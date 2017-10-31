The Amazon Growth Narrative Refuses To Slow Down

Across most of the business, growth rates just aren't coming down in any noteworthy way.

E-commerce behemoth, cloud giant, and now major grocer Amazon (AMZN) reported blowout third quarter earnings on October 26. AMZN stock jumped to all-time highs, and is now up nearly 50% year-to-date and about 360% over the past 5 years. We do not think this run is over. The law of large numbers is simply not hitting Amazon's business like its hitting other businesses (growth rates across the board remain impressively large), implying that Amazon's growth narrative is still in its early innings. Moreover, growth acceleration in certain high margin recurring revenue streams like Subscription Services further implies that profit growth is on track to catch up to revenue growth soon.

Overall, we remain bullish on AMZN stock.

AMZN data by YCharts

Firstly, it is worth noting that FANG is having a blowout earnings season. Amazon crushed estimates. Netflix (NFLX) smashed subscriber growth expectations. Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) posted robust digital advertising revenue growth. All signs also point to Facebook (FB) reporting equally impressive numbers.

Clearly, the trend of the tech world consolidating around four major players remains intact. Facebook owns social media. Alphabet owns search. Netflix owns streaming video. Amazon owns retail.

Secondly, and more importantly, Amazon's top-line growth narrative isn't hitting any snags. Online store sales growth, which includes product sales and digital media content, isn't slowing at all. Online store sales grew 22% in the third quarter, versus 18% the prior quarter and 20% one year ago. The growth rate in this segment has been around 20% (+/- 4%) for several quarters now. The segment is showing no signs of slowing down.

Third-party seller services growth isn't slowing all that much either. Revenue in this segment jumped 40% in the third quarter, the same growth rate it had last quarter. Over the past several quarters, growth has been between 35% and 50%. All signs point to growth rates staying in this range into the foreseeable future.

Subscription services growth is actually accelerating, and that is particularly bullish because this is what the whole end-game of Amazon's world domination plans. The company can afford to run on razor-thin margins so long as such promotional tactics result in Prime growth, which is a recurring and high-margin revenue stream.

Subscription services revenue grew 59% in the third quarter, better than the 53% growth rate seen last quarter and the 47% growth rate seen one year ago. In fact, that 59% rate is the best subscription growth rate Amazon has recorded in recent memory.

The only place where the law of large numbers is kicking in is with AWS, but growth there still remains impressively resilient above 40%.

All in all, the Amazon growth story isn't slowing all that much. The only place where we see growth slowing is AWS, and even there, growth rates remain above 40%. Meanwhile, Amazon is accelerating revenue growth in its high-margin, recurring revenue subscription business, implying profit growth will one day catch revenue growth.

AMZN Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Bears point to profit margins and say that despite the strength on the top, there is significant weakness on the bottom. For now, that is true. Earnings are taking a dip. But it is in Amazon's nature to spend big in order to grow big. See late 2014/early 2015. By mid-2015, profit margins began to come back up on a much larger revenue base. Earnings proceeded to skyrocket, as did AMZN stock.

AMZN data by YCharts

We are in a similar period right now. Earnings are taking a dip, but investors have seen this rodeo before. Amazon has proven itself able to turn on the profit boosting engines whenever it wants to. Consequently, investors are focused on top-line growth rates. So long as those remain big, AMZN stock will head higher.

Considering revenue growth rates haven't come down all that much recently, it looks likely that robust revenue growth at Amazon will continue into the foreseeable future. Until that outlook changes, we remain bullish on AMZN stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, FB, NFLX, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.