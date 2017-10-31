The Important Detail In Its Quarterly Report Amazon Glossed Over

In short, Amazon has spent a ton of money on equipment that's not yet paying for itself.

A little over two months ago, yours truly pointed out how e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN) was growing its liabilities in a way that didn't readily show up as debt on the balance sheet. Perhaps more relevant, the way in which it was capitalizing its lease obligations rather than recording those items as an operating expense has allowed the company to paint a free cash flow picture that may embellish its actual financial health.

It's not illegal. It's not even really immoral, according to the Financial Accounting Standards Board that sets GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). For a company that's banged the cash flow drum as loudly as Amazon has, however, it's worth understanding.

It's also worth exploring simply because, as rapid as, as its capitalized lease obligations have been growing, buried deep into last quarter's SEC filings we saw a huge surge in these financial commitments that extend well beyond the debt Amazon took on to finance the acquisition of Whole Foods Market.

These are bills that are going to have to be paid sooner or later. Indeed, some of them have to be paid now, and by some measures Amazon can't afford to do so.

Dissecting ALL the Numbers

Just to set the stage, I'll again defer to Slim Shady's 2014 explanation of what exactly is being pegged as a capitalized lease obligation by Amazon.com, and why it matters. He writes:

...Effectively all of the servers used to run Amazon's entire business, which have a three-year useful life, will never be counted as an expense when determining the reported operating cash flow number. The Capital Leases will never factor into their definition of free cash flow, since the original transaction is recorded under the Supplemental Cash Flow information and the payments on the Capital Leases are included in the Financing section of the Cash Flow Statement. The debt associated with purchasing the assets is never disclosed as a separate line item on the Balance Sheet, but rather buried in Other Liabilities and a footnote.

With that as the backdrop, look at the company's debt and obligations -- not all of which are debt -- as they've changed just since the end of last year. Even subtracting the $16 billion worth of bonds issued to facilitate the Whole Foods purchase, total commitments grew by $51 billion in just one quarter. Operating lease obligations exploded by nearly $12 billion. Unconditional purchase obligations grew by $23 billion. Capital lease obligations were up $1.8 billion, while finance lease obligations swelled to the tune of $1.8 billion.

Now check out how rapidly that's changed in just three quarters.

Maybe it was worth it.

On a sequential basis, Amazon Web Services revenue grew from $4.1 billion to $4.6 billion last quarter. Merchandise sales in North America were up $3.1 billion. Operating income for AWS grew from $916 million to $1.17 billion.

On a year-over-year basis, revenue was up $11 billion to $43.7 billion. Most of that increase was driven by the $6.5 billion increase in North American merchandise sales. Amazon Web Services revenue was up $1.4 billion year-over-year.

Operating income fell from $575 million in the third quarter of 2016, however, to $347 million last quarter. Operating margins for AWS fell from 26.6% then to 25.5% this time around despite much greater scale (though it was up sequentially), while North American sales income fell from $436 million in Q2 to only $112 in the third quarter. The losses on the international front continue to widen no matter how you slice it.

Bigger picture, total revenue grew $11.0 billion from Q3-2016's top line, and were up $5.8 billion from Q2's top line. Net operating income barely budged from the year-ago total of $252 million, to only $256 million last quarter. That's only a modest improvement on Q2's bottom line of $197 million despite the 15% sequential growth in revenue.

In that light, maybe the added liabilities weren't 'worth it.'

As for how the capitalized lease obligations and the operating lease obligation costs are accounted for -- and this is the part investors need to understand -- the principal portion of those costs appears in the financing portion of the cash flow statement. Year-over-year, those expenses grew $334 million to $1.31 billion.

The interest portion and some other pieces of the lease obligations appear on the income statement on the interest payment lines, and on the technology and content lines. This isn't a detailed or exhaustive view of the obligations in question and how they're accounted for. Do note all the same, though, the $1.8 billion year-over-year increase in technology costs, and the near-doubling of interest expenses, both in step with growing obligations.

Above all else, however, check out the segment of the most recent quarterly filing from Amazon describing its free cash flow after adjusting for these capital lease obligations.

In short, Amazon isn't producing positive free cash flow when factoring in all of its effective operating expenses, even though some of those expenses aren't categorized as such. This is a new development. For the trailing twelve-months as of the second quarter of 2017, it was still free cash flow positive factoring in these capitalized leases.

This is the red flag I was waving two months ago. Perhaps the pile-up of liabilities is finally starting to take a measurable toll, even if it's not easy to see.

The Takeaway

As alarming as this all may seem on the surface, don't overreact. One quarter does not make a trend, and it's difficult to ferret out how much of the cash flow impact is attributable to the Whole Foods deal. There's also the not-so-small reality that AMZN stock is one of those names that trades more on its future -- even just a perceived future -- than on its actual present. It's conceivable that Amazon will be able to grow its revenue later to pay the bills it's creating now. That's been the whole premise of Amazon's growth shtick since forever, right?

On the flipside, it's difficult to say Amazon hasn't been spending in a huge way now for future growth that isn't outright guaranteed. The spending doesn't seem poised to slow down anytime soon either. It's getting very expensive, so much so that not all the bills are actually getting paid... not in a GAAP sense, but in a practical sense.

And for perspective, the company's free cash flow not counting its capitalized lease obligations (on a twelve-month basis) was $3.8 billion a year earlier. Now it's negative.

I'll only say again what I said in late-August... it's time for investors to start asking more serious questions about where all of this spending is going, and if Amazon can actually afford to get there. Another quarter of negative, lease-obligation-adjusted free cash flow will only exacerbate the concern.

