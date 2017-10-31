Energy Transfer Increases Distributions: Is This A Trick Or A Treat?

October has been a tough month for MLP investors. On October 10, Plains All American (PAA) slashed distributions by 45% (as previously announced) on top of last year’s 21% cut. On October 12, Genesis Energy (GEL) cut distributions by 30%, and later on the same day, Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) cut their growth rate by 50%, to a paltry 2.5%/yr.

Then, just in time for Halloween, Energy Transfer (ETE)(ETP) announces a distribution increase. In the current environment I’ll take good news wherever I can find it, but is this for real? After considering incentive distribution rights (IDRs), ETP’s 13% distribution yield at the time of the announcement translates into a cost equity of about 25%! Genesis threw in the towel when their cost of equity hit 11%. Enterprise thought 6.5% was too high. Both companies said their moves were partly in response to the market, which in their view, was not giving them credit for the growth they had delivered. Didn’t Energy Transfer get the memo?

A Song of Ice and Fire

Holding on to an Energy Transfer investment over the last three years has been a little like watching Game of Thrones—with your wallet playing the role of the Stark family. You hope things will end well, but boy, the blood, the near-death experiences, the hair-raising escapes, have been enough to make even true believers weak in the knees.

(If you are parachuting in from another planet and somehow missed all the drama, to follow this note, all you really need to know is that ETE holds all the IDRs and a controlling interest in ETP. Both entities share the same management and are structured as MLPs, not corporations.)

Going into the crisis, Energy Transfer commanded a premium valuation. Defying the law of large numbers, the company had embarked on a “giga” organic investment program that promised to fuel years of double digit distribution growth (Figure 1). Projects, like Dakota Access (DAPL), Rover, and Mariner East were seen as vital to the US energy distribution infrastructure and were expected to run at capacity from the day they went into service. Indeed, after the collapse in oil prices in 2014, ETE units continued to power up, rising as much as 25% through May 2015, even as the Alerian MLP index ETF (AMLP) sank by 10% (Figure 2).

Figure 1: ETP capital expenditures. (Source Y-Charts)

Figure 2: Three-year change in unit price for ETE, ETP, and the Alerian MLP Index ETF. (Source: Y-Charts)

But then the calamities started to hit, beginning with the disastrous decision to add a cash component to the Williams offer, followed by (international) headline grabbing demonstrations to stop DAPL, and continuing with the mysterious discovery of contaminants at the Rover construction site. At one point in 2016, ETE units had dropped by over 90% from their 2015 peak, and the yield topped 25%.

Trick or Treat?

Even so, though thick and thin, Energy Transfer did not cut their distributions—or even complain about how Mr. Market was treating them.

Increasing distributions sends the market a signal of financial strength and confidence in the future. Moreover, companies with strong growth prospects generally trade at a premium valuation. Recognizing this, some managers may be tempted to increase distributions to project a level of confidence that may not be really there. Grant Sims, Genesis Energy (GEL) CEO, kept right on increasing distributions—until he announced a 30% cut. When Kinder Morgan (KMI) was in the process of acquiring its MLP affiliate, they signaled dividends would grow by 10% per year, only to slash the payout several months later. Is Kelcy Warren, CEO of Energy Transfer, trying to trick gullible investors?

To be sure, cut or no cut, there is much to celebrate. Energy Transfer’s massive capital program is finally starting to bear fruit. The ill-timed Williams Merger was cancelled, the Dakota Access pipeline is in service, Mariner East 2 is expected to be completed by Q4 2017, and Rover is on track to be in full service by the end of Q1 2018. These are huge projects in their own right, but they are also strategic in that they will drive throughput to other Energy Transfer assets. Also, the drama seems to have discouraged Kelcy from getting into another “big deal.” In response to an analyst question about M&A during the Q2 2017 call, Kelcy said:

You said it well, unless the perfect opportunity was presented. We have very little appetite. We are tired. I mean, it's been a tough year for us, tough couple of years. And [we want] to get these projects on line and demonstrating -- creating distributable cash flow for our unit holders. And the future looks really bright for us. I think it's time for us to take a little break on M&A. Again, unless the perfect deal was available to us and -- we would be opportunistic in that case. But I don't see that right now.” (Source: Seeking Alpha ETP earnings call transcript, Q2 2017)

Figure 3: Energy Transfer projects expected to go into service by the end of 2018. (Source: Energy Transfer presentation at the Barclays CEO Conference, dated September 6, 2017, page 27)

Hercules Had It Easier

The problems are real enough. At ETP, the investment grade entity, the unadjusted financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) peaked over 9.86 in December 2016. As of June 2017, it came down to a still very high 8.38. The consolidated financial leverage ratio, including both entities, is still rising, and as of last June had reached a positively stratospheric 10.97.

When calculating financial leverage, most companies adjust both the EBITDA and the debt figures per the terms of their revolving line of credit. This makes allowances, among other things, for funds invested in projects under construction, which are not yet producing income.

From my perspective, I think these adjustments make the numbers look better than they really are. Interest has to be paid on debt, whether or not the underlying asset is in service. It is easy enough to keep in mind the work in progress when looking at the trend line in the unadjusted numbers.

Figure 4: Energy Transfer unadjusted total financial debt/EBITDA (TTM). (Source: Y-Charts, 10Q, author’s analysis)

At their present rate of capital spending (Figure 1), despite recently announced joint ventures and asset sales, I don’t see debt coming down in absolute terms. In my view, their only credible way out of trouble is to grow EBITDA. But to get to a financial leverage ratio of 5.0, ETP would need $6.6 billion in EBITDA, a $2.6 billion increase from June 2017. A pristine ratio of 4.0 would require EBITDA of $8.2 billion, a staggering $4.2 billion increase.

To put these numbers in perspective, as of last June, the EBITDA for industry darling Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was about $1.2 billion (on a TTM basis). To get to a 5.0 financial leverage ratio, ETP would need to put into service the EBITDA equivalent of two MMPs.

Is this remotely possible? To help answer this question, I developed a theoretical estimate of their EBITDA potential by using the growth in their Property Plant & Equipment (PP&E) account and their historical returns.

ETP’s EBITDA/Net PP&E ratio has been dropping, which is not surprising, since projects under construction use capital without generating EBITDA and ETP has a very large construction program. Prior to the sharp increase in capital spending in 2012, EPD’s EBITDA to PP&E ratio had averaged about 15%. If EPD can get these returns from the construction backlog, the June 2017 PP&E of $54.5 billion has the potential to generate $8.2 billion in EBITDA, almost exactly what they would need to lower the financial leverage to 4.0—an increase of $4.2 billion over June 2017 EBITDA (TTM).

Figure 5: Ratio of EBITDA (TTM) to Net PP&E. (Source: author’s analysis, Y-Charts, 10K)

Forget MMP, this is about 80% of Enterprise Product Partners’s (EPD) 2017 EBITDA—and ETP is still spending. The implication is that Energy Transfer has enough projects under construction to put into service the EBITDA equivalent of a brand-new Enterprise Product Partners! (EPD 2017 EBITDA was $5.11 billion, according to Y-Charts)

Did I mention that while they working on these projects, the Obama administration intervened?

Mere minutes after a federal judge declined the Tribe’s request for an injunction to stop construction on the pipeline, the Obama administration made a surprise announcement that it would not permit the project to continue for now.” Source: The Atlantic, article dated September 9, 2016.

At this point, Energy Transfer had already invested $3.8 billion in the project, Hillary Clinton was the overwhelming favorite to win the presidency in November, and ETPs cost of equity was topping 20%.

A Happy Ending?

If we assume, more conservatively, ETP’s long term EBITDA/PP&E ratio will drop to 12%, the EBITDA potential would still be about $6.5 billion, which would be enough to get the leverage ratio to a manageable 5.0.

Is this realistic? Energy Transfer seems confident. In a recent presentation, they said ETEs quarterly distributable cash flow was expected to more than double between Q1 2017 and Q4 2018. They said they were confident ETP would no longer need support in the form of IDR waives from ETE, even after accounting for double digit distribution increases.

Figure 6: ETE distributable cash flow growth. (Source: Energy Transfer presentation at the Barclays CEO Conference, dated September 6, 2017, page 29)

To be sure, because of the IDRs, ETE gets a disproportionate share of ETP’s cash flow growth. Even so, this suggests a significant increase in ETP distributable cash flow and EBITDA, implying a financial leverage of 5.0 by December 2018 may be possible, at least on a run rate basis. This would mean that ETP would be putting into service between June 2017 and December 2018 the EBITDA equivalent of two Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP).

Of course, my estimate relies on the assumption that ETP returns on its current investments will be at least as good as those in the past. It is certainly possible that in the quest for growth, they lowered their standards. Only insiders would know for sure.

The good news is that insiders are buying. Kelcy Warren acquired 2 million ETP shares in the summer. David Skidmore and Michael Grim, both directors, also acquired shares recently. I could not find any insider sales after February 2014. Insiders sell for many reasons, but when they buy, they usually expect to make money.

Insider Price Amount Relationship Remaining Holdings Date Warren $18.65 1,000,000 Officer, Director 2,031,646 2017-08-15 Warren $20.33 1,000,000 Officer, Director 1,031,646 2017-07-06 Skidmore $19.49 2,000 Director 4,443 2017-06-26 Skidmore $18.64 10,000 Director 45,245 2017-06-22 Grimm $23.04 23 Director 67,656 2017-05-17 Grimm $23.19 3,000 Director 67,633 2017-05-17

Figure 7: Recent insider purchases of ETP units. (Source: Insider Monkey.)

In my view, perhaps the most bullish sign was the 4% increase in the ETE distribution announced on October 26. They could have sent a signal with a much smaller increase, or by only increasing the ETP distribution. In my view, the decision to resume ETE distribution growth—at 4%—suggests a high level of confidence ETP will no longer need IDR waivers, which would mean ETE’s cash flow is about to jump.

As I mentioned before, investing in the Energy Transfer family, at this time, is not for the faint of heart. Plenty of challenges remain, including the likelihood that ETP will need to raise equity capital by mid-2018 at a very high cost. EBITDA per unit will probably not grow as fast as EBITDA. Still, for long-term Energy Transfer unit holders, there just might be a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel.

Is it possible the Energy Transfer drama will end well? It may be worth noting that despite all the calamities of the last three years, ETE has outperformed the Alerian MLP index (AMLP), dropping 36% compared to the AMLP’s 63.8% fall. My crystal ball is foggy, but I’m betting on Kelcy.

Author’s Note:

