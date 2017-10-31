It's All One Trade: Trillion Dollar SWF Edition

So I've got two fun examples for you that together serve as a pretty poignant reminder of how no one sees any utility in buying anything other than stocks.

I wanted to touch briefly on two separate stories that together underscore an important point about the extent to which everyone has been driven further and further down the quality ladder in search of returns in a world where risk premia are compressed by central bank largesse.

One of the defining characteristics of the post-crisis monetary policy regime is the global hunt for yield. In an environment where yields on risk-free assets are zero or below and where volatility is artificially suppressed, investors invariably push further and further out the risk curve. Here's Deutsche Bank, from a note out earlier this year:

For a given level of uncertainty, on the risk/reward curve investors settle at a point that corresponds to their risk limits. This position is determined by the cone on the risk frontier, its width commensurate with volatility. As volatility declines, the cone shrinks and returns decline. This compels investors to move across the frontier towards higher risk in order to enjoy the same return.

This of course isn't a secret. Rather, this state of affairs was precisely what central banks set out to do post-crisis. Just ask Ben Bernanke (from a 2010 Washington Post op-ed):

With short-term interest rates already about as low as they can go, the FOMC agreed to deliver that support by purchasing additional longer-term securities, as it did in 2008 and 2009. The FOMC intends to buy an additional $600 billion of longer-term Treasury securities by mid-2011 and will continue to reinvest repayments of principal on its holdings of securities, as it has been doing since August. This approach eased financial conditions in the past and, so far, looks to be effective again. Stock prices rose and long-term interest rates fell when investors began to anticipate the most recent action. Easier financial conditions will promote economic growth. For example, lower mortgage rates will make housing more affordable and allow more homeowners to refinance. Lower corporate bond rates will encourage investment. And higher stock prices will boost consumer wealth and help increase confidence, which can also spur spending.

That sounds good in theory and to a certain extent, that theory has been borne out. But - and this is a big "but" - the problem comes in when inflation in financial assets runs out ahead of the economic benefits that inflation is supposed to engender. That is, if you're going to adopt accommodative policies, you have to monitor their effects to ensure that real economy gains are keeping pace with financial asset appreciation. Common sense dictates that there will be a disparity. After all, the transmission channel from monetary policy to financial assets is necessarily much more efficient than the transmission mechanism that translates gains in financial assets into observable economic progress. So it's not so much that there needs to be some kind of 1:1 relationship (that's unrealistic), but rather that there needs to be some semblance of continuity, otherwise you risk inflating bubbles in financial assets with little to show for it in terms of marginal benefits for the real economy.

That's the point we're at now. Investors are chasing riskier and riskier assets in order to generate the same return and that behavior is inflating bubbles along the way, but it would be almost impossible to argue that the economic benefits we're deriving from that activity justify the risk it creates. Sure, it looks like trillions upon trillions in liquidity injections have finally put the global economic recovery on something that approximates sound footing, but real economy inflation is still nonexistent and you'd be hard pressed to describe growth as "robust" in DM economies.

What that suggests is that the law of diminishing returns kicked in some time ago and now all we're doing by persisting in ZIRP, NIRP, and QE is inflating bubbles.

Circling back, part and parcel of this whole dynamic is an endless quest for yield - a never-ending journey to generate returns in an environment where risk premia are compressing continually.

This has driven investors down the quality ladder from government bonds, into IG corporates (LQD), and then into high yield (HYG), and then finally into equities (SPY). In what is one of the more poignant examples of this dynamic I've seen to date, consider that high yield fund managers are now throwing in the towel and buying stocks. Here's Bloomberg's Lisa Abramowicz:

If you peel back the hood on this year's most successful corporate-debt funds, one thing becomes apparent: The more risk they took, the better they did. While in some cases that meant diving into lower-rated credit, in others it meant leaving the junk-bond world entirely and just buying more stocks. Indeed, the best-performing fund in the high-yield debt category so far this year, as ranked by Morningstar Inc., is the Fidelity Capital & Income Fund, which boosted its equity allocation to more than one-fifth of its fund earlier this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It has returned more than 10 percent so far this year.

So bond funds are gradually becoming stock funds. You should read Lisa's entire article (linked above) for more on how this is affecting the HY space, but I want to move quickly to a more egregious example of this.

Some of you are probably familiar with Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund. Simply put: it is a monster. It's the largest SWF in the world and it has some $1 trillion (with a "t") in AUM.

Well, last year Norway started taking money out of the fund for the first time in history in order to plug budget gaps. You can see those withdrawals in the following chart:

(Norges Bank)

Meanwhile, Norway has increased the fund's allocation to equities, which is now being gradually ratcheted up to 70%. Here's the current allocation:

(Norges Bank)

Do me a favor: just think about that for a minute. This a $1 trillion fund with a 66% allocation to equities. They literally own 1% of global stocks. And the reason they're raising that allocation is simple. Here's what I said last month about this:

If you look at what's behind the allocation decision it's clear what Norway is doing: they started making withdrawals from the fund last year to plug budget gaps created by the downturn in crude prices and with returns suppressed by low rates on the fixed income side, they're simply trying to juice profits by buying more stocks.

So now, Norway's fiscal policy is inextricably bound up with the vicissitudes of global equity markets. Again: the reason they're doing this is in part because the bond allocation is useless by virtue of the fact there's simply nothing to be had there in terms of yields. Norway's SWF is now just a giant hedge fund where the bond allocation exists solely to hedge the stock exposure. And if you think I'm exaggerating, allow Yngve Slyngstad (the fund's CEO) to explain it to you:

60 to 70 percent in equities - imagine it was 60 to 80 or 90 percent - the whole thing is that this fund is actually to a large extent now a public equity fund.

Hopefully you can see what I'm driving at here. Everyone from retail investors, to junk bond managers to the CEO of the largest SWF on the face of the planet is being forced into the stock market. Junk bond funds are becoming equity funds and national piggy banks that are supposed to be safeguarding the wealth of entire countries are becoming $1 trillion long-only hedge funds. Consider this rather alarming statistic about Norway's SWF from FT:

The oil fund is one of the world's largest investors, owning on average 1.5% of every listed company in the world.

And you'll never guess what their largest holdings are:

(Norges Bank)

Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) are all in the top 10. Imagine that, right?

I sincerely hope you appreciate the gravity of everything said above. People are being forced into a situation where risk assets are the only option. The final chapter of that saga is unfolding right now, as even high yield spreads have tightened to the point where junk bond investors are throwing in the towel and moving into stocks.

This is all one trade, driven by the exact same dynamic. And if it's one trade on the way up, it will be one trade on the way down. As usual - and contrary to popular belief - I'm not telling you that the world is going to end this week or next week or next month. Rather, I'm just doing the usual: keeping you apprised of what's going on in places that you might not normally be looking.

Also, I think it's important that you think about the Norway example in the context of people who contend that these types of flows don't matter in the grand scheme of things. They do. In fact, in a sense they are the grand scheme of things.

On the bright side, there's an argument to be made that as long as you've got mammoths like that buying, it's hard for anything to go wrong. Especially when there's a marginal bid from fund managers abandoning their mandate (or at least the spirit of their mandate) by loading up on stocks. One just wonders if all of these people can really be depended on not to sell if the paper losses started to pile up. In Norway's case, you've got to think the political pressure would be unbearable.

I'll leave you with a quote from the above-mentioned Slyngstad:

We must be prepared for volatile stock markets, and cannot expect such a return every quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.