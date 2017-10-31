Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Portola's PDUFA, PDLI Makes Some Money, GWPH Completes Rolling NDA

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Please click here or scroll down below to read an important announcement about changes and additions to the daily scoop.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Portola

Today we will discuss an article on Portola (PTLA) titled "FDA Approval And Impact Of Bayer's/Johnson & Johnson's Xarelto On Portola's Bevyxxa Sales" by Richard Marzouka. Portola is a highly interesting stock I have been investing in, off and on, for over 3 years now. The stock first came to my notice in the runup to its phase 3 data announcement in 2014, and I took a small position. I wish I had invested more because that small position suddenly doubled in a matter of months. Anyway, I went into it again when prices went down about 10-15% from the period highs, expecting further buildup. However, the stock started falling from January 2016, and when I thought it wouldn’t fall further, it fell some more; finally, at some point, I doubled down and hunkered down for the storm to pass. Only recently, in June 2017, I managed to unload, and at a nice profit. Now that it has gone back to below $50 levels, the question I ask myself is: should I, or shouldn’t I, buy more?

I really don’t want to go through another year of heartache, and there lies my dilemma.

Funnily enough, while we always expected andexxanet alfa to be its killer drug, the first to be approved was bevyxxa, Portola’s own Fxa anticoagulant. BEVYXXA is a factor Xa (FXA) inhibitor indicated for the prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness. It was approved in June 23, 2017 (right when I was able to unload my PTLA shares), and it is, according to Portola, the first and only anticoagulant for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis (35 to 42 days). The other “xabans” and other anticoagulants are/were used in a hospital setting only. No other anticoagulant, including enoxaparin or any of the marketed oral Factor Xa inhibitors, is approved for in-hospital and extended-duration VTE prophylaxis in acutely ill medical patients.

That is all very good, but what happened to andexxa along the way? Well, mid-2016, on its PDUFA date, it came away with a CRL from the FDA. The CRL wasn’t too bad; it “merely” mentioned manufacturing issues and asked Portola, in passing, to include data supporting inclusion in the label of two additional anticoagulants, edoxaban and enoxaparin. The phase 3 that had first piqued my interest in the company had only rivaroxaban in its control, hence the FDA’s question. PTLA had another study already ongoing with apixaban, rivaroxaban, edoxaban and enoxaparin. This is the study whose results they are submitting as part of their response to the CRL for the upcoming February 2 PDUFA.

I have every reason to believe andexxa will finally be approved and do very well in the market. A reversal agent for the 5 currently approved NOACs was a critical requirement if these medicines wish to avoid the fate of Pradaxa.

In the article we are discussing, the author makes an effort to differentiate between betrixaban’s target market and Xarelto’s label expansion. His explanation, as follows, does not make the situation very clear:

“It is important to differentiate that the indication of Xarelto in VTE is NOT the same as Bevyxxa. The indication for Xarelto refers to those who have been on anticoagulants. This does not impact the majority of patients at risk for VTE. There are approximately 8 million hospitalized patients and an additional 4 million surgical patients at high risk of VTE. In short, the Xarelto approved label should not impact the future sales of Bevyxxa.”

Here’s the actual approval text: “(The FDA) approved the 10 mg once-daily dose of XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) for reducing the continued risk for recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) after completing at least six months of initial anticoagulation therapy.”

And for betrixaban: “(The FDA) approved betrixaban (BEVYXXA, Portola) for the prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness who are at risk for thromboembolic complications due to moderate or severe restricted mobility and other risk factors for VTE.”

To understand the difference simply: xarelto is for patients who have already had a VTE, while bevyxxa is for patients at-risk of VTE. Bevyxxa is a prophylactic drug, meaning it aims to stop VTE from happening; xarelto is indicated for stopping a recurrent VTE episode; so, basically, first line versus second line, although that isn’t entirely correct.

Taking this from a physician’s perspective, if a patient is hospitalized with an acute illness and we fear they will have a VTE, we prescribe bevyxxa. If a patient has been on anticoagulants and has still had a VTE, we prescribe xarelto. So the two markets are entirely different, and we agree with the author about that. We also think that PTLA should make every effort to further bring out this distinction.

To sum this up using a statement from the author: “Expect the standard to be Bevyxxa in the majority of patients for VTE prophylaxis except when a patient has been on anticoagulation therapy.”

Stocks in the news: Analysis of DEPO, PDLI, GWPH

Depomed settles royalty dispute with Valeant, PDL to receive $13M

Company: Depomed (NASDAQ: DEPO)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume DEPO Depomed Inc 301M $4.78 1,326,094.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $24.00 $4.69 1.92 113M central nervous system conditions

News: “ Depomed has settled its litigation with Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) related to $20M of unpaid royalties from the sale of extended-release metformin.

Under the terms of the settlement, Valeant will make a one-time cash payment $13M which will be transferred to royalty owner PDL BioPharma (PDLI)”

Analysis: PDL Biopharma (PDLI) is an interesting little company whose main business is to acquire key patents and then license them for profit. As such, it has very low cash burn, does not need to maintain a pipeline and trials, and is not a majorly catalyst driven stock. Only last week, the company made an unsolicited bid for Neos Therapeutics (NEOS), which was rejected.



GW Pharma completes rolling NDA submission in U.S. for Epidiolex for two forms of childhood-onset epilepsy

Company: GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume GWPH GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR 2.6B $106.17 388,649.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low CashBalance Focusarea $136.95 $92.65 14.59 486M cannabinoid prescription medicines

Therapy: Epidiolex (cannabidiol)

Disease: Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome

News: "GW Pharmaceuticals finalizes the rolling submission of its U.S. marketing application seeking approval for Epidiolex (cannabidiol) for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, two types of highly treatment-resistant childhood-onset epilepsy.

Epidiolex has Rare Pediatric Disease and Orphan Drug designations for both indications as well as Fast Track status for Dravet. A marketing application in Europe will be file soon."

Analysis: It is good to see GWPH being to able to complete this rolling NDA submission in the announced time, that is, by October. While GWPH is a major player in the cannabinoid medicine market, it currently has only one approved drug, sativex, and that too, only ex-US, so the company needs to get Epidiolex into the market smoothly. While the drug has shown strong results in phase 3 trials, it does have a risk of problematic drug drug interaction with other anti epileptic drugs.



Analyst Ratings

AbbVie (ABBV): AbbVie (ABBV): Leerink Swann lowers target from $108.00 to $107.00 with outperform rating. SunTrust Banks reiterates buy. See our coverage here.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY): FBR & Co initiates coverage with buy rating and target of $150.00. Check our article on ALNY.

bluebird bio (BLUE): BMO Capital Markets raises target from $134.00 to $162.00 with buy rating. See our coverage on BLUE.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY): SunTrust Banks upgrades from hold to buy. Check our articles on BMY.

Celgene Corporation (CELG): Oppenheimer Holdings reiterates buy raising price target from $163.00 to $166.00; Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates hold with price target of $112.00. CELG is in our model portfolio. Also check our recent analysis.

Endo International PLC (ENDP): Cantor Fitzgerald sets price target of $9.00 with hold rating. See also our analysis on ENDP.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX): Oppenheimer Holdings initiates buy with price target of $27.00. HRTX is in our catalyst driven aggressive portfolio.

Merck & Company (MRK): Barclays PLC, SunTrust Banks and Morgan Stanley downgrade to equal weight, hold and equal weight respectively; Leerink Swann lowers target to $69.00 with market perform rating; Citigroup upgrades to buy; BMO Capital Markets sets price target of $68.00 with buy rating. Check our coverage of MRK.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN): J P Morgan Chase & Co raises target from $55.00 to $60.00 with neutral rating. Check our coverage of SGEN.

Shire PLC (SHPG): FBR & Co reiterates buy with price target of $201.00. See also our articles on SHPG.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA): Mizuho and Royal Bank Of Canada reiterate hold and underperform, with target of $15.00 and $13.00 respectively. See our analysis of TEVA here.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX): BMO Capital Markets reiterates hold with $16.00 target. See our coverage on VRX here.

See more ratings in the appendix below.

Insider Sales

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA): Ciechanover Isaac E., CEO, disposed 4,400 shares for $59,774.

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX): Phalen Michael P., EVP & President, MedSurg, disposed 13% of their shareholding, 15,500 shares in Sale+OE for $440,547.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS): Lundbom Donald, CFO disposed 10,400 shares for $27,628.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW): Bobo Donald E Jr, CVP, Heart Valve Therapy, disposed 5% of their shareholding, 5,300 shares in Sale+OE for $535,916; Mussallem Michael A, COB & CEO, disposed 4% of their holding, 32,900 shares in Sale+OE for $3,320,579.

Illumina Inc (ILMN): Stapley Marc, EVP Strategy, Corp Developmt, disposed 2,000 shares for $413,759.



Insider Purchases

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IDRA): Baker Bros. Advisors LP, Director, acquired 8,000,000 shares for $12,000,000.

Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ): Column Group L P, 10% shareholder, acquired 2,681,000 shares for $10,992,100.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNSS): Misfeldt Dayton, Director acquired 400,000 shares for $800,000.

Vbi Vaccines Inc/bc (VBIV): Perceptive Advisors LLC, 10% shareholders, acquired 3,100,000 shares for $9,455,000.



Earnings

CryoLife (CRY) reported its third quarter EPS at $0.08. Its revenue for the third quarter of 2017 decreased three percent to $44.0 million, compared to $45.3 million for the third quarter of 2016. Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2017 was $2.6 million compared to non-GAAP net income of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2016.

InVivo Therapeutics (NVIV) reported a net loss of approximately $9.4 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the three-month period ended September 30, 2016. The company CEO and chairman reported, “In the third quarter, we focused our resources solely on reopening enrollment into the clinical study of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold™ in complete thoracic spinal cord injury (SCI).”

Medpace (MEDP) reported its net service revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $98.7 million, an increase of 4.1%, compared to $94.8 million for the comparable prior-year period. Its adjusted Net Income for the third quarter of 2017 increased 5.0% to $15.9 million, compared to $15.1 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Important Announcement: Discounted Window on the Total Pharma Tracker

Dear Readers:

We have had our introductory price open for almost two months and were planning to close this offer. However, overwhelmed by the increase in followers looking for our ideas, especially after our roundtable discussion with SA editors (link to article), we are keeping open the discount window for retail investors - lock in the introductory discounted subscription to TPT @ $400 for the year or $40 monthly. The window closes October 31. Please sign up at the Total Pharma Tracker Introductory Subscription!

Much of our research is available here on Seeking Alpha for free. Simply click on the “Follow” button next to the article title to get these articles as soon as they are published. However, some of our research is more strategy-oriented; that research is aimed at investors and traders in the healthcare sector who want more directional guidance. It also includes a watchlist and multiple model portfolios, a whatsapp group, a discussion board and other tools to help you invest in healthcare better. All this is available at a discounted price for initial subscribers. If you are really interested in our work, consider becoming a Total Pharma Tracker member today!

Appendix/Tables:



Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Adamas Pharmaceuticals ADMS Evercore ISI Initiates Outperform Aduro Biotech ADRO Oppenheimer Holdings Initiates Buy $15.00 Achaogen AKAO Mizuho Reiterates Buy $28.00 Aptose Biosciences APTO HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $4.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy -> Buy $10.00 -> $12.00 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. AVXL Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $15.00 Can Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $7.00 CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy $15.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals CTRV Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $4.00 Enzymotec ENZY Wells Fargo & Company Raises Target Market Perform $9.50 -> $12.00 Evoke Pharma EVOK FBR & Co Reiterates Buy $10.00 Flexion Therapeutics FLXN Wells Fargo & Company Set Price Target Buy $39.00 Global Blood Therapeutics GBT Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy $53.00 GenMark Diagnostics GNMK Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy $14.00 Insys Therapeutics INSY Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Hold Lion Biotechnologies IOVA HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $16.00 MiMedx Group MDXG Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $21.00 ObsEva SA OBSV HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $25.00 Pacira Pharmaceuticals PCRX Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Buy -> Hold $44.00 -> $33.00 ResMed RMD J P Morgan Chase & Co Raises Target Overweight $72.00 -> $73.00 Mast Therapeutics SVRA Canaccord Genuity Raises Target Buy $18.00 -> $25.00 Varian Medical Systems VAR Citigroup Raises Target Neutral $119.00 -> $121.00 Voyager Therapeutics VYGR Robert W. Baird Initiates Outperform

Earnings Calendar

Company Date Pfizer (PFE) October 31 CRH Medical Corp. (CRHM) November 1 Community Health Systems (CYH) November 1 Teva (TEVA) November 2

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) $32.55 Million $7/Share

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.