Dividends & Income Digest: What Have You Learned From Your SA Colleagues?

This week, contributors answer the question: "What have you learned from another Seeking Alpha contributor?"

Every issue, SA explores a dividend and income investing question and shares the responses, as well as highlights recent insightful pieces of opinion and analysis.

Last week, I highlighted some of the newest authors to the Dividends & Income space on Seeking Alpha. In the comments, many of you chimed in to share your own favorite authors - including some of D&I's anchors and legends.

Which got me thinking. This community is remarkably supportive and appreciative of one another. I love that about you guys. You are teaching and learning from each other every day, and it's especially evident when you dip into the comment streams of articles, which often express gratitude for lessons learned.

So this week, we're highlighting that collaborative atmosphere with the following question:

What have you learned from another Seeking Alpha contributor?

The individual I listen to most is Buyandhold 2012. Even though he does not pen columns, his comments are invaluable in guiding investors toward a simple approach that has proven lucrative many times over. It may seem simplistic, boring, or rigid to some, but my belief is many folks try and overcomplicate investing. There's beauty in the simplicity. I adhere pretty closely to his mantra of "never sell." Let me provide an example of how that wisdom played out. I purchased Caterpillar (CAT) near $60 a share in early 2016 when bearish columns were the norm. Shortly thereafter, Caterpillar began to turn into a butterfly and fly north. Many times during those next months I read posts encouraging the sale of shares to 'lock-in' gains. Instead, I kept my DRIP on autopilot and let my winner((s)) run. A couple of days ago the share price topped $140. I can't predict where the share price is headed next, but I can prepare the way I approach ownership of the shares. The less friction the better, let compounding work to my advantage and don't miss out on exponential gains for short-term victories. I approach my portfolio like I approach my life in general, and that is via long-term thinking. These are just a small sampling of the simple, effective strategy of buy-and-hold. He also has a great sense of humor (ask about his dog's ownership of the bed!) I also enjoy reading Nicholas Ward, Blue Harbinger and BDC Buzz. I tend to disagree with Nicholas at times, but I appreciate his research, candor and delivery. It's important for investors to keep an open mind by listening to differing perspectives and not become fixed to one singular viewpoint. An investor without humility is a reckless investor, and Nicholas is both humble and open to other perspectives. Blue Harbinger has vast experience, which is evident when reading his posts. I learn different ways to approach my analysis and his insights into assessing risk is on-point. BDC Buzz is an absolute wizard at unpacking the complex dynamics in the BDC world. I am not a prominent BDC investor, but if I were I would scrutinize each of his posts since he has predicted more dividend cuts than I can count and attested to the safety of others when they were in question. I continue to learn from old authors and new on this site. Always learning and staying humble.

About 16-17 years ago I earned my MBA in Personal Financial Planning and thought I was pretty hot stuff. I also had been investing some of my own money for about ten years and thought I was pretty experienced, a rather salty veteran. I have always been drawn to “How to Retire Early and Rich”-type books and articles and devoured them when I could, but I knew when I stumbled upon Seeking Alpha I had found something different. I can’t begin to tell you how much I have learned in the few short years I have been reading Seeking Alpha articles. And in the five or six months I have been writing them I have learned even more, both about myself and about investing in general.

But if I had to pick one thing it would be this: Different industries have different metrics you need to look at, and more specifically, I have learned more about what those metrics are.

I have known for a while that there were different ways to value different kinds of stocks. You can’t compare the P/E ratio of Bank of America (BAC) with that of 3M (MMM) and draw any conclusion that makes sense. Can’t do it. They are completely different kinds of companies with completely different business models. But you also can’t use the same metrics when comparing them to their peers. For example, when analyzing BAC vs. other bank stocks you might use price to book. But when analyzing MMM vs. other industrial stocks you probably want to look at price to earnings, return on equity, or maybe debt to equity.

From reading Brad Thomas, I learned what an important metric funds from operations (FFO) is when looking at REITs. I honestly had no idea what I was doing when I picked out my first REIT, which was Realty Income (O). Got lucky, I guess, or read a very good article somewhere that made sense to me, I don’t honestly remember which (I bought my first shares in 2009).

But now that I have read several dozen of Brad’s articles and have a better understanding of how to pick and choose the better REITs out there, I realize what a good choice I made in my purchase of O. More importantly, I now know how to find other REITs that will be as wonderful to me as Realty Income has been.

So thank you, Brad, and thank you, Seeking Alpha. I look forward to learning more from Brad and from the treasure trove of other authors available here. Best of luck to everyone!

My picks: David Fish , "Mr Dividend," is the key to dividend FACTS - and it's "free" too!

, "Mr Dividend," is the key to dividend FACTS - and it's "free" too! Chuck Carnevale is "Mr. Valuation." He offers such wonderful fundamental presentation and how to make a stock evaluation. Due diligence mentor for everyone. Any article he writes is a must read.

is "Mr. Valuation." He offers such wonderful fundamental presentation and how to make a stock evaluation. Due diligence mentor for everyone. Any article he writes is a must read. These contributors have helped me look at QUALITY: Dividend Sleuth David Van Knapp and Bob Wells (along with the importance of having a PLAN).

and (along with the importance of having a PLAN). Chowder and his Rule introduced me to Lowell Miller and the book The Single Best Investment. I keep a link for a free PDF download at the end of my profile on SA. I also list my portfolio by sectors there too!



and his Rule introduced me to Lowell Miller and the book The Single Best Investment. I keep a link for a free PDF download at the end of my profile on SA. I also list my portfolio by sectors there too! We can can forget the young guys with families like Eric Landis with sector reviews and Derek Getz with his dividend reviews - both have quality portfolios too!

with sector reviews and with his dividend reviews - both have quality portfolios too! Too many in the RIC sector to name, but Brad Thomas certainly writes the best fundamental REIT facts article around.

BDC Buzz and Scott Kennedy and The Fortune Teller are amazing "brains" for financials, and don't forget Dane Bowler.

and are amazing "brains" for financials, and don't forget Dane Bowler. Commenters of honor: Steve Rasher, richjoy403 and scoots. Sorry if I missed anyone, but I say to all: A VERY BIG THANK YOU! And also to the many that also have become investing friends to me and all here on SA. Happy Investing always :)

Please share in the comments a lesson you've learned from a Seeking Alpha author or commenter.

If you enjoy the D&I Digest and would like to be alerted to future editions, don't forget to "follow" me! And please let me know if there's a topic you'd like to see covered in a future D&I Digest, either by commenting below or sending me a private message. I'd love to hear from you.

Finally, here's some recent Dividends & Income content you might want to check out (if you haven't already):

