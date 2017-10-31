How The Options Market Can Help Offer Insights As To The Landscape Of A Potential Investment: Macy's (Pt. II)

Consideration of the pros and cons of the rather basic strategy of selling a put, in this case Macy's.

The options markets are robust to any number of reasons to sway a stock, whereas often investors do not consider the impact on shares from other stocks.

Thesis: considering individual stocks from the perspective of optionality and implied volatility can add a dimension that helps serious investors evaluate their opportunity set with respects to 'Buy, Hold or Sell' decisions. Those looking to get long Macy's (NYSE:M) might benefit from asking exactly 'how' they see the benefits accruing (Dividend - sell puts, or Appreciation - buy calls).

For a better understanding of this piece, we recommend that you begin with Part I, which discusses going long Macy's calls as a way of capturing large upside.

There have been some great reasons put forth for owning Macy's during its downward trajectory. One of the most popular is its attractive dividend yield: currently near 8%. Income investors on the hunt could certainly be justified in their decision to scoop up a company whose yields were - and remain - very attractive:

You will recall from Part I my mention of 'Jack', a real person who after meaningful analysis, decided to buy shares of Macy's a couple years back.

Jack Was Not Alone

I'd like to briefly highlight some of the great work done by diligent contributors right here on SA, only to demonstrate that if you were buying Macy's shares on the way down, you certainly had some good company. By way of reference, we share with investors that the current share price is $18.67 as we pen this piece.

"Hold Your Nose and Buy Macy's" by Tim Travis (Jul. 11, 2017, closing price $21.17)

"The retail sector has become the most hated industry in the market, as there seems to be a belief that Amazon (AMZN) will simply put nearly every company out of business. It is our belief that Macy's can survive and create tremendous shareholder value via the monetization of various assets, while adopting an improved capital allocation strategy." "Invest in Macy's for the Long Haul" by Christopher Yuen (Jul. 5, 2017, closing price $23.52) "Some analysts suggest that brick and mortar is going away for good. For some niche retailers, this was true. However, the strongest and most relevant brick and mortar retailers will always have a place in the market. The reason is that consumers still like to try before they buy, and having to deal with shipping or packaging returns is an extra step in the purchasing process." "Macy's Is Every Value Investor's Dream" by Healthy Wealth Coach (Feb. 27, 2017, closing price $33.57) "Macy's (NYSE:M) is a value investor's dream. The company is a highly profitable, best of breed department store with significant assets and cash flow, a solid management team, a large and safe dividend, and a clear path to the monetization of under utilized real estate." "Proof Brick and Mortar is not Dead… From Amazon" by Orange Peel Investments (July 6, 2017, closing price $22.85) "Macy's is an example of a traditional retailer that is doing all of the right things to try and make the shift necessary to implement a hybrid model. Online sales are moving in the right direction; the company is strategically closing down some stores; it is going to be leveraging its real estate soon; and it is still generating cash."

So was all of this research just shoddy and ill conceived? I'm sure you know the answer. No - we read these articles and thought they were convincing. Put differently, they would be convincing but for the fact that we have the benefit of hindsight, whereas the writers did not.

We believe that if you are going to purchase an individual company, you owe yourself the courtesy of understanding all the pros and cons of that investment decision before you buy. The fact is you'll never be more objective about an investment than before you purchase. After you invest, you are far more likely to be "married" to your position, and it is devilishly trickier to not get in your own way.

There are two ways in which an initial investment thesis can sour:

Your analysis can be weak Your analysis can be solid but the market doesn't care

Remember, as John Maynard Keynes said,

"The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent".

Don't Abandon Your Approach: Augment It

Jack has no intention of walking away from his means of looking for stocks to hold in his portfolio; nor should he. As an aside, around the same time that he started buying Macy's, he also began to buy General Motors (GM), which just recently hit a post BK high.

No matter what your method of buying, holding, or selling securities may be, you're going to have winners and losers. Nothing will change that. It is in this spirit that we applaud rather than criticize the hard work done by Jack and the aforementioned contributors.

But it may be profitable to add a reasonably simple layer to our analysis, so that we can get a better sense of what the opportunity at hand truly looks like.

Volatility Markets via Options: Macy's

Options implicitly acknowledge everything that can and does go wrong (or right!) with a position. For instance, SA News posted early on Friday that " Department Store Names Head Lower After J.C. Penney Cuts Outlook." Macy's shares did not go unscathed, and the following comments remind us how connected various companies (and their shares) can be.

Friday's plunge in Macy's shares appears to be more a case of "guilty by association", which can be a very frustrating experience for investors.

Source: Sector SPDRs, One-Year Correlation Tracker

Options markets don't care why the underlying in question goes up or down. It is for this reason that they provide a more comprehensive picture of what drives the asset's performance, as compared with many stand-alone analyses.

Tactical Considerations:

When you buy a stock, mathematically you are (more or less) buying an at-the-money call and selling an at-the-money put. This is true due to put-call parity:

Now it goes without saying that buying a stock one time is more efficient in terms of commissions, bid-ask, tax considerations and so on than repeatedly buying calls and selling puts over a reasonably long investment horizon: that's not what we are trying to convince you to do.

If it is true, and mathematically it certainly is (otherwise arbitrage is possible), that buying shares of Macy's amounts to buying an at-the-money call and selling an at-the-money put, one can begin to understand that looking at various kinds of options exposure that might better suit your investment hypothesis, or add value in terms of quantifying risk exposures.

Let me put the question to you a little differently: if you could not get direct long exposure to a security, and you had to gain access to it through various combinations of buying and selling options, would you buy the at-the-money call and sell the at-the-money put every single time? Probably not.

If the answer is no, then you might want to consider looking at alternative ways to gain the exposure you are looking for. At the very least, looking at options data such as contract prices and implied volatility could provide additional insight into your investment strategy.

For Example:

Let's consider for a moment that you are interested in buying 1000 shares of Macy's. Furthermore, you have little intention of modifying your position with great regularity, and so we will assume little or no modification on an options strategy.

Case II: "In It For The Dividend"

When purchasing a stock, there is a spectrum of those who buy for dividends and those who buy for capital appreciation.

These factors can be more extreme on the continuum than readers might at first consider. But I claim that in buying a stock for its dividend, the purchaser is making a statement about low volatility.

Why? Consider the following thought experiment.

You somehow know that a company's shares (call it "ABC") will either quadruple or lose 80% (with equal probability) over the course of the next year. You really have no idea which direction will prevail. What kind of dividend yield would ABC need to pay in order to consider investing with a one-year time horizon?

Would 2% do it? How about 5%?

The point is that the dividend acts as an inducement to buy and/or hold, and the higher the expected volatility, the higher that dividend needs to be in order to convince investors to pick up the shares. Of course, not all shares pay dividends, in which case earnings take on heightened importance.

This motive to buy (cash flow or earnings as stabilizer) stands in sharp contrast to the promise of great upside. Someone who buys an asset for appreciation essentially courts volatility: they believe in a rip higher, or some variant of "volatility is underpriced".

The chart above, courtesy of Interactive Brokers, shows the one-year price history for Macy's in the top panel, with the implied volatility its options in purple vs. corresponding realized volatility in blue in the lower panel. Volatility may be underpriced, but it is certainly trading near the top end vs. the bottom of its one-year range.

These implied vols on the Feb '18 puts are indeed quite high, even by Macy's standards. Selling the put allows one to effectively "capture" part of the dividend, while collecting option premium slowly over time (see Row "Theta" in the chart below) and hopefully watching volatility settle down in this price range.

Source: Interactive Brokers

"How Do You Capture Part of the Dividend on a Stock You Don't Own?"

On September 14th, Macy's went ex-div on a cash dividend payment of $.3775 per share. Consider that between now and the put option's expiration, Macy's will pay out one more dividend of $.377 per share on Dec 14, 2017.

Source: Morningstar

If you sell 10 puts, then the market maker buys 10 puts, giving them short exposure to the Macy's shares (the puts they now own rise when Macy's shares fall… and vice versa). Because the market maker has no desire to take a bet on the direction of the underlying, they immediately hedge. In this case that means buying "Delta" shares of Macy's (see Row "Delta", column "Current": 416). That means that as soon as the market maker buys the shares off you, they are going to waste no time in purchasing 416 shares for their account, dynamically hedging (and more likely offsetting through other trades) over time.

But because those 416 shares are due to pay out a $.3775/sh dividend, they are willing to pay the present value of $.3775/sh more for the puts than they would if there was no dividend. In this way, you the put seller of the 41.6-delta put "collect" 41.6% of the December dividend on shares you do not own.

The same is true in reverse, when selling "covered calls" on dividend-rich stocks. Sure you collect more premium, but you also reduce the call premium for at least one of a couple reasons.

The point is that as a seller of the cash-equitized put, you are effectively saying that the dominant reason for owning the shares is the cash flow provided by both the dividend (of which you collect Delta-percent) and that the market is currently overestimating the volatility over the time horizon corresponding to the option's expiry.

What Does One Stand to Gain?

The capital risked is the strike price ($18) less the premium ($1.52). The maximum gain is the premium of $1.52. The maximum return is therefore

In dollar terms, because of the 100 share multiplier you are risking $16,480 and you have a maximum gain of $1,520 (pre-commission). In this case, both your max gain and max loss are defined. That said, they are not equally likely, as the company would have to go bankrupt by February 16th in order to realize the full $16.5k loss.

9.22% is not a bad potential return for a little less than a four-month risk horizon. And of course, you can close the position at either a gain or loss and move onto something else at any time during the four-month horizon.

It is important to note that none of this discussion is to insinuate that the put buyer is foolish. Perhaps they bought underlying shares along with the put: if Macy's shoots dramatically lower or higher they will have gotten the better end of the deal.

The point is this: when an investor buys a stock exclusively for its dividend (which almost nobody ever does), they are effectively making the case that the dividend completely justifies the volatility that they will encounter during the ownership of that asset.

Checking up on the implied volatility associated with the shares acts as a good check as to whether this thesis is agreeable. After all, these vols are derived out in open markets between buyers and sellers with real money to win or lose, and as such represent a solid estimate as to what realized volatility is likely to be (very often accompanied by a volatility risk premium to the option seller for the asymmetric risk they face, which itself is not altogether unlike a dividend yield).

Drawback:

Taking another look at the table that we provided earlier, the time profile (Row "Theta") is positive, but the Gamma profile (Row "Gamma") is negative. This basically means that whenever Macy's shares go up, you make money, but you make less and less the higher the shares move. But if Macy's moves lower and lower, your losses accelerate. This boils down to a "heads I lose, tails you lose" proposition: movement is bad.

To see this, consider that if the shares move in a big way up or down, you would have been better off buying the calls (lots of upside, limited downside) than selling the puts.

Conclusion

Whether in buying calls or selling puts, you are expressing a bullish view on Macy's. The put sale amounts to deciding that market jitters are overdone, and that there is cash flow to be earned by putting your capital at risk while the market sorts through its issues.

If you are interested in owning a company's shares, there is usually a dominant reason. It is almost impossible to imagine that every time you go to buy a stock, you would actually choose the exact same mix of exposures (delta, gamma, theta, vega) each and every time if you had to choose; there are just default settings associated with each of those coordinates (1,0,0,0) when you buy a share of stock.

Hopefully, by comparing your reasons for owning Macy's (which likely have absolutely nothing to do with the options market) against the volatility data that is freely available via most brokerage platforms, you can see what kinds of moves the options market are pricing in. At least as importantly, you have the ability to see what kind of premium you are forgoing when you buy the shares outright instead of expressing your view through a put sale.

In the last segment of this piece we will consider the far more realistic case that when one buys an investment, it is frequently a combination of strong upside potential (call buying) with stability and cashflow (put selling).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.