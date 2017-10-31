Checks With No Balances

When you or I write a check, there must be sufficient funds in our account to cover the check, but when the Federal Reserve writes a check there is no bank deposit on which that check is drawn. When the Federal Reserve writes a check, it is creating money. - Boston Federal Reserve Bank

I keep returning to the theme of monetary creation because there is no more important theme, in my opinion, for understanding the markets, and figuring out how to play them. It is amazing to me, and I use the word "amazing" correctly, how few people have gotten this right. There is no other force on Earth that could propel equities higher, dampen bond yields, and compress risk assets to their benchmarks except for the creation of money.

The printing of money has been in continual use since late 2008 and it has not stopped, nor will it stop anytime soon, in my opinion. I calculate that the combined assets of the major central banks will stand at $24 trillion by September 2018, up from $21.7 trillion today. This date is the ECB's "supposed" ending of its Quantitative Easing program.

I also do not believe they will end it then, but it makes for a good amount of speculation in the meantime. The reason that I say this is that Spain, Italy, Portugal and a number of other countries would watch the yields on their debt rise above that of the United States, again, and they could not afford, politically or economically, that kind of strain on their governments.

Since, by statute, the ECB cannot buy bank debt, I would state that bank debt, in these beleaguered countries, may prove to be the next Big Short. I have no specific names to offer but, in my view, it will be quite similar to the CDO crisis where the entire asset class was finally dragged through the mud as the bloom was blown off the rose. I would also state, that if you currently hold some of these securities, in your portfolios, that some prudent thought should be given to their ownership.

All the perplexities, confusion and distress in America arise, not from defects in their Constitution or Confederation, not from want of honor or virtue, so much as from the downright ignorance of the nature of coin, credit and circulation. - President John Adams

The appointment of the Fed Chair, supposedly on Thursday, is every bit as important as the election of our President, in my estimation. The amount of power that lies in his, or her, discretion is equitable, in my view, to the powers invested in the Presidency and the Congress and the Judiciary. The Federal Reserve Bank has become, over the years, the fourth branch of government and its importance should not be mitigated in your thinking.

There will be no political rallies on Thursday or resounding speeches of congratulations from foreign leaders but, behind tightly sealed closed doors, I expect the celebrations to commence. I am not even sure that "hawk" or dove" are the most important considerations but who actually influences President Trump's choice.

The Federal Reserve's website states,

Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028. Prior to his appointment to the Board, Mr. Powell was a visiting scholar at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, D.C., where he focused on federal and state fiscal issues. From 1997 through 2005, Mr. Powell was a partner at The Carlyle Group.

Mr. Powell served as an Assistant Secretary and as Undersecretary of the Treasury under President George H.W. Bush, with responsibility for policy on financial institutions, the Treasury debt market, and related areas. Prior to joining the Administration, he worked as a lawyer and investment banker in New York City.

In terms of Mr. Powell's views, I think it is enlightening to consider his remarks on January 7, 2017 at the annual meeting of the American Finance Association,

The framing of this topic raises the question of whether low interest rates have somehow undermined the stability and functioning of the financial system. I will argue that low for long interest rates have supported slow but steady progress to full employment and stable prices, which has in turn supported financial stability. Indeed, by many measures, the U.S. financial system is much stronger than before the crisis."

You should note the words, "low for longer," and append that to your thinking if Mr. Powell is given the nod on Thursday. I would not be rushing about and preparing for higher yields. I just don't think that is in the cards for quite some time and "quite some time" may be a longer period than thought by almost anyone.

Whoever controls the volume of money in any country is absolute master of all industry and commerce. - James A. Garfield, President

Our new Master is about to be anointed.

Seize the day.