty much had the Fed figured out. The impact from the funds rate target change on the yield spread is slightly smaller in this case compared to when the Fed was hiking rates; and, the Fed funds rate explains less of the variance in the yield spread, only about 75% of it- but that is still a lot.

2016-2017: The Fed hikes rates after picking up where it left off - Here I exclude the 'disastrous' 2015 rate hike and its immediate aftermath. While the hiking in 2016-17 is less regimented than it was in 2004-2006 the impact from the fed funds target shift on the yield curve is larger (-0.718) and the simple equation explains 83 percent of the variance in the yield curve slope. During this period the Fed had laid out its forward guidance in the form of 'the Dots' and while this guidance is organic (and does and has changed) it has made the market much more comfortable in thinking it knows what the Fed is doing. At the end of the day, the market is less intellectual. It is willing to trade 'why' for 'what' since knowing 'what' is enough to make money. 'The Dots' may have been instrumental in increasing the impact of the Fed's tightening on the yield curve.

Notice two distinct features: Fed communication and 'The Dots' have aided the market's ability to make money off of Fed policy. What we see is the tighter regression fit when rates are rising than when they are falling. The Fed is in full control on the way up and it can sit back and stroke its beard and ponder its navel at its leisure as it hikes rates. On the way down the Fed was less in control and it typically will be reacting more to events. It was cutting rates and using them to try to boost an economy with a financial crisis in full swing and in free fall. There was an air of immediacy that the rate rise period did not have. Basically with rates rising the Fed was pensive and deliberate but with rates falling the Fed was desperate!

2008: Fed cuts rates from the 2% mark to zero - The Fed paused at a 2% rate then saw that it had to press on. This second portion of the move looks much less like it was planned and more like it was forced on the Fed. The impact on the yield curve from the change in Fed funds target as it fell below 2% generates only a coefficient of -0.236 on this period and only 14% of the variance in the yield curve is explained by the change in the Fed's target. Obviously since the Fed did not know what it was going to do the market did not figure it out either.

The whole rate cut period - If we estimate the impact for the entire rate cut period the R-square value falls. It seems far more reasonable to break the rate cuts up into two periods, one where Fed action was predictable Vs one that was not.

The next 'minor' rate hike period December 2015 Period! - Similarly I have broken up the second rate hike period because the Fed clearly had two different things going on. In 2015, the first tightening episode, stands all by itself. The Fed finally felt the pressure and began to hike rates but did so on a lark, appealing to its forecast saying that although inflation was still well below target the Fed 'saw' inflation rising in the intermediate term and that was deemed good enough to hike rates. Of course that 'foresight' has proved wrong. As I write this, it is end October 2017 and inflation remains below target and last seen it was moving lower not higher. The Fed has the SAME problem today it had nearly two years ago when it made that 'bold forecast.' Of course it was not just the bold forecast that wound up hurting. It was Fed Vice chair Stanley Fischer's pronouncements that the Fed would execute three or four rate hikes in 2016. Instead, inflation did not obey the Fed vice chair's outlook. And it still hasn't. What's worse is that the Fed has stacked THREE MORE rate hikes on top of that first rate hike that still has no good rational in the Fed's own policy paradigm. But… the markets realize that the Fed is not making policy based on its inflation target and that 'The Dots' (or SEP estimates, I like to call them policycasts) are a much better guide to understanding the Fed. In that first year after the hike (2016) the Fed's target shift explained only 7% of the variance in the yield curve slope. Fortunately, the second half of the tightening episode Dec. 2016-on has gone much better.

Fed credibility

On these observations Fed credibility is in a strange place. A number of academics have been very hard on the Fed for not embracing its own target on inflation and hitting it. Jim Bullard, President at the St Louis Fed, is also critical of this short-coming. As a result of the Fed's actions we cannot know how the Fed will react if there is some unexpected event that renders 'The Dots' inoperable. They deal with a regimented outlook, not with the unexpected. The Fed has revealed to us no reaction function (there is no 'why' to policy) there is only 'The Dots' and 'The What.' That is 'what' policy will be and no reason for 'why' it will be what 'The Dots' say it will be. Still, the regression line for the second part of the Fed's recent tightening tells a different story. The yield curve is reacting well and changing in response to the FF-target; target changes are having a very robust and predictable impact on the yield curve. That suggests credibility is strong and monetary policy is working, quite apart from the academic criticism.

The Fed bows to pragmatism ignoring the cost

This is a limiting case for the Fed and while policy is working well for now it is not hard to see a time when that might not be the case. This is because the Fed has confused us and played bait and switch with its policy objective. For a while the Fed acted as though a 2% inflation rate was a ceiling. The Fed subsequently elaborated that it is a target and a sort of average objective and then it said inflation can be above it and below it at times (the target is symmetric). That Fed statement came to us one day out of the blue. It was meant to keep markets from worrying that the Fed would act strongly to hike rates if inflation got 'to' 2%. Since then, former chair, Ben Bernanke, has suggested that the Fed could use price level targeting on a temporary basis to get even more leeway to keep policy rates lower longer to try to generate stimulus. While this is Ben's idea, the Fed seems to be trying to raise rates not to 'not raise rates.' And the Fed is persistent at this behavior despite missing on its inflation objective. Bernanke seems to be of the opinion that rates should linger lower longer. Meanwhile, the current Fed's members are hell-bent on returning to normalcy regardless of the road map they had previously laid out featuring inflation (bait and switch). With all that in play it is impossible to know how the Fed will really act if we see inflation at or about 2% any time soon. The Fed's reaction function is unknown. It has substituted 'The Dots' for a real policy. And the markets have 'bought into it' at their own peril.

Clueless On Wall Street…

For now, markets don't care about such things. The regressions show us that the markets are as sensitive as ever to Fed policy moves and fully on board to follow the Fed's initiatives. The markets feel they know what the Fed is doing. This is also reflected in the results of recent surveys that are still clueless about who will be the next Fed chair but are nonetheless all but certain of another rate hike in December. It's a reminder that a new Fed chair might not change things all that much. 'The Dots' seem to carry a lot of weight. But is it true that with 'The Dots' now featured the Committee (FOMC) has become more important than the Fed chair? The markets seem to act that way. I wonder if it is true. For now policy is all about 'The Dots.' And while the statistics seem to endorse that, we should not get too comfortable with them since 'The Dots' are not manna, and they do not fall into our hands from heaven when we need them. We get them only four times a year. But if events start changing fast that might not be enough to provide the kind of guidance markets need. I'd still like to know what the Fed's real objectives and tolerances are. Instead we are clued in by 'The Dots,' and that means we are still clueless on Wall Street. The Fed is still hiding its true 'reaction function.' And the bond market's tight response to the Fed's tightening is a bit of an illusion in terms of Fed credibility. This is a very limited and fragile policy nirvana.

