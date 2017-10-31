Allison Serves Up A Blow Out 3Q17 Quarter And Strong Outlook

In our opinion, the strong results and increased guidance will have a positive impact on long-term free cash flow assumptions, and is likely to drive positive sell side price target revisions and ratings upgrades.

The company revised its 2017 adjusted free cash flow guidance 5% higher, and we believe consensus will revise 2017 revenue and EBITDA estimates higher by 3% and 8%, respectively.

We think consensus will be justified to raise their estimates to the top end of the range implied by guidance.

Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) reported a blow-out 3Q17 quarter and significantly raised guidance for 2017. We expect sell side analysts to revise revenue and EBITDA estimates significantly higher, and we also think it is likely that a few positive price target revisions and ratings upgrades will follow.

According to the company, the better than expected 3Q17 results were "…principally driven by stronger than anticipated demand for North America service parts and North America Off-Highway products."

The positively revised guidance for 2017 net sales reflect "…stronger demand for North America Off-Highway service parts, Global On-Highway products and Global Off-Highway products. Our full year 2017 net sales outlook also assumes price increases on certain products."

3Q17 revenue was $595m, up 37.1% y/y and above consensus of $533.53m. Adjusted EBITDA of $241m represented 40.5% of revenue, up from $150.5m last year on a margin of 34.65%, and above 3Q17 consensus of $186.11m with a margin of 34.88%. That's a revenue and EBITDA surprise of $61.7m (11.6%) and $54.9m (29.5%), respectively.

Based on the strong 3Q17 beat and guidance language, we think it makes sense for consensus to move to the top of the guided range. Therefore we think consensus will move 2017 revenue closer to $2,245m from $2,169m today, and adjusted EBITDA closer to $870m from $799m today. For 4Q17, we expect revenue estimates to move closer to $571m, up from $549m today, and adjusted EBITDA closer to $212m at a 37.12% margin, up from $188m on 34.26% today. The company stated that 2017 guidance for adjusted free cash flow is now $510-530m, up from $485-505m in the previous quarter.

The exact numbers of a financial report or consensus estimates do not interest us as much as does the directional color it provides to long-term free cash flow and ROIC prospects. We think the market will be able to justify stronger long-term free cash flow numbers because of this strong financial report and guidance. As a result, we think the shares may trade a few percentage points higher in the short term - even though the stock is already up 19.40% for October.

We note that the greater-than-normal positive deviation of the stock price triggered the Ascendere Associates theoretical model portfolio to close our long position in ALSN on October 26 for a theoretical gain of +11.30%. When we last updated the rankings for our model portfolios on October 5, ALSN was already trading at an acceptable, though borderline, relative value. Therefore, we think there is a good chance the stock will not put be placed back into the long model tomorrow afternoon, when we intend to rebalance our model portfolios once again.

Whether or not the stock is retained in our theoretical model portfolio, we do believe ALSN deserves further consideration as great potential long-term stock idea, especially for GARP investors (growth at a reasonable price). We will consider reviewing this stock and developing a 12-month stock price in more detail at a later time.

(A deeper fundamental analysis of a stock typically takes us about 15 hours - see our August 2017 report on Dollar General Corporation (DG) as an example: Dollar General Corporation: Competing Successfully Against Wal-Mart… For Now).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a simple quantitative model based on fundamental rankings, our portfolio models do not take into account rumors or pending M&A transactions. Theoretical return data reflect simple cumulative returns (not compound returns) and do not assume the impact of costs such as execution fees, margin fees, slippage, the availability of stocks for short selling, or any other kind of cost. There are limitations inherent in our theoretical model results, particularly with the fact that such results do not represent actual trading and they may not reflect the impact material economic and market factors might have had on our decision making if we were actually managing client money. We do our best to provide accurate information in this report, but do not guarantee its accuracy.